MingZhu Logistics Updates Instructions to Participate in 2022 Annual Meeting via Video Conferencing

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) (the "MingZhu" or "Company"), a trucking service provider, today announced updated instructions to participate in the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting via video conferencing to accommodate ongoing COVID concerns and travel challenges. The Annual Meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 6, 2022.

To Participate at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022:
Please click Zoom Link
Meeting ID: 850 4824 2668
Password: 216458

For Audio Only: Use phone +1 646 876 9923
To find a local dial in number click link
Meeting ID: 850 4824 2668
Password: 216458

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "calculate" or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission) For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mingzhu-logistics-updates-instructions-to-participate-in-2022-annual-meeting-via-video-conferencing-301617907.html

SOURCE MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited

