MINES Debuts New Branding to Reflect Innovative Behavioral Health Service Delivery and International Reach

·2 min read

MINES is a leading international business psychology firm headquartered in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES) has officially debuted a new logo complete with updated tagline to reflect their modern and innovative approach to service delivery and expansive international coverage. The primary updates include a modernized logo with a sleek new visual design and an adjustment to the MINES tagline, "a national business psychology firm" to "international business psychology firm" to help highlight MINES' global reach.

(PRNewsfoto/MINES &amp; Associates)
(PRNewsfoto/MINES & Associates)

MINES undertook this initiative as a means of updating the look and feel of their brand but are also updating how they discuss mental health in the marketplace. MINES has a very long history of providing behavioral health services and understands it is necessary to evolve how mental health support services are presented and the need to match current mental health trends and narratives including how benefit suites are structured, services are accessed, and the best language used to converse about mental health topics. Additionally, MINES seeks to highlight the increased scope of their service delivery in the international market. This has become more important in recent years as remote work becomes more commonplace with organizations needing resources that extend beyond the borders of the United States.

This latest evolution of the MINES brand is another step forward as they continue to help lead the charge of top-tier EAPs and behavioral health services in the market today. Recently MINES announced their new in-house digital intake system releasing later this summer which will join other innovative digital options offered by MINES including flexible telemedicine options, digital counseling platform, and partnerships with eMindful, MindCotine, and other leading digital wellness providers.

"MINES has 41 years of saving lives and influencing the course of human events. We are excited about the advances in the field of psychology and our contributions to increasing access and outcomes, the refresh is symbolic of our enthusiasm of helping others!" – Dani Kimlinger / Chief Executive Officer.

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health service including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk, and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health programs across the globe.

Media Contact:

Nic McKane
MINES
njmckane@minesandassociates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mines-debuts-new-branding-to-reflect-innovative-behavioral-health-service-delivery-and-international-reach-301547193.html

SOURCE MINES & Associates

