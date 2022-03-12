U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,091.80
    +311.89 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

The Mini Cooper SE is a fun EV with some catching up to do

Alex Kalogiannis
·8 min read

Electrifying a car like the two-door Mini Cooper seems like a brilliant, forehead-slapping "why didn't we think of this before" kind of concept and Mini certainly agrees.

The brand has been toying with the concept since 2009, with the limited run of the Mini E, a program designed to field test the viability and attractiveness of an all-electric Cooper.

Advancements in technology and demand for such a car led to the Mini Cooper SE, a fully electric version of the manufacturer's stalwart two-door hatch. It's a first step towards the brand's recent self-imposed deadline to be fully electric by 2030.

The upshot: The Mini Cooper SE is a jaunty car with the playful performance fans of the brand expect, but sadly - and a bit on the nose - retrofitting a long-in-the-tooth hatchback with an electrified powertrain doesn't get it very far in 2022.

Nuts and volts

The Mini Cooper SE is a full battery electric version of the third-generation Cooper or Hatch, as it's known in other markets, which debuted just two short years ago. The combustion guts of the cheerful two-door have been replaced with its new electrified innards.

The battery sits in place of a fuel tank, cables run through the transmission tunnel and the car's drive unit occupies most of the engine bay.

In lieu of a standard turbocharged engine, the Mini is fitted with an electric motor powering the front wheels, delivering 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque.

In comparison to the rest of the Coopers in the lineup, it's about on par with the Cooper S and it's turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder power plant. Power for the SE is stored in a 28.9 kWh battery, providing the SE with roughly 114 miles of range on a full charge. Mini claims the Cooper SE can charge 80% of the battery in roughly 35 minutes on a level 3 DC fast charger, and as much as 20% per hour on a level 2 charger. Basic home outlets can trickle out 2% per hour.

The tech

Image Credits: Alex Kalogianni

In terms of baked-in tech, the Mini Cooper SE has the basics covered. An 8.8-inch touchscreen is the main interface for drivers and passengers. This houses the entertainment and navigation functions, the latter of which Mini provides with real-time traffic status displays. As one familiar with other cars within the BMW family, the Cooper SE has pages of settings that can be sifted through to customize a myriad amount of little functions. Everything is arranged in a "live widget" format, which manifests as big colorful graphics available with a swipe of the finger. If it's not your cup of tea, Apple CarPlay is available as an alternative.

For safety and driving assists, there is an adaptive cruise control system as well as lane departure warnings. There's even forward collision detection that keeps an eye out for both cars and pedestrians.

The UX

Since it was redesigned and reintroduced in its current, BMW-produced form, nu-Mini has always been careful to emphasize the spirited dynamics of the Cooper. As such, it's incredibly driver-friendly in many fundamental ways.

For starters, the driving position is much roomier than it appears to be. The cockpit conforms snugly around the driver and passenger seats, making both positions feel connected to the jovial plaything they're seated in. For the driver, a simple display sits behind the steering wheel which avoids clutter by providing the minimum amount of required information. Apart from the current speed, two gauges spell out the state of charge, how it's being used and if it's in a regenerative state. Between these two readouts and the ever-changing range estimates, drivers will be eyeballing this for most of the drive, sometimes too much, in fact. Thankfully, the always-on collision detection throws up a bright red graphic on the same display when they are approaching another vehicle, reminding them to look up.

This Mini retains the circular dashboard display that once housed the speedometer. An homage to this unique characteristic of the original Mini, it feels more vestigial than ever in the era of ubiquitous infotainment screens. The 8.8-inch touch screen sits like a square peg in a round hole, with piano black buttons occupying the negative space. The widget UI is appropriately colorful and cheerful, but it's at the detriment of intuitive navigation. Oftentimes, it's not particularly clear how to get to a selected function at the cost of precious driving attention.

The rest of the physical inputs are very chunky and substantial, from the aircraft-like switches to the dials for the HVAC. Everything is laid out in a reasonable, functional way and with these, it's rare that you are searching for that moment's desired input. This is fortunate, because driving the Mini SE is an active experience.

On the go

mini cooper se - full view
mini cooper se - full view

Image Credits: Alex Kalogianni

Though not as mini as the Minis of old, the Cooper SE is still a compact, agile car that lays its character on pretty thick, while backing it up with sprightly performance. Pair that with the superior torque delivery of an electrified ride and the car darts around enthusiastically like an automotive Pikachu from Pokémon.

Reps from Mini are quick to point out the "go-kart" feel of the car's handling, and they're not wrong to do so.

Probably now more than ever thanks to an electrified powertrain, the Cooper's performance is responsive and never feels like it's too much of a handful. Its torque is readily available, and though the 7-second 0 to 60 mph sprint time isn't going to get anyone hot under the collar, its ability to dart into corners or gaps in traffic is commendable.

