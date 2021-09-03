U.S. markets closed

Minerva Announces Final Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will upsize its previously announced (see press releases dated August 18, 2021, August 26, 2021 and September 2, 2021) financing to $5,000,000. The Company will issue up to 33,333,334 shares through the sale of units at $0.15 per unit; each unit to consist of one common share and one half warrant (each full warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 24 months). The Company anticipates closing the financing on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021.

Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence stated "Due to overwhelming demand from investors, we are increasing the offering to up to $5,000,000."

Proceeds received from the offering will be used, as to roughly one-third each, for general working capital purposes, to fund the Company's sales and marketing strategy, and to make key hires within the Climate Risk group. The Company is unaware of any material facts or material changes regarding Minerva and its business that have not been generally disclosed through previous press releases and financial statements. The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Our proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "plans," or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c9963.html

