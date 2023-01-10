Mini data center market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mini data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,843.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.17% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Global mini data center market - Five forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Global mini data center market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global mini data center market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on, type (containerized data centers and micro data centers).
The containerized data centers segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Container data centers are the main support for future enterprises, providing the ability to use edge computing and disaster recovery. Businesses become competitive and want to expand to get more profit. The capacity of currently operating data centers will likely be depleted to make future business operations more efficient. Digital content produced by electronic devices is also exploding, increasing the need for reliable data center infrastructure with strong storage and processing power. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.
Geography overview
By geography, the global mini data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mini data center market.
North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Traditional data centers continue to grow in the United States, and mini data centers are being deployed in branch office environments. These mini data centers are primarily used by US government agencies and have recently spread to various industries such as healthcare. Infrastructure vendors such as HPE and Emerson Network Power may see market share during the forecast period. As the construction of modular data center facilities increases and awareness grows, these mini data centers will soon replace SMB server rooms. They are likely to see increased usage in sectors such as healthcare, education, and BFSI. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Global mini data center market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The increased deployment of VDI is notably driving the market growth.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is transforming the IT workspace. Many companies around the world are busy implementing VDI solutions to facilitate flexibility in the workplace. The largest users of VDI solutions are healthcare, BFSI and education.
The emergence of converged infrastructure solutions and mini-data centers offers all SMEs the opportunity to implement mini-data centers with a unified IT infrastructure.
This includes creating servers, storage and networking to host multiple virtual machines in the same office building (rather than building data centers or co-locating existing data centers). Such an infrastructure can also be hosted in a small data center environment.
During the forecast period, VDIs may consider the advantages of small data centers for internal VDI deployments. This will help grow the market.
Leading trends influencing the market
The growing need for edge computing is the key trend in the market.
Edge computing is an architectural model in which data produced by IoT devices is processed at the edge of the network, which is primarily located near the data source. The number of Internet devices is estimated to grow to 11.7 billion in 2020, giving a significant boost to the global data center market.
The use of RFID sensors to tag, track, connect and read objects in logistics and warehouses in the late 1990s popularized the IoT concept. The ever-increasing number of connected devices leads to the generation of large volumes of data. At the same time, ideas like the grid car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities are gaining ground.
Many industries such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive and social media are using IoT to augment data. By the end of 2021, IoT-enabled devices will increase data center traffic by about 40 times.
The growing number of IoT-enabled devices is creating a need for edge computing services. Commercial deployment of 5G will also provide a significant boost to the market by the end of the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Operational limitations are the major challenge impeding market growth.
The focus of data center operators is on improving power density at the rack level by using high-performance computing infrastructure. Many mega data center racks have a thermal density of 20 kW to 25 kW.
However, micro data center modules have limited support for such a high-performance infrastructure. This is because as the power density increases, power and cooling requirements increase.
Using an efficient computing infrastructure with inadequate power and cooling systems leads to equipment failures that disrupt business continuity.
Disaster recovery modules must be able to sustain operations during outages and failures without compromising performance.
What are the key data covered in this Mini Data Center Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mini data center market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the mini data center market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the mini data center market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mini data center market vendors
Mini Data Center Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2022-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.17%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5,843.99 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
16.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
CANCOM SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Canovate Group, Dataracks, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Gardner DC Solutions Ltd, Hanley Energy Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Legrand SA, Minkels B.V., Panduit Corp., Rahi, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
Table of contents
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global mini data center market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Business segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Containerized data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Micro data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Business Segment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment
7.3 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 CANCOM SE
12.4 Cannon Technologies Ltd.
12.5 Canovate Group
12.6 Dataracks
12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc
12.8 Gardner DC Solutions Ltd
12.9 Hanley Energy Ltd.
12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.12 Legrand SA
12.13 Panduit Corp.
12.14 Rahi
12.15 Rittal GmbH and Co. KG
12.16 Schneider Electric SE
12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