Rarely does the Cooper SE get out of sorts, and how this lands depends on the individual. Thrill-seekers may desire a little loose-wheel squirreliness, but others will be happy the car stays within its limits.

There are four driving modes baked into the Cooper SE. In its default "Mid" mode, the EV balances efficiency with engagement, providing power when a heavy foot is delivered onto the throttle but otherwise conserving as much juice as possible. "Green" limits available acceleration energy and also softens the pedal's input, while "Green+" does this while also shutting off some of the creature comforts for maximum power-saving. "Sport" ups the throttle sensitivity while offering up as much power as possible, at the expense of battery power, naturally.

All of this is to say your mileage will literally vary when using these modes. Each changes the dynamics of the car in a very tangible way. There's also two levels of regenerative braking active at all times. By default, the Cooper SE starts in the more aggressive setting that allows for one pedal driving, but it can be switched to a less effective and more natural setting.

Available modes such as these are commonplace, but the Mini's 100 or so miles of range greatly influences the driving experience. Due to this limited range, it's easy to find yourself repeatedly readjusting things.

A typical journey looks like this: Whatever mileage estimate the Mini displays in Mid, it's always going to be a more attractive and anxiety-reducing one in Green, so you try to cruise in Green mode as much as possible, occasionally switching to Mid when traffic picks up. Sport is always lingering in the background as a very indulgent treat, because it means even a short burst of whimsy costs a precious amount of the dwindling charge. Meanwhile, it's not uncommon to fiddle with the regen switch to balance out comfort with stretching out the miles.

You'll hear arguments that people don't typically drive over a hundred miles a day anyway, which is true, but even with a robust home charging solution, the concern of getting caught short diminishes the enjoyment of the car.

The future

In terms of future EV development, we have an idea of what Mini has in mind, and we know that parent company BMW plans to make Mini fully electric by 2030.

Efforts seem like a slow burn towards a rapidly approaching deadline, but Patrick McKenna, Department Head for Mini Product Planning gave TechCrunch some insight as to why. "The specifics of how we're transitioning is still being formulated, but what we're focusing on in the coming years is strategic flexibility, the ability to still offer internal combustion and battery electric vehicles," McKenna told TechCrunch.

"The [Cooper SE] runs on the same production line as the internal combustion F56 hardtop," McKenna continued. "[This flexibility] allows us to produce the cars right next to each other."

From a manufacturing standpoint, it makes sense to be in a position to satisfy two different kinds of customers, but this strategy is inherently limiting. Unless there are some advancements to the efficiency of the battery used, the Cooper SE's largest issue physically doesn't have room to improve. Since the powertrain was derived from the now-discontinued BMW i3, it's unclear if this will happen anytime soon.

There's tons to like about the Cooper SE, especially if you're into Mini's style of whimsy. If you're not, it's still hard to ignore how well the automaker continues to keep its cars consistently fun to drive.

And yet, the conversion of the existing car to EV and its lackluster range makes it a hard sell, particularly in an era where sporty BEVs with ample battery life aren't as rare as they were even just a handful of years ago. Mini, a brand that leans heavily on its past to inform its style, may have an all-electric future ahead of it, but its efforts in the present feel a few steps behind the competition.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Recession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get Ready

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after one of the worst starts to an equity trading year in history, the market upheaval might just be getting started. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarStock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-BuyingTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.Ominous signs are piling u

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • 1 Good Reason Why Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split Matters

    While stock splits don't change anything fundamental, there is a good business reason for the one Amazon just announced.

  • Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

    The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it's at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly. Musk presents himself as a creature of pure ID, one who can disrupt the stock market with a few tweets, while Grimes presents herself as a real-time anime character.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • AT&T Sketches Out Life After Hollywood

    AT&T offered new financial targets for its telecom operations after it divests WarnerMedia and gets out of the digital-entertainment realm, including cutting its legacy copper network in half by 2025, allowing it to expand its use of 5G and fiber.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike; What To Do

    Russia's Ukraine invasion and a looming Fed rate hike are big headwinds as the major indexes nearing their Feb. 24 lows.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarStock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-BuyingTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Russian rouble drops a further 8% this week in Moscow

    The rouble has lost a third of its value in Moscow exchanges since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, as the local economy buckles under the pressure of sanctions imposed across the world in retaliation for the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict with Russia, but Russian forces bombarded cities across the country in what Moscow refers to as a "special operation," and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv. On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden joined allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announcing a ban on imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • WarnerMedia Spinoff Will Mark ‘Starting Line of a New Era’ for AT&T, CEO Says

    UPDATED: On the cusp of spinning off WarnerMedia — ending AT&T’s ill-fated foray into the entertainment biz — telco chief CEO John Stankey touted the company as getting into fighting shape to succeed in its core wireless and broadband sectors. AT&T released updated financial guidance on Friday ahead of its investor day presentation, fleshing out […]