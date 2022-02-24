U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.75
    -65.25 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,603.00
    -463.00 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,239.75
    -267.75 (-1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.20
    -32.90 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.91
    +2.81 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    +16.60 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.34 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9210
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,586.43
    -2,136.63 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.99
    -57.38 (-6.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,161.46
    -288.15 (-1.09%)
     

MINERVA FOODS REPORTS RECORD CONSOLIDATED GROSS REVENUE AND EBITDA IN 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRVSY

Indicators were R$ 28.6 billion and R$ 2.4 billion, respectively. Company reported free cash flow of R$ 1 billion last year

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Foods (Minerva S.A. – B3: BEEF3 | OTC – Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a leader in the export of fresh beef and its by-products in South America, and which also operates in the processed segment, reports its 2021 results to the market.

The Company's consolidated gross revenue was R$ 28.6 billion last year, while the net revenue was R$ 26.9 billion in the same period, up 39% year-on-year, for both indicators, and a record level for the company. In the fourth quarter (4Q21), the net revenue was R$ 7.5 billion, up 32% year-on-year and 2% over 3Q21.

The EBITDA, in turn, also hit a record at R$ 2.4 billion for the year, up 13% over 2020, with an EBITDA margin of 9%. For 4Q21, the indicator also hit a record at R$ 735.3 million, up 19% year-on-year, with an ebitda margin of 9.8%.

The free cash flow generation also stood out at R$ 1 billion. It should be noted that, since 2018, the Company's free cash flow generation totals approximately R$ 4.5 billion. In 4Q21, after Financial Expenses, Capex, Working Capital and the cash effect of the currency hedge, the indicator reached R$ 213 million, remaining positive for the 16th consecutive time.

The year-to-date net income totaled R$ 598.9 million in 2021 and R$ 150.3 million in 4Q21. In the 2020 – 2021 biennium, the year-to-date indicator totaled R$ 1.3 billion. In 2021, exports accounted for 68% of Minerva Foods consolidated gross revenue, keeping the Company's lead in beef exports in South America, with approximately 23% of market share in the region.

Net leverage in 4Q21, measured by the Net Debt/EBITDA of the last 12 months, and adjusted by anticipated dividends, ended the year stable at 2.4x.

DIVIDENDS

Minerva Foods Management proposes to the General Shareholders' Meeting the payment of supplementary dividends of R$ 200 million, or approximately R$ 0.34 per share, in line with its strategy of generating shareholder value and with its income allocation policy, which estimates to distribute at least 50% of net income whenever net leverage is less than or equal to 2.5x. Thus, and after approval by the Meeting, the Company must total R$ 400 million distributed as dividends and from the 2021 fiscal year, thus achieving a payout of 67% of annual net income and a dividend yield of approximately 6.5%.

About Minerva Foods

Minerva Foods is the leader in beef exports in South America and also operates in the processed segment, selling its products to more than 100 countries. In addition to Brazil, Minerva Foods operates in Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile. The company serves five continents with beef and its by-products and currently operates 25 slaughtering and deboning plants, 16 international offices, 14 distribution centers and three processing plants.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minerva-foods-reports-record-consolidated-gross-revenue-and-ebitda-in-2021-301489232.html

SOURCE Minerva Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Alibaba earnings to come amid macro pressures on Chinese e-commerce

    As Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. works through a flurry of challenges, it will once again look to restore investor confidence in its long-term vision when it reports earnings Thursday.

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending. With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today

    A blockbuster deal has investors excited about the online retailer's crypto-focused investments.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Rivian a Buy After the Stock Tanked Today?

    The stock of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) peaked at more than $160 per share shortly after it went public in November 2021. With the stock down nearly 45% year to date, including a decline today, retail investors may be wondering if Rivian stock should be part of their portfolios.