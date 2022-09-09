U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +2.57 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    +0.0047 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0088 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6320
    -1.4550 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,262.77
    +1,907.91 (+9.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Mineros announces workforce reduction in Argentina

·4 min read

(all amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (MINEROS: CB) ("Mineros" or the "Company") announces that over the next six months, it will downsize its operations at its Gualcamayo Property, reducing its workforce in Argentina by up to 30%, as a result of the natural depletion of the deposit. The Company expects to incur costs of between $3 million and $5 million in connection with the workforce reduction, but does not expect such costs to impact its ability to meet its previously-disclosed 2022 production and cost guidance for the Gualcamayo Property.

Mineros Logo (CNW Group/Mineros S.A.)
Mineros Logo (CNW Group/Mineros S.A.)

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the planned workforce reduction Argentina and associated costs, and its ability to meet 2022 production and cost guidance for the Gualcamayo Property.

Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions about: future prices of gold and other metal prices; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Company's material properties being as described in the applicable NI 43-101 technical reports; production costs; the price of other commodities such as fuel; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; and positive relations with local groups. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the ''Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Mineros S.A.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c8035.html

