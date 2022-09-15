U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,207.00
    +58.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,158.00
    +16.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.87
    -0.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.00
    -10.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.93
    -1.34 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1502
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4110
    +0.3180 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,174.01
    -201.71 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.18
    -3.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.02
    +36.72 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Mineworx Completes Rights Offering

Mineworx Technologies Ltd.
·4 min read
Mineworx Technologies Ltd.
Mineworx Technologies Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today the successful completion of the previously announced rights offering (the “Offering”), subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX Venture”). The Offering was over-subscribed and at closing, Mineworx issued 347,178,581 common shares of the Corporation (each a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.015 per Common Share, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $5,207,678.

A total of 227,871,889 Common Shares were issued under the basic subscription privilege and an additional 119,306,692 Common Shares were issued under the additional subscription privilege. As of the closing date, 694,357,162 Common Shares of Mineworx are issued and outstanding. To the knowledge of Mineworx, after reasonable inquiry, no person that was not an insider of Mineworx became an insider as a result of the distribution under the Offering.

Mineworx intends to use the available funds from the Offering for the purposes identified in the rights offering circular of Mineworx dated July 8, 2022.  However, there may be circumstances where a reallocation of the available funds may be necessary. Mineworx will reallocate funds only for sound business reasons.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information please visit www.mineworx.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Greg Pendura
President & CEO
780 800-0726
greg@mineworx.net

For Media interview requests, please contact:

Nelson Hudes
Hudes Communications International
(905) 660-9155
Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Forward Looking Statements:‎
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are ‎forward-‎looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information ‎regarding: the ‎ Offering, the potential use of proceeds. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially ‎from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎‎Mineworx’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Mineworx and on ‎‎assumptions Mineworx believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ‎‎underlying value of Mineworx and its Common Shares; TSX Venture Exchange final approval of the ‎Offering; Mineworx's general and administrative costs remaining constant; ‎and the market acceptance ‎of Mineworx's business strategy. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or ‎achievements of Mineworx to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general ‎business, ‎economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market ‎prices ‎for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future ‎operations; ‎competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Mineworx; ‎the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour ‎or loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ ‎materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Mineworx’s disclosure documents on the ‎SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ‎Mineworx has attempted to identify important factors that ‎could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there ‎may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are ‎cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place ‎undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions ‎or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this ‎news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information ‎contained in this news release represents the expectations of Mineworx as of the date ‎of this news ‎release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Mineworx expressly ‎disclaims ‎any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of ‎new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law‎.‎


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Cash is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • 1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock

    This Dividend King has lost its luster as slowing growth and mounting legal troubles threaten the core investment thesis.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • Dow Jones Up As Stocks Struggle; New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets On This; Bitcoin Loses Key Level

    The Dow Jones rose as stocks struggled. A new Cathie Wood buy soared on news. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin fell. Starbucks stock popped.

  • Is SNAP a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Silver Ring Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of June 2022, the portfolio was very attractively priced, with the Price to Base Case value ratio at 56%. The portfolio had 13 investments plus hedges, cash at 0%, […]

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Why One Top Advisor Is Still Buying Apple and Microsoft Stock

    Treasury Partners' Richard Saperstein explains why he remains overweight technology despite its recent declines.

  • 16 things execs told us at Goldman's big tech conference: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 15, 2022.