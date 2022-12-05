U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the mineral oil market are Shell, Renkert Oil Inc. , British Petroleum, Petro-Canada, Sinopec, BASF, Chevron Corporation, Clariant, Seojin Chemical, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Fuchs, Eastman, Eni Oil Products, Sasol Limited, and Unicorn Petroleum.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370333/?utm_source=GNW


The global mineral oil market is expected to grow from $ 3.41 billion in 2021 to $ 3.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mineral oil market is expected to reach $ 4.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The mineral oil market consists of sales of mineral oil by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacture of various products such as bulk drugs, cosmetics, textile auxiliaries, and plant spray oil, agrochemicals, aerosols, dye intermediates, and the paper industry.Mineral oil refers to a kind of oil produced from petroleum that contains a mixture of oily liquids.

It is a colorless, transparent liquid that is odorless and tasteless. Mineral oil is insoluble in water and ethanol.

The main types of mineral oil are paraffinic oil, naphthenic oil, and aromatic oil.Paraffin oil refers to a hydrocarbon-based liquid from the fractional distillation of crude oil.

It is used as a corrosion prevention element when applied as a lubricant. The different grades include technical oil and white oil that are used in personal care, food and beverages, industrial, pharmaceutical and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the mineral oil market in 2021. The regions covered in the mineral oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising demand for personal care products such as skin care is expected to propel the growth of the mineral oil market going forward.Personal care products refer to creams and lotions that are used to protect the skin.

This may involve activities specific to users, such as dressing, taking a shower, applying creams and lotions, and bathing.Personal care and skin care products use mineral oils because of their moisturizing, emollient, and soothing properties.

For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical library, in 2019, according to the survey conducted about the usage of personal care products among 106 college students, 69.8% of students using cosmetics daily and 23.6% of students applying twice to thrice a week, and 93.2% of female and married medical students using cosmetics twice to thrice daily. Therefore, rising demand for personal care products such as skin care is driving the growth of the mineral oil market.

New product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the mineral oil market.Major companies operating in the mineral oil sector are focused on introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in September 2020, Petro-Canada, the Canada-based white mineral oil producer in the world, launched ENVIRON TM MV R, which is manufactured by using ultra-pure severely hydrotreated base oils.It is the first hydraulic fluid made with ultra-pure, severely hydrotreated base oils to meet the OECD 301B requirements for ready biodegradability.

Environ MV R combines select, ultra-pure, severely hydrotreated base oils with the performance benefits of a premium mineral oil-based product.

In February 2019, HollyFrontier Corporation, a US-based petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other specialty fuels, acquired Sonneborn US Holdings Inc. for a deal amount of $ 655 million. With this acquisition, HollyFrontier Corporation is expected to become the leading global supplier of specialty products by developing the global sales and distribution network, as well as increasing processing and blending capabilities in North America and Europe. Sonneborn US Holdings is a US-based company that manufactures the highest quality refined hydrocarbons, including white mineral oils and petrochemicals.

The countries covered in the mineral oil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The mineral oil market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mineral oil market statistics, including mineral oil industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mineral oil market share, detailed mineral oil market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mineral oil industry. This mineral oil market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
