U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.64
    -13.03 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,328.51
    -152.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,585.89
    -28.89 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.90
    -1.12 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.53
    +1.55 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    -10.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.44 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1690
    -0.0230 (-1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3300
    +0.7320 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,491.37
    -499.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.27
    +2.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.77
    -31.57 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Mineral Wool Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The mineral wool market was valued at USD 15,661. 22 million in 2021 and it is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027). ? Key Highlights

New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mineral Wool Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241308/?utm_source=GNW
The major factors driving the market are the growing building and construction industry and regulatory support to increase energy efficiency.
Health hazards related to mineral wool? and the availability of cheap insulating materials are the factors that may slow down the market.
Whereas the increasing number of power plants in Asia-Pacific? and recyclability of glass mineral wools? are the major opportunities to drive the market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

In order to insulate the walls of residential or commercial infrastructures, a large number of materials are now accessible on the market. Mineral wool is a material that has grown in popularity over the last few decades. Mineral wool is a mixture of stone, molten gas, or industrial waste, as the name implies. Mineral wool is a flexible and one-of-a-kind product that is often used as insulation.
For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China’s construction industry has been continuously expanding, with total output accounting for about CNY 25.9 trillion in 2021. The construction industry in China recorded more than CNY 29 trillion in output in that year, owing to growing urbanization.?
Recently, Rockwool International stated that in 2021, insulation sales were primarily driven by increased construction and renovation activity in the residential sector. Sales of the insulation business increased by 20% YoY to EUR 2.29 billion in 2021, up from EUR 1.91 billion the previous year.
The increasing construction and renovation activities, and the rising number of new projects further creating growth potential for mineral wool globally, which, as a result, glimpse up with positive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

China has the world’s largest construction industry. Moreover, with several major construction projects in progress, China is likely to maintain its stature as the largest construction industry over the foreseeable future.
The Chinese government is planning to have a minimum of 5,000 fuel cell electric vehicles by 2025 and 1 million by 2030. The government promoting the use of electric, hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles is expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.
In India, various policies implemented by the Indian government, such as the Smart Cities project, Housing for All, etc., are expected to bring the needed impetus to the slowing construction industry. Moreover, recent policy reforms, such as the Real Estate Act, GST, and REITs, among others, are projected to reduce approval delays and strengthen the construction sector over the next few years.
In the aerospace sector, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the country’s aviation industry is expected to witness INR 35,000 crore (USD 4.99 billion) investment in the next four years. Owing to these factors, the demand for mineral wool from aerospace thermal and acoustic insulation applications is expected to rise in the coming years.
Hence, all such factors from various end-user sectors are expected to impact the demand for mineral wool in the region over the forecast period. ?

Competitive Landscape

The global mineral wool market is estimated to be partially consolidated in nature in terms of revenue. Some of the major players in the market include (not in any particular order) Rockwool International AS, Saint Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, and Johns Manville, among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241308/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Stock Traders Brace for $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a quarterly event known as triple witching

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russi

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • AMC Stock Is Falling After GameStop’s Disappointing Earnings. What It Means for the Meme Trade.

    GameStop, the original meme stock, reports a surprise fourth-quarter loss, sending the shares lower.

  • The Dow Is Dropping, GameStop Is Slumping—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The S&P 500 rose almost 6% from Monday’s close to Thursday’s close, as news on the war had pointed toward diplomatic progress and markets digested that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates several times this year this stave off hot inflation. “Stock futures came for sale late yesterday following negative Russia-Ukraine headlines as traders continue to digest the sizable post-Fed rally,” wrote Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report Research. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard has released a statement explaining why he dissented when the Fed elected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point.

  • Porsche to Broaden Battery-Powered Lineup with 718 Boxster

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker’s returns on the successful Taycan improve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Volkswag

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.