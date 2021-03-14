U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,449.61
    +504.15 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Minerco to Begin Hosting Weekly Investor Conference Calls

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company's Weekly "Shroom Zoom" Calls to Be Hosted Sundays at 5:30 PM ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2021 / Correction from a previous release - Minerco (OTC PINK:MINE) today made a revolutionary announcement that it will begin hosting weekly conference calls with the investment community in an effort to provide direct communication with its growing shareholder base. Investors will have the most timely and accurate corporate information.

"Minerco continues to deliver on all cylinders, from the strengthening of our balance sheet to the expected ramp-up in revenues, primarily driven by reforms across the globe as it relates to the manufacturing and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, or commonly referred to as Magic Mushrooms," said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco Inc. "As a publicly traded company, it is our fiduciary duty to ensure the investment community is kept abreast of our latest corporate developments."

"As a result, we have requested that our new investor relations firm, IRP, take the lead in the management of all shareholder inquiries as well as our weekly Shroom Zoom conference calls. In doing so, it will free our management team up to deliver on our business strategy and at a pace consistent with the rapid growth and evolution of the emerging psilocybin mushroom industry. We have a number of new developments that we look forward to sharing with our investors in the coming weeks and would like to ensure we have strong relationships built with our current and prospective investors as we begin to make these exciting disclosures," concluded Mr. Jenge.

WHAT: Weekly "Shroom Zoom" Investor Conference Call
WHEN: Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time
HOW: Join Zoom Meeting

https://minercoinc.zoom.us/j/93765564790?pwd=UDVvSFkvWHdmbWQrK2RQa0YyY2VLdz09

Meeting ID: 937 6556 4790
Passcode: 010666

One tap mobile

+19292056099,,93765564790#,,,,*010666# US (New York)
+13017158592,,93765564790#,,,,*010666# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 937 6556 4790
Passcode: 010666

Find your local number: https://minercoinc.zoom.us/u/acyXkJ5kuL

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC PINK:MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms''). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com.

To research Minerco, Inc.'s stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

Follow us on Twitter
@minercoinc

Investor Relations
miners@minercoinc.com

MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #

For Further Information:
Bill Miller
Investor Relations Partners
bmiller@irpartnersinc.com
Phone: 323-380-4500

SOURCE: Minerco, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635332/Minerco-to-Begin-Hosting-Weekly-Investor-Conference-Calls

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Back Gains

    The British pound pulled back a bit during the trading session on Friday as we continue to struggle near the 1.40 level.

  • U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high

    The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since early February after President Joe Biden signed into law on Thursday one of the largest U.S. fiscal stimulus bills and data reinforced convictions the economy was headed to a high-growth recovery.

  • Bitcoin Mining Manufacturer Ebang Launches Beta Phase for Crypto Exchange

    The company's shares jumped 55% after the announcement.

  • China's Ant Group CEO leaves after failed IPO prompts revamp

    China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has unexpectedly resigned amid a regulatory-driven overhaul of the financial technology giant's business, the first top management exit since a scuppered $37 billion initial public offering. Hu, who was named chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding affiliate in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, Ant said in a statement on Friday.

  • Tencent Faces Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Pony Ma’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. has been put on notice.Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog on Friday as Beijing expands a crackdown that began with Jack Ma’s online empire.The token fine is just the beginning. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., according to people with knowledge of their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added.Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, days after Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.“We will continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, which we view as beneficial to the industry, and will seek to ensure full compliance,” Tencent said in an emailed statement following the fine by the antitrust watchdog. The company declined to comment on financial regulatory matters.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.A progression of rules unveiled in the past six months has taken aim at the dominions built by China’s most successful online entrepreneurs. The first blows fell on Jack Ma when Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering was torpedoed at the last minute, followed by an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.While Pony Ma doesn’t have the kind of high-profile globally that Jack Ma does, he is considered one of China’s most accomplished entrepreneurs within the country. The 49-year-old year has built Tencent into the most valuable company in Asia on the strength of its social medis and games businesses. Ma is the wealthiest person in China.Tencent has already seen collateral damage from the new regulations, though investors had shrugged this off, pumping up the stock even as Alibaba was punished. Its 26% advance over six months contrasts with a 15% slump for Jack Ma’s e-commerce behemoth, which owns a third of Ant. Shares of Tencent climbed to a record on Jan. 25, valuing it at roughly $950 billion.The stock fell 4.4% in Hong Kong Friday. Shares of Tencent investor Naspers and its unit Prosus also declined. Spreads on Tencent’s 2.39% dollar bond due 2030 widened 9 basis points, while notes issued by fellow Chinese tech giants including Meituan and JD.com Inc. also weakened, according to traders.Along with Ant, proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business.A diktat to fold those operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further curb its ability to lend more and expand as rapidly as it has done in recent years.Tencent’s fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2019, accounting for 22% of the total and making it the largest earnings driver after online entertainment. That’s about 70% of Ant’s revenue for the year.Valuation HitAfter Ant’s IPO suspension, the central bank directed the Hangzhou-based firm to turn itself into a financial holding company, subjecting it to capital restrictions, the need for fresh licenses and ownership scrutiny. The overhaul could slash the financial juggernaut’s valuation by about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated.Tencent meets the parameters for such treatment, including the threshold for assets and having businesses that straddle at least two financial sectors.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysFintech is neither Tencent’s fastest-growing nor its most profitable business, minimizing the immediate financial impact, yet the turn of events may signal an era of more rigorous regulatory oversight, with strong echoes of Alibaba’s shifting fortunes.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchOutside of financial services, Tencent and its peers are exposed to further action on the antitrust front.On Friday, the regulator fined Tencent, search leader Baidu Inc., ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a clutch of others 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum under current rules -- for past acquisitions and investments, stepping up its crackdown.Alibaba is also being probed and the watchdog is considering a record fine exceeding the $975 million that Qualcomm Inc. paid in 2015, Dow Jones has reported.Premier Li balanced his strictures last week with an assurance that Beijing supports the “innovation and development of platform companies,” as long as they fall in line with the country’s laws.Recent measures to rein in fintech firms weren’t aimed at a specific company, a senior regulatory official has said, and instead focus on creating a stable environment for private enterprise to grow.Yet, Beijing has a penchant for making examples of its biggest companies to force others to fall in line with changing priorities. All three of the nation’s financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance. And there’s little doubt of the sway Pony Ma’s conglomerate has built in finance.Its WeChat super-app boasts more than a billion consumers that use it for everything from chatting with friends to booking taxis and buying groceries. WeChat Pay accounts for almost 40% of the country’s mobile payments market, second only to Alipay, according to iResearch.Tencent with three other major tech companies -- Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu -- together control over 40 financial licenses through acquisitions or investments, according to Xinhua News Agency, which cited 01caijing.(Updates with background on Pony Ma in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • Stimulus checks and vaccinations help boost U.S. consumer sentiment to post-pandemic high

