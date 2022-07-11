Mineros To Participate In Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series On Monday July 11, 2022

MEDELLIN, Colombia, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in Renmark Financial Communication Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow to discuss the Company's latest investor presentation on Monday July 11, 2022 at 12pm EDT (11am COT). Mineros welcomes shareholders, investors and other individuals to register and attend the live event.

The event will feature Mineros President and Chief Executive Officer Andrés Restrepo and Chief Financial Officer Alan Wancier. A live Q&A will follow the Company's presentation. Registration for the live event may be limited, and those interested in participating will need to register using the link below. Mineros' investor presentation and access to a replay of the event will be made available after the event on Mineros' website at www.mineros.com.co.

REGISTER HERE:

Monday July 11, 2022 at 12pm EDT (11am COT):

https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-msa-2022-07-11-120000

To ensure best performance the use of the latest version of Google Chrome is suggested.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

