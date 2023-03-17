U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

Mineral Wool Market to Experience Robust Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Insulation Materials at a CAGR of 4.5% till 2030

IndexBox, Inc.
·3 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global mineral wool market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size, trends, insights, and forecasts until 2030. The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox platform, and trial access to the market data is also available at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-slag-wool-rock-wool-and-similar-mineral-wools-and-mixtures-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global mineral wool market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, the rising need for energy-efficient insulation materials, and the growing demand for green building materials.

The key growth drivers in the industry include the increasing demand for insulation materials, the growing construction industry, and the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings. However, the industry also faces challenges such as the availability of alternative materials and the high cost of mineral wool.

Construction is the largest end-user of mineral wool, accounting for the majority of the market share. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and the need for insulation materials has led to the growth of the construction industry, which in turn has driven the demand for mineral wool. Mineral wool is used for various applications in construction, including insulation for roofs, walls, and floors, fire protection, and soundproofing.

The automotive industry is another significant end-user of mineral wool. Mineral wool is used in the manufacturing of automotive parts such as exhaust systems, catalytic converters, and engine compartments. The use of mineral wool in the automotive industry is driven by the need for heat insulation and soundproofing.

The industrial applications of mineral wool include insulation for industrial equipment, pipelines, and tanks. Mineral wool is also used for fire protection and soundproofing in industrial facilities.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for mineral wool, accounting for the majority of the market share. The growth of the construction industry in the region, particularly in countries such as China and India, has driven the demand for mineral wool. The increasing focus on energy efficiency and green building materials has also contributed to the growth of the market in the region.

Europe and North America are also significant markets for mineral wool. The demand for mineral wool in these regions is driven by the need for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions. The automotive industry is also a significant end-user of mineral wool in these regions.

Key statistics from the report include the market size, growth rate, and market share of major players in the industry. The largest manufacturers in the industry include Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, and Rockwool.

Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said, "The global mineral wool market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for insulation materials and energy-efficient buildings. We believe that our report will provide valuable insights to stakeholders in the industry and help them make informed decisions."

For more information visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-slag-wool-rock-wool-and-similar-mineral-wools-and-mixtures-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Mineral wool market, construction industry, energy-efficient insulation materials, green building materials, automotive industry.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


