Mineral Mountain Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

·4 min read
In this article:
MMV-TSX-V
MNRLF-OTCQB
M8M:FRANKFURT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQX: MNRLF) (FRANKFURT: M8M) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 1,333,340 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per unit raising a total gross proceeds of $200,001.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.)
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.)

Each Unit consists of a common share (each a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of one year, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

No finder's fee or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement to fund the annual renewal fees of the Company's BLM (Bureau of Land Management) mineral claims located in Pennington and Lawrence Counties and general administrative expenses,

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Forward looking information
This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and with respect to exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, permitting time lines, government regulation of exploration and mining operations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation and timing and results of future resource estimates or future economic studies.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "planned", "expects" or "looking forward", "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate" or "belief" or describes a "goal" or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, the result of drilling and exploration activities, that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes, that equipment necessary for exploration is available as scheduled and does not incur unforeseen break downs, that no labour shortages or delays are incurred, that plant and equipment function as specified, that no unusual geological or technical problems occur, and that laboratory and other related services are available and perform as contracted. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of gold; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the company's publicly filed documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/10/c7106.html

