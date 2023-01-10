Mini data center market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mini data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,843.99 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.17% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mini Data Center Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global mini data center market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global mini data center market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mini data center market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on, type (containerized data centers and micro data centers).

The containerized data centers segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Container data centers are the main support for future enterprises, providing the ability to use edge computing and disaster recovery. Businesses become competitive and want to expand to get more profit. The capacity of currently operating data centers will likely be depleted to make future business operations more efficient. Digital content produced by electronic devices is also exploding, increasing the need for reliable data center infrastructure with strong storage and processing power. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography overview

By geography, the global mini data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mini data center market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Traditional data centers continue to grow in the United States, and mini data centers are being deployed in branch office environments. These mini data centers are primarily used by US government agencies and have recently spread to various industries such as healthcare. Infrastructure vendors such as HPE and Emerson Network Power may see market share during the forecast period. As the construction of modular data center facilities increases and awareness grows, these mini data centers will soon replace SMB server rooms. They are likely to see increased usage in sectors such as healthcare, education, and BFSI. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global mini data center market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased deployment of VDI is notably driving the market growth.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is transforming the IT workspace. Many companies around the world are busy implementing VDI solutions to facilitate flexibility in the workplace. The largest users of VDI solutions are healthcare, BFSI and education.

The emergence of converged infrastructure solutions and mini-data centers offers all SMEs the opportunity to implement mini-data centers with a unified IT infrastructure.

This includes creating servers, storage and networking to host multiple virtual machines in the same office building (rather than building data centers or co-locating existing data centers). Such an infrastructure can also be hosted in a small data center environment.

During the forecast period, VDIs may consider the advantages of small data centers for internal VDI deployments. This will help grow the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing need for edge computing is the key trend in the market.

Edge computing is an architectural model in which data produced by IoT devices is processed at the edge of the network, which is primarily located near the data source. The number of Internet devices is estimated to grow to 11.7 billion in 2020, giving a significant boost to the global data center market.

The use of RFID sensors to tag, track, connect and read objects in logistics and warehouses in the late 1990s popularized the IoT concept. The ever-increasing number of connected devices leads to the generation of large volumes of data. At the same time, ideas like the grid car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities are gaining ground.

Many industries such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive and social media are using IoT to augment data. By the end of 2021, IoT-enabled devices will increase data center traffic by about 40 times.

The growing number of IoT-enabled devices is creating a need for edge computing services. Commercial deployment of 5G will also provide a significant boost to the market by the end of the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Operational limitations are the major challenge impeding market growth.

The focus of data center operators is on improving power density at the rack level by using high-performance computing infrastructure. Many mega data center racks have a thermal density of 20 kW to 25 kW.

However, micro data center modules have limited support for such a high-performance infrastructure. This is because as the power density increases, power and cooling requirements increase.

Using an efficient computing infrastructure with inadequate power and cooling systems leads to equipment failures that disrupt business continuity.

Disaster recovery modules must be able to sustain operations during outages and failures without compromising performance.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Mini Data Center Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mini data center market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mini data center market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mini data center market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mini data center market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center maintenance and support services market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.69 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The data center and network third-party hardware maintenance service market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.28%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Mini Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,843.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled CANCOM SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Canovate Group, Dataracks, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Gardner DC Solutions Ltd, Hanley Energy Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Legrand SA, Minkels B.V., Panduit Corp., Rahi, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mini data center market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Business segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Containerized data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Micro data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.3 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 CANCOM SE

12.4 Cannon Technologies Ltd.

12.5 Canovate Group

12.6 Dataracks

12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.8 Gardner DC Solutions Ltd

12.9 Hanley Energy Ltd.

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.12 Legrand SA

12.13 Panduit Corp.

12.14 Rahi

12.15 Rittal GmbH and Co. KG

12.16 Schneider Electric SE

12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Haptics Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mini-data-center-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301715358.html

SOURCE Technavio