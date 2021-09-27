U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.25
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,695.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,211.50
    -107.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.60
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.30
    +1.32 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.81
    +0.18 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9610
    +0.2760 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,531.64
    +220.45 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.40
    -19.66 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.59
    -2.89 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

MingZhu Logistics Receives Multiple Awards at Asia's Largest Logistics and Supply Chain Fair

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: YGMZ) ("the company"), a leading trucking service provider, today announced the Company attended the 16th China (Shenzhen) International Logistics and Supply Chain Fair ("CILF") held September 23-25, 2021. CILF is a must attend event for companies working in or relying upon the modern global logistics and supply chain industry. At the CILF, MingZhu Logistics received an award for Excellent Cross-Border eCommerce Logistics Service Provider and was featured as one of the Top 20 Special Line Logistics Enterprises and/or Overseas Warehouse in Europe.

CILF is the biggest trade show of its kind in Asia and the second largest in the world, with more than 1,000 participants from leading logistics and supply chain management companies, road railway transportation providers, intelligent logistics developers, and more. Organized by the Shenzhen Logistics and Supply Chain Management Association, CILF serves as an international professional platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and facilitate co-operations, while promoting domestic Chinese enterprises and attracting increased global logistics resources.

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Ltd., stated, "CILF is always an excellent platform for us to meet with existing and potential strategic partners. This year's event took on added significance, as we were able to come together and safely meet face-to-face – something that was routine before COVID-19. We left CILF even more energized and have already started working to convert opportunities we discussed at CILF into revenue and profit drivers for the company."

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Ltd., continued, "We have been focusing on domestic logistics for nearly 20 years, with our operations now reaching 85% of China. In response to the Belt and Road Initiative, we are also actively expanding our cross-border e-commerce logistics business, including the public road-railway transport, China-Europe Railway Express, and more. In line with this year's CILF theme, Mingzhu has integrated traditional logistics, intelligent technology and big data on the basis of contract logistics and project logistics, aiming to boost the traditional logistics industry and the success of the company, as we focus on accelerating our growth."

About MingZhu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "calculate" or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC(China Security Regulatory Commission) For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mingzhu-logistics-receives-multiple-awards-at-asias-largest-logistics-and-supply-chain-fair-301385361.html

SOURCE MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I was in a slump financially and homeless. Why am I still worried?

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or a financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. You have done what needs to be done to take back control of your life, now let go of that fear.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum rally as China crypto ban fails to deter investors

    Cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after tumbling on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed as traders eye DC votes

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown, and eyed updates in China Evergrande's debt crisis.