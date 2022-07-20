U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc.
·1 min read
Minerals Technologies Inc.
Minerals Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2022.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the consumer products, paper, packaging, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, and polymer industries. The Company reported sales of $1.9 billion in 2021. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-D)

Investor Contact:
Erik Aldag, (212) 878-1831

Media Contact:
Jared Kornblatt, (212) 878-1840


