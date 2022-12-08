U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

MingsBings Launches with Dot Foods, Expands Foodservice Offering Nationally

·3 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MingsBings, a plant-based frozen food brand founded by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, has partnered with Dot Foods Inc ("Dot Foods"), the largest foodservice redistributor in the United States. This partnership expands MingsBings' foodservice reach nationally, giving foodservice buyers easy and quick access to MingsBings' full line of ready-to-heat handheld entreé and breakfast pockets without minimum order sizes.

MingsBings launches with Dot Foods, expands foodservice offering nationally
MingsBings launches with Dot Foods, expands foodservice offering nationally

As demand increases for plant-based and gluten-free menu offerings, foodservice buyers are looking for new products to introduce to their customers. Aramark recently committed to increasing their animal-free meal choices to 44% of all offerings across more than 250 educational institutions[1] and Dot Foods said that plant-based sales have grown 38% year over year, driven by SKU proliferation, innovation, product quality and increased interest and adoption from flexitarians.

MingsBings' handheld pocket format, ease of cooking and hot holding capability, chef notoriety and inclusivity for all diets and preferences are the elements that have propelled the business forward. The brand is already offered on menus at various venues around the U.S., including Fenway Park, Tropicana Field, TD Garden, Barclays Center, Hard Rock Stadium, and many colleges, universities, and K-12 schools.

"After a year of significant growth in our foodservice business, we're thrilled to be partnering with Dot Foods to expand our reach and accessibility exponentially. This partnership enables us to fulfill demand, gives us the ability to service distributors and operators nationally, and allows us to service our customers without the concern of order minimums. We are very excited to work with Dot and our customer partners as we continue to expand our foodservice presence," said Robert Prunier, MingsBings' Director of Foodservice Sales.

The core lineup of MingsBings flavors, which are all plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and food allergen friendly, now available at Dot Foods includes: Plant-Based Cheeseburger, Plant-Based Sausage & Peppers, Buffalo Cauliflower, Fiesta Taco, Plant-Based Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, Plant-Based Egg & Cheese, Plant-Based Chorizo, Egg & Cheese, and Veggie, Egg & Cheese.

MingsBings Inc is a plant-based food company offering a line of chef-created pockets and sauces. Launched first as a direct-to-consumer brand in 2020, the brand has quickly gained traction in retail and food service now on shelves at over 3,500 grocery stores throughout the United States, including Sprouts, Publix, Market Basket, Wegmans, select Targets, and Whole Foods and at iconic venues like Fenway Park and Hard Rock Stadium. MingsBings' brand commitment, "Eat Good. Feel Good. Do Good.," represents Chef Tsai's mission to make plant-based food delicious, healthy, accessible, and convenient while giving back. A portion of MingsBings sales are donated to Family Reach and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com/foodservice and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.

[1] Source: https://plantbasednews.org/news/economics/plant-based-options-us-college-campuses-increasing/

Contact:
Bri Rios
3035190883
350301@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mingsbings-launches-with-dot-foods-expands-foodservice-offering-nationally-301698354.html

SOURCE MingsBings

