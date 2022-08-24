Mineros announces appointment of new Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineros SA (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ana María Ríos Puerta as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, as of October 1, 2022. Ms. Ríos will succeed Eduardo Flores Zelaya, who submitted his resignation as of September 30, 2022.

Ms. Ríos holds a degree in Geology from EAFIT University, a Diploma as Specialist in Management for Engineers from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, an MBA from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, and has completed an Executive Program in Business Administration at MIT. She is a member of the board of directors of Women in Mining Colombia. Ms. Ríos has 17 years of professional experience, of which the last 14 years have been at Mineros, most recently as Corporate Finance Manager, where she played a strategic role in the listing of Mineros on the Toronto Stock Exchange and in the public offering of shares in Colombia. Previously, Ms. Ríos led the corporate areas of Treasury and Finance in the Company.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the promotion of Ms. Ríos to Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, wish her all the best in her new position and look forward to her contribution in this role given her background and extensive knowledge of Mineros' operations," commented Andrés Restrepo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros. "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Flores for his invaluable contributions to the success of the Company during the six years he was with the organization. We wish him the best in his new projects," continued Mr. Restrepo.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a portfolio of exploration and development projects throughout the region.

The Board of Directors and the senior management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long history of maximizing shareholder value and generating strong annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability in all its operations.

Mineros common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA" and on the Colombian Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the replacement of the Company's Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, and the timing of such replacement.

Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the ''Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

