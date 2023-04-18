Minetech Resources Berhad (KLSE:MINETEC) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

It's not a stretch to say that Minetech Resources Berhad's (KLSE:MINETEC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Minetech Resources Berhad Has Been Performing

Revenue has risen firmly for Minetech Resources Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think this respectable revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Minetech Resources Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Minetech Resources Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Minetech Resources Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 11% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 22% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to decline by 2.5% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Minetech Resources Berhad's P/S matches its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Minetech Resources Berhad revealed its growing revenue over the medium-term hasn't helped elevate its P/S above that of the industry, which is surprising given the industry is set to shrink. When we see a history of positive growth in a struggling industry, but only an average P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because this relative performance should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Minetech Resources Berhad (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

