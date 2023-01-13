U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    -28.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    -200.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,439.25
    -95.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.00
    -9.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.38 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -2.07 (-9.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7340
    -0.5790 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,902.91
    +691.92 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.89
    +10.77 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,826.95
    +32.91 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Minesto reaches commercial milestone - sale of site development services in Asia

·1 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, announces today that the company has received its first historic sales order of site development services for Dragon Class tidal energy powerplants to a major corporation in the Asian offshore energy sector.

Minesto has been contracted to support a leading Asian corporation in the offshore energy sector for evaluation of a tidal-current site targeting deployment of Minesto Dragon Class tidal energy powerplants. The work is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2023 and has an initial order value of EUR 35 000.

Minesto offers a structured approach to site identification and evaluation based on hands-on experience from existing sites in Wales, U.K. and the Faroe Islands.

"Given the unique production site characteristics of our technology, it is vital that we now offer these services to third-party project developers, in addition to our own ongoing site development activities," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Site development is the initial step for the offshore energy sector to enter the ocean renewable value chain. Offshore operators also bring complementary strengths to Minesto with their established marine operations and experience in large energy infrastructure projects.

"It is most valuable for us that site identification and feasibility services engage independent project investors and energy project developers. Willingness to procure site identification and assessment is key to our product sales and large-scale build out. A milestone has been reached in the Asian market," says Dr Martin Edlund.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 13 January 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3697112/1778731.pdf

Press release

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-reaches-commercial-milestone--sale-of-site-development-services-in-asia-301721253.html

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power's new $125 million Vista Tech Campus factory is online, will hit full capacity by summer

    The company says there's surging demand from customers who use its hydrogen fuel cells. And executives know it's a matter of time before they will need to expand.

  • Exclusive-Chinese EV maker BYD to build Vietnam component plant - sources

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Auto Co plans to build a plant in Vietnam to produce car parts, three people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, in a move that would reduce the company's reliance on China and deepen its supply chain in Southeast Asia as part of a global expansion. The investment in northern Vietnam would exceed $250 million, one of the people said, expanding parent BYD Co's presence in Vietnam, where its electronic unit produces solar panels. The move underscores a wider trend by manufacturers to reduce their exposure to China amid trade tensions with the United States and production disruptions caused by Beijing's previous COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Solar developers approached two NY farmers. Their choices reveal an industry in crisis

    Upstate NY farmers are weighing lucrative deals to lease their land to solar farm developers, offers that have left some pondering their future.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • How One Company's Investment Sent These Solar Stocks Flying

    Solar power stocks rose as Korea-based Qcells said it will spend $2.5 billion on a huge expansion of its U.S. solar power manufacturing.

  • Allison Transmission Partners With Nikola For EV Testing

    Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has partnered with Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) to conduct testing of its electric vehicles. The partnership will test class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center. The two companies collaborated to test BEV and FCEV performance through controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations, capable of simulating a wide range of

  • Analyst Report: General Electric Company

    GE was formed through the combination of two companies in 1892, including one with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison. Today, GE is a global leader in air travel, precision health, and in the energy transition. The company is known for its differentiated technology and its massive industrial installed base of equipment sprawled throughout the world. That installed base most notably includes aerospace engines, gas and steam turbines, onshore and offshore wind turbines, as well as medical diagnostic and mobile equipment. GE earns most of its profits on the service revenue of that equipment, which is generally higher-margin. The company is led by former Danaher alum Larry Culp who is leading a multi-year turnaround of the storied conglomerate based on Lean principles.

  • Tesla Eyes Over $770M Spend In Giga Factory Expansion

    Texas Department of Licensing and Registration filings disclosed that Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to spend over $770 million on constructing electric vehicle facilities there. Tesla earmarked funds for activities including battery cell testing and manufacturing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, among other things, CNBC reports. Also Read: Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up After Boosting Discounts On EVs The Elon Musk-led EV maker officially launched its Texas electric ve

  • Electric Cars: 4 Reasons You Should Buy One in 2023

    If you still rely on controlled explosions encased in 350 pounds of metal and moving parts to get from here to there, consider this: The internal combustion engine was born in 1863; and, while it will...

  • World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA

    The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday."The energy world is at the dawn of a new industrial age –- the age of clean energy technology manufacturing," the IEA said.

  • BP to Sell Renewable Power From Ohio Arche Solar Farm to Meta

    The project supports BP's aim to develop 20 GW of renewable generating capacity by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030.

  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Funding Support to Advance the Zinc-Air Stack Technology

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and up to $500,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

  • Korean solar company to invest $2.5 billion in new facility in Georgia

    Korean solar company to invest $2.5 billion in new facility in Georgia

  • Plan to store off-shore energy in Norfolk field is approved

    The lithium ion batteries would supply energy for three million homes, says the development firm.

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Commences Operations of Ledyard Project

    Duke Energy (DUK) announces the commencement of the operations of its Ledyard Windpower project in Kossuth County, Iowa.

  • Tesla reaches for $1B in construction projects with latest filing

    Hot on the heels of four filings totaling $717 million, Tesla Inc. filed to build yet another 100,000-square-foot-plus facility at its gigafactory site. Could more construction plans roll in? So far, the company — which has been bleeding cash on Wall Street — is poised to pour more than $750 million into the Austin site. This article details what we know and also includes a list of the largest manufacturers in the region to put all this into perspective.

  • Tesla plans $770M expansion at Texas factory

    Tesla notified Texas regulators this week it plans to invest about $770 million into an expansion of its factory near Austin. The automaker registered plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The Austin Business Journal and CNBC were the first to report on the filings.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices jump as U.S. indicator shows inflation pressure is easing

    Bitcoin and Ether prices jumped in Friday morning trading in Asia after the December U.S. Consumer Price Index released overnight rose 6.5%.

  • Subway explores sale of sandwich chain

    Subway could be looking at a sale of the sandwich chain after retaining advisers to explore that option.

  • Homebuyers Are Still Sitting on the Sidelines Even as Mortgage Rates Dip

    Mortgage applications for refinancing was 86% lower than the same week in 2022, while purchase applications were 44% lower, according to a trade group.