MineralTree Adds Managing Director to Lead Engineering Efforts in India

Ram Purohit will expand company’s presence, access fintech talent pool to support its strong growth in AP and payments automation

WALTHAM, Mass. and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, today announced the appointment of Ram Purohit as Managing Director and Head of Engineering, India for the company. In his role, Purohit will expand MineralTree’s software engineering operations in Bangalore to complement the work of its engineering team in the US. He will report to MineralTree Vice President of Engineering, Rob Brooks.



Business adoption of AP and payments automation has accelerated dramatically in recent years as more and more businesses look to take advantage of its substantial operational efficiencies and direct cost savings. The pandemic also contributed to this growth as businesses of all sizes dealt with the challenges of remote work requirements and manual, paper-based business processes. In a recent survey conducted by MineralTree, AP was the number one back-office digitization priority for businesses.

MineralTree’s AP and payment automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations deliver significant time and cost savings by automating the complete invoice-to-pay process. The recent addition of real-time analytics further enhances finance teams’ visibility and control over their AP processes, spend, and supplier relationships by providing actionable insights. And the ability to seamlessly integrate MineralTree with customers' financial systems eliminates the challenges with other AP automation systems and assures fast time to value.

MineralTree’s growth has been particularly strong in this period, outpacing the market, and creating increasing demand. MineralTree’s investment in growing its India presence will accelerate innovation that is fundamental to the digitization of the finance function.

Purohit brings over 20 years of global leadership in software engineering, product development, and technology to MineralTree, including multiple Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings and financial services organizations. Previously, he was Vice President of Software Engineering & Technology for KMeans AI and Trilogy Inc., where he was responsible for the development of SaaS-based product platforms. Purohit’s background also includes engineering leadership roles at Capillary Technologies, where he was Vice President and Head of Solutions, and Oracle, where he was Director – iTech, ASEAN and Cloud Engineering Hub, India. He has also held senior engineering roles at Volvo, GE and Tata Consultancy Services.

Story continues

“Ram has worked all over the world helping leading technology organizations accelerate their software development efforts,” said Rob Brooks, MineralTree’s VP of Engineering. “His domain expertise in cloud and SaaS and experience in the financial services arena are especially relevant. He will help us recruit from the deep talent pool in Bangalore and expand our engineering efforts to continue to increase the value of our AP and payments automation solutions for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to be leading MineralTree’s efforts in India,” said Ram Purohit, MineralTree’s Managing Director and Head of Engineering, India. “The AP and payments automation is a high-growth space where I can apply not only my cloud and SaaS expertise, but also draw on my local professional network of talent to help MineralTree innovate and thrive.”

Resources:

MineralTree Leadership Team

MineralTree State of AP 2021 Report

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use Accounts Payable (AP) and payment automation solutions to organizations that have a painful number of invoices and payments. By uniting technology and passionate people, we make the process of business payments easy, impactful, and profitable. Our solutions combine ease of use with robust capabilities that drive meaningful insights, transforming the back office into a strategic partner of the corner office. Making you proud of your back office is our purpose. Please visit us at mineraltree.com.

CONTACT: Media Inquiries Tim Walsh for MineralTree, Inc. 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com



