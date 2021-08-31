U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,392.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,605.50
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.90
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,106.68
    -1,059.98 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.29
    -15.57 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,735.34
    -53.95 (-0.19%)
     

MineralTree Adds Managing Director to Lead Engineering Efforts in India

MineralTree, Inc.
·3 min read

Ram Purohit will expand company’s presence, access fintech talent pool to support its strong growth in AP and payments automation

WALTHAM, Mass. and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, today announced the appointment of Ram Purohit as Managing Director and Head of Engineering, India for the company. In his role, Purohit will expand MineralTree’s software engineering operations in Bangalore to complement the work of its engineering team in the US. He will report to MineralTree Vice President of Engineering, Rob Brooks.

Business adoption of AP and payments automation has accelerated dramatically in recent years as more and more businesses look to take advantage of its substantial operational efficiencies and direct cost savings. The pandemic also contributed to this growth as businesses of all sizes dealt with the challenges of remote work requirements and manual, paper-based business processes. In a recent survey conducted by MineralTree, AP was the number one back-office digitization priority for businesses.

MineralTree’s AP and payment automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations deliver significant time and cost savings by automating the complete invoice-to-pay process. The recent addition of real-time analytics further enhances finance teams’ visibility and control over their AP processes, spend, and supplier relationships by providing actionable insights. And the ability to seamlessly integrate MineralTree with customers' financial systems eliminates the challenges with other AP automation systems and assures fast time to value.

MineralTree’s growth has been particularly strong in this period, outpacing the market, and creating increasing demand. MineralTree’s investment in growing its India presence will accelerate innovation that is fundamental to the digitization of the finance function.

Purohit brings over 20 years of global leadership in software engineering, product development, and technology to MineralTree, including multiple Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings and financial services organizations. Previously, he was Vice President of Software Engineering & Technology for KMeans AI and Trilogy Inc., where he was responsible for the development of SaaS-based product platforms. Purohit’s background also includes engineering leadership roles at Capillary Technologies, where he was Vice President and Head of Solutions, and Oracle, where he was Director – iTech, ASEAN and Cloud Engineering Hub, India. He has also held senior engineering roles at Volvo, GE and Tata Consultancy Services.

“Ram has worked all over the world helping leading technology organizations accelerate their software development efforts,” said Rob Brooks, MineralTree’s VP of Engineering. “His domain expertise in cloud and SaaS and experience in the financial services arena are especially relevant. He will help us recruit from the deep talent pool in Bangalore and expand our engineering efforts to continue to increase the value of our AP and payments automation solutions for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to be leading MineralTree’s efforts in India,” said Ram Purohit, MineralTree’s Managing Director and Head of Engineering, India. “The AP and payments automation is a high-growth space where I can apply not only my cloud and SaaS expertise, but also draw on my local professional network of talent to help MineralTree innovate and thrive.”

Resources:
MineralTree Leadership Team
MineralTree State of AP 2021 Report

About MineralTree
MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solutions to organizations that have a painful number of invoices and payments. By uniting technology and passionate people, we make the process of business payments easy, impactful, and profitable. Our solutions combine ease of use with robust capabilities that drive meaningful insights, transforming the back office into a strategic partner of the corner office. Making you proud of your back office is our purpose. Please visit us at mineraltree.com.

CONTACT: Media Inquiries Tim Walsh for MineralTree, Inc. 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

    Why are Amazon shares up so much? To find out, let's go back in time to Friday afternoon, when buy now, pay later (BNPL) stock Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) announced that Amazon will begin allowing customers to choose its service as a payment option during checkout. Now, this is obviously bigger news for Affirm than for Amazon.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.