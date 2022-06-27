Mineworx announces Next Steps for Catalytic Converter Project

Mineworx Technologies Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Optimization stage of testing in Tennessee. This testing provided the required information to move forward with the next phase of the Catalytic Converter project. The results obtained has indicated that the commercial production facility will be designed based on a modular concept.

Final design protocols are underway and when completed will initiate the procurement process for Module 1. The minimum production output for this module is expected to be approximately 2.5 tonnes per day and further information on the expected operational performance will be disclosed upon the completion of the design specifications.

The Company will continue operating the Pilot Plant to further compile processing information to minimize operational risks for Module 1 as well as providing additional mechanical and engineering data necessary for finalizing the commercial scale design.

Once commercial production has begun the Pilot Plant will continue to operate and will be providing continuing data on feedstock inputs and operational efficiencies from recovery rates to cost analysis on all facets of plant operations.

Greg Pendura, President, and CEO stated “Our objective since day 1 has been to move this project forward towards commercial success. The design concept of constructing our commercial facility within a modular framework allows us to move towards our goal in a more effective and efficient manner. The costs and operational benefits of being able to proceed to commercialization on a modular concept are significant. I want to acknowledge the entire team for their dedication and effort in achieving this very important milestone.”

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling. For further information go to www.mineworx.net.

