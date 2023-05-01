Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA's (FRA:MUT) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA (FRA:MUT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA is:

9.0% = €6.0m ÷ €67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

At first glance, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 8.9%. For this reason, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's five year net income decline of 10% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's performance with the industry and found thatMineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.5% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (implying that 46% of the profits are retained), most of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