    The U.S. consumer sentiment index rose to 83 in early March , the highest level in a year, according to a report from the University of Michigan released on Friday.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose for a 4th consecutive week ahead of a yield spike on Friday. There could be further increases ahead as the housing sector braces for homebuying season.

  • Is Sundial Growers Stock Worth $4 or Is It Worthless?

    I recently read a headline that asked how much Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was really worth. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL stock has traded as high as $3.96 a share and as low as 14 cents. Source: Shutterstock For SNDL stock holders, your perspective on this subject really depends on when you picked up your shares. If you bought at the high in mid-February, you probably have an intrinsic value north of $4. If you bought at the November low, you’re happier than a pig in you-know-what despite the 52% drop in price over the past month.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips As someone who pontificates about stocks, my last article about the cannabis grower in mid-February had me struggling with its share price. At the time, it was still trading well above $2. I argued that even though the company’s financial situation had improved immensely, the Canadian marketplace’s competition was too intense. I reasoned that only speculative investors should consider getting in, and even then, spending less than $2 per share for the privilege. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys A month later, and trading around $1.40, I feel vindicated for my call. Through the rest of 2021, investors will likely ponder the question I mentioned in the first paragraph. Is SNDL stock worth 14 cents or $3.96? Here are my two cents on the subject. SNDL Stock Is Worth Almost $4 a Share I’ll admit, making this argument will be a bit of a stretch given my previous articles about Sundial, but when it comes to investing, it pays to keep an open mind. InvestorPlace’s Robert Lakin recently discussed some good news about the cannabis producer. Apparently, Cantor Fitgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic doesn’t hate Sundial’s business prospects. The analyst gives it a “neutral” rating and a 12-month target price of $1.15. I know what you’re thinking. How does that equate to $4? Good question. Zuanic believes that the financial housecleaning CEO Zach George performed over much of 2020 — it eliminated $227 million in debt to be debt-free with 617 million CAD ($488 million) in cash on its balance sheet — puts Sundial in an excellent position to consolidate a lot of the little players that aren’t of interest to the big boys and would, otherwise, likely go out of business. One way to value Sundial is price-to-sales. Sundial’s expected to announce Q4 2020 results on March 17. In the first nine months of 2020, it had net revenue of 47.1 million CAD, slightly lower than a year earlier. If we annualize that to 63 million CAD ($50 million), it’s currently trading at 47 times sales based on a $2.35 billion market capitalization. However, if it uses $250 million of its cash hoard to buy down-on-their-luck Canadian cannabis growers at a more reasonable multiple of, say, 5x-6x sales, it would be able to double its annualized sales virtually overnight. In my latest article, I mentioned that Sundial moved away from wholesale to selling its own branded products. As a result, its sales dipped by 54% in the third quarter. An acquisition would immediately close the gap in sales that occurred by abandoning the wholesale model. That could be worth $1-2 per share to investors, which would raise its share price to between $3 and $4 as a result. It’s Virtually Worthless Okay, I’m getting a little hyperbolic. I’m not sure it’s ready for the scrap heap just yet. It’s trading at less than four times its cash-per-share of 33 cents ($488 million divided by 1.46 billion shares). That ought to count for something. But here’s the thing. It’s one thing to say Sundial will be able to run out and acquire a bunch of down-on-their-luck cannabis companies, integrate them successfully, and live out a prosperous future. The reality is much more difficult. If you’ve written about mergers & acquisitions as long as I have, the one thing you realize is that most don’t deliver anywhere near the “so-called synergies” touted when the deals are first announced. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is still working through some growing pains with its investment in Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). And while Canopy Growth is benefiting from former Constellation CFO David Klein’s strong leadership, it’s taken him 14 months to get it on the right track. As many have found out in the cannabis world, having a lot of cash to spend is no guarantee of success. The Bottom Line As I stated in February, I believe that current shareholders are better served if Sundial stays the course on its transformation to brand owner from flower provider, continues to work with the Canadian provinces it has supply agreements, and keeps its cash stash for a rainy day. If it does, it’s got a shot at $4 sometime in the next 12-24 months. If it makes a splashy acquisition, in my opinion, it’s one more nail in its coffin. On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Sundial Growers Stock Worth $4 or Is It Worthless?Â appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Winning Streak Ends as Prices Struggle to Break Record

    Bitcoin is struggling to break above its current all-time high set in mid February.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.