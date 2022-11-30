Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries to Rise at 15.2% CAGR during 2022-2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

The battery industry's growing attention toward fuel efficiency and environmental concerns has raised demand for lithium mining in recent years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States,, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries size stood at US$ 14.3 Bn. The global market is anticipated to expand at 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is estimated that by 2031, the market is expected to touch a value of US$ 58.4 Bn. The demand for minerals required to make lithium batteries is largely driven by the widespread use of lithium batteries in medical devices, electronics, and automotive industries. The automotive industry is likely to account for a considerable Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries share during the forecast period.



Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries analysis elucidates that manufacturers of batteries are concentrating on the production of lithium battery minerals that provide more power, have better power density, and last more whilst still being safer and more affordable. In order to keep track of supply-side trends, mineral producers are expected to upgrade their market intelligence abilities. The use of minerals in lithium batteries, however, is likely to be constrained in the near future by the implementation of strict government laws and mining policies. As a result, mining corporations are required to considerably minimize their environmental impact to meet the demands of stakeholders, investors, and authorities.

In order to reduce emissions from transportation and dependence on imported fuel, there is an increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs). In 2021, the sale of electric vehicles increased globally. The governments of various nations introduced incentives that reduced the cost of electric vehicles, which is expected to accelerate the Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries growth rate in the years to come.

Story continues

Request FREE Sample -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85235

Key Findings of Market Report

The vast majority of electric cars utilize lithium batteries, which are made from battery materials including manganese, cobalt, lithium, graphite, and nickel. Between 2020 and 2022, lithium mining saw spectacular growth due to technological advancements and changes in battery design. The global market is projected to be driven by rising demand and enormous potential for lithium batteries in the transportation and automotive sectors.





Businesses are spending money on developing new, effective battery technologies as well as on resources, which is likely to raise demand for highly advanced devices throughout the world. Growing dependency on mobile phones and portable power adapters is also anticipated to propel the global Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries during the forecast period.



Global Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries: Growth Drivers

The extensive demand for battery minerals for use in lithium batteries for next-gen consumer electronics underscores the growth





The growing popularity of electric vehicles to address fossil fuel-related pollution and decrease dependency on imported fuel opens lucrative opportunities



Make an Enquiry Before Buying -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=85235

Global Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries: Regional Landscape



In terms of lithium battery materials, Asia Pacific was predicted to lead in 2021. In 2021, it had a 54.7% market share. By 2031, it is anticipated to rise at 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of e-scooters have increased as a result of China's restriction on the sale of scooters driven by traditional fossil fuels, which was implemented to reduce pollution.

Global Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries: Key Competitors

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Anglo American Plc

MMG Australia Limited

Tianqi Lithium Corp

Pilbara Minerals

Ask References -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85235

Global Minerals Market for Lithium Batteries: Segmentation

Mineral

Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Manganese

Graphite

Others

Battery Type

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium Manganese Oxide Battery

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium Nickel Cobalt

Aluminum Oxide Battery

Others



End Use

Automotive and Transportation

Energy Storage

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Medical

Others



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analyzed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:



Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



