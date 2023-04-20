Mines and Money Connect Coming to London Next Week

LONDON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Beacon Events , a renowned producer of conferences for leading companies and seasoned investors, will be hosting the upcoming Mines and Money Connect on April 25-26, 2023, at the County Hall Venues, London.

Mines and Money Connect will offer the perfect hub for networking, high-class content and business meetings with mining company decision-makers, investors, thought leaders, mining executives, policymakers and innovators.

The two-day program will gather leading CEOs to shape the 2023 investment landscape in mining and offer a unique space where industry thought leaders share their perspectives and practical insights with savvy investors through a range of formats.

The event is designed to enable dialogue on major global trends, drive the discovery of actionable insights that can be adapted to individual business strategies and foster new collaborative partnerships.

With a laser focus on sustainability, geopolitical uncertainties and the imperative for a complete energy transition, mining revolutionaries and industry veterans will debate several key themes such as:

Financing the Energy Transition

Industry Preparation for Critical Mineral Demand

Supply Chain Risks and Opportunities

Expectation of Gold for 2023

Natural Resources ‘ESG’ Investor Meaning

Uranium Green Metal Investment Opportunities

The event will facilitate access to new avenues of capital for mining companies, while providing investors with opportunities to identify hidden value while exploring a wide range of companies, all under one roof.

Conference participants, including representatives from 70+ mining companies and more than 400 seasoned investors, will engage in highly informative sessions that include keynote speeches, keynote panels, mining spotlights, pitch battles and intimate fireside chats.

Eminent speakers and invited industry veterans part of the agenda:

Clive Burstow, managing director and head of natural resources at Barings

Saf Dhillion, CEO at iMetals Resources

Zayn Kalyan, partner at Altus Capital

Maddie Srivastava, executive director at Amed Funds

Amanda van Dyke, managing director at Arch Emerging Partners

Nate Macmillan, decarbonisation and green innovation director at Ascon Group

Torsten Dennin, chief investment officer at Asset Management Switzerland

Mark Tyler, London representative at Auramet Trading

Greg Cochran, managing director at Aurora Energy Metals

Henry Sanderson, executive editor at Benchmark Source, and author of Volt Rush: The Winners and Losers in the Race to Go Green

A full list of speakers is available at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/connect/speakers

Throughout four insights-packed keynote panel discussions, attendees will engage directly with industry leaders and learn from their deep expertise. Six mining spotlight sessions will offer a platform to miners from across the commodity spectrum to make a case to invest in their operations.

Mines and Money will assist by facilitating one-on-one meetings between mining corporates and qualified investors to further explore potential synergies and foster deeper ties. The event’s tech-enabled Mines and Money Connect service provides a bespoke, AI-driven matchmaking and scheduling solution to initiate focused and potentially lucrative one-on-one conversations between investors and senior management. This facility helps seamlessly drive highly effective deal-making in a professionally organized format.

Since June 2020, Mines and Money has enabled partnerships between qualified investors and over 1,500 publicly traded companies in more than 7,500 professionally organized meetings. C-suite executives and senior management of mining corporates have benefited from an average of 20 introductions each, with over 90% of such interactions being rated as excellent.

To commence proceedings, on April 25 and 26, Andrew Thake, divisional director at Mines and Money, will offer the welcome address and opening remarks to set the tone and agenda for each day.

The dedicated exhibition space at the event will include booths manned by representatives of marquee names such as Altus Capital Partners, Aurora Energy Metals, Besra Gold, ChemQuest, Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and Critical Elements. A full list of exhibitors can be found at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/connect/exhibitors

The event will also host networking lunches and receptions where attendees can continue meaningful conversations and build lasting rapport while maximizing business efficiency. At the close of the conference, attendees can unwind in an easy-going environment with a refreshing drink to cement lasting relationships with industry peers.

To register and explore different ticket options, please visit: https://minesandmoney.com/connect/register

For additional information on Mines and Money Connect, please visit: https://minesandmoney.com/connect/

About Mines and Money

Mines and Money is the leading international event series connecting sophisticated investors from around the world with mining company management teams both online and in person.

With an unrivalled network of thousands of international investors, Mines and Money’s events are the place where professional investors meet exciting explorers on the cusp of the next big discovery, near-production development companies and cash generative producers to discuss their next big mining investment.

Senior management teams of mining companies can connect with institutional and private investors from around the world at these events. Mines and Money’s online meetings platform helps schedule lucrative meetings so participants can provide project updates, share presentations, and discuss with pre-qualified investors why they should invest.

Mines and Money events are free to attend for qualified investors.

