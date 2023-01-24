U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.15
    -23.66 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,456.51
    -173.05 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,307.96
    -56.45 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.23
    -7.54 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.74
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    +0.0120 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0109 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0140
    +0.4170 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,918.95
    -44.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.77
    -3.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.18
    -28.49 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Mineral Wool Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Wool Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global mineral wool market.

This report focuses on mineral wool market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the mineral wool market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global mineral wool market is expected to grow from $12.27 billion in 2021 to $13.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.33%. The mineral wool market is expected to grow to $17.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the mineral wool market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, John Manville, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Rockwool International, Armacell India Private Limited, UP Twiga Fiberglass Limited, Gyptech Systems Pvt Ltd, Rockwool India Pvt Ltd, Izocam, Poly Glass Fiber Insulation, TechnoNICOL, URSA Insulation SA, Rosewool Insulation Refractory Co Ltd, Byucksan, Great Lakes Textiles, NTN OOD and PGF Insulation.

The mineral wool market consists of sales of mineral wool by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as an insulator to withstand extreme heat. It is a fibrous material manufactured using a controlled mix of raw materials such as stone or silica that is melted under a certain heat temperature and converted into a flexible fibrous mat.

Mineral wool is a non-metallic and inorganic product that is formed in different shapes and faced with different kinds of sheet materials. Mineral wool contains loose granular material that are used for blown insulation of slabs for walls, cavity walls, and rolls that are used for loft insulation to pre-formed and faced pipe sections, acoustic panels, and ceiling tiles.

The main types of mineral wool are glass wool, rock wool and others. The glass wool refer to an insulation material manufactured from fibers of glass arranged using a binder into a texture similar to wool. These are eco-friendly and most effective, fulfilling the requirements of optimum necessary applications in the industries. The comes in three forms mainly board, blanket and panel and are used by industries such as building and construction, industrial, transportation and other end use.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mineral wool market in 2021. The regions covered in the mineral wool market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The strong growth in the pre-engineered buildings industry is expected to propel the growth of the mineral wool market. Pre-engineered buildings and prefabricated buildings are the building components that are manufactured in the factories and assembled on the construction sites.

These types of buildings are mainly used as warehouses and industrial sheds. Mineral wool insulations are used in pre-engineered buildings that provide high resistance to fire and sounds. During the construction of the buildings, mineral wools are used in walls, ceilings, and insulated floors. There will be a significant demand created for mineral wools in response to the growth of the pre-engineered buildings industry.

For instance, in China, during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016 to 2020), the average annual growth rate of new prefabricated building areas reached more than 50%. In 2020, 630 million square meters of prefabricated building area were expected to start, accounting for 20.5% of China's total new construction area in the same year. Therefore, the growing pre-engineered buildings/pre-fabricated buildings industry will drive the mineral wool market.

Glass wool insulation recycling is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the glass wool mineral market. Glass wool recycling refers to the use of the leftover/waste glass/wool to manufacture the final glass wool product. Key players are increasingly focusing on recycling glass materials to manufacture new glass wool, enabling them to reduce material costs, and energy cost, and decrease the environmental impact. Recycled materials also improve the quality of the final products.

This process attracts customers and improves product sales for manufacturers. For instance, Isover, a German glass wool manufacturing company, and a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain offers glass wool consisting of up to 80% of recycled glass that reduces the need for new raw materials and landfilling while increasing the quality of the final product. The company is also reducing the amount of energy required to fuse the glass.

In February 2022, Saint-Gobain, a France-based material manufacturing company acquired Rockwool India Private Ltd from Alghanim Group, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to expand the capabilities of Saint-Gobain and provide global growth. Rockwool India Private Ltd is an Indian producer of stone wool insulation products for thermal, acoustic, and fire safety applications.

The countries covered in the mineral wool market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mineral Wool Market Characteristics

3. Mineral Wool Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Mineral Wool

5. Mineral Wool Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Mineral Wool Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Mineral Wool Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Mineral Wool Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Mineral Wool Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Glass Wool

  • Rock Wool

  • Others

6.2. Global Mineral Wool Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Board

  • Blanket

  • Panel

6.3. Global Mineral Wool Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Building And Construction

  • Industrial

  • Transportation

  • Other End Use

7. Mineral Wool Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Mineral Wool Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Mineral Wool Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mm08c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mineral-wool-global-market-report-2022-301728922.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • Ford in talks to sell plant in Germany to China-based EV maker, WSJ reports

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) slipped 0.6% in premarket trading, after rallying 5.1% over the past two sessions, after The Wall Street Journal reported the automaker was in talks to sell a manufacturing plant in Germany, while Bloomberg reported the company was planning to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe. The WSJ report said Ford was in talks with China-based electric vehicle maker BYD Co. (BYDDY) (HK:1211) over the sale of the plant in Saarlouis, Germany, where Ford produces Focus model vehicles and production is scheduled to end in 2025.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • Halliburton and 4 Other Energy Stocks Poised to Keep Growing Earnings

    Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Targa Resources, and EQT all should boost profits handily this year.

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Is ServiceNow Now Ready to Rally?

    ServiceNow has seen its charts turn sideways from September and prices have recently rallied above the highs of the past three months and just closed above the declining 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned higher from October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed above the zero line for an outright buy signal.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • Rich Customers Pull Money From Banks Offering Paltry Interest Rates

    Wealth-management clients have moved deposits into higher-yielding Treasurys and money-market funds.

  • GE Earnings Climb on Strong Demand for Jet Engines, Power Equipment

    Strong demand for its jet engines and power equipment lifted General Electric to a quarterly profit and higher revenue than a year ago.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • Novartis reorg, layoffs will have minimal impact on Mass. employees

    Novartis AG has begun a sweeping reorganization, with layoffs expected to impact around 8,000 employees across the globe. Mass. employees could be spared the worst.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Two-fifths of older workers ‘delaying retirement’ because of inflation, markets

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI How do America’s working stiffs feel about their retirement savings? There’s a new survey out, and pretty much everything in it depresses me. Retirement confidence is way down. Retirement anxiety is way up.

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • Hanesbrands lays off unknown number of its Winston-Salem employees

    Hanesbrands, in a quiet period leading up to the release of its Q4 earnings, confirmed the layoffs but did not say how many local employees were affected. The company also has not filed notice with the state about the layoffs.