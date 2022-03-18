Mineworx engages North Equities Corp. to provide Marketing Services

Mineworx Technologies Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that it has engaged Toronto based marketing and consulting firm North Equities Corp., an arm’s length third party, to provide marketing services including facilitating communication with the financial community, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The initial term of the agreement is for 12 months effective March 15, 2022, for which North Equities will be paid $200,000 payable in quarterly instalments. The agreement includes a cancellation clause which can be triggered in the first 6 months. In addition, North Equities has been granted options to acquire 2,650,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075. These options have a term of two years and will vest over a 12-month period in equal tranches per 3-month period.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Greg Pendura

President & CEO

780 800-0726

greg@mineworx.net

For Media interview requests, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660-9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com



