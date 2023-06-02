Minho (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MINHO) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Minho (M) Berhad (KLSE:MINHO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Minho (M) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = RM19m ÷ (RM499m - RM38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Minho (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 6.4%.

See our latest analysis for Minho (M) Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Minho (M) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Minho (M) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Minho (M) Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Minho (M) Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On Minho (M) Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Minho (M) Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 13% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Minho (M) Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here