Minetech Resources Berhad (KLSE:MINETEC) shareholders are still up 210% over 1 year despite pulling back 11% in the past week

It's been a soft week for Minetech Resources Berhad (KLSE:MINETEC) shares, which are down 11%. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 210% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Minetech Resources Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Minetech Resources Berhad's revenue grew by 16%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 210%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Minetech Resources Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 210% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Minetech Resources Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Minetech Resources Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

