Mineworx Announces Management Addition

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that independent director Rick Purdy has joined the senior management team as the President of Company subsidiary Mineworx USA Inc.



Greg Pendura, President and CEO, states, “We are pleased that Rick has decided to relocate to Tennessee and join the Mineworx management team as his experience with other business start-ups will provide excellent hands-on leadership in moving the catalytic project towards successful commercialization.”

Rick will remain on the Board of Directors as an Executive Director.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

