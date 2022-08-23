Mini PCs Market will exhibit impact during 2021-2026, Increasing use of mini PC in educational institutions to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Mini PCs Market, operating under the Information Technology industry. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 19.83 billion at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mini PCs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Azulle Tech Inc., Beelink, Dell Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Shenzhen Maxtang Computer Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Shenzhou Computer Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Increasing use of mini pc in educational institutions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Inadequate cybersecurity measures might hamper the market growth.

Mini PCs Market Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 38% of market growth. The main markets for tiny personal computers in APAC are China, Japan, and India. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in Europe. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the information technology (IT) industry will support the expansion of the micro PCs market in APAC. Buy Sample Report.

The healthcare category leads the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Geography

Mini PCs Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist mini pcs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mini pcs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mini pcs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mini pcs market, vendors

Mini PCs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 19.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Azulle Tech Inc., Beelink, Dell Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Shenzhen Maxtang Computer Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Shenzhou Computer Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Education and training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acer Inc.

10.4 Apple Inc.

10.5 ASRock Inc.

10.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.8 Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd.

10.9 HP Inc.

10.10 Intel Corp.

10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

10.12 Shenzhen Shenzhou Computer Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

demand for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS): The ongoing migration from on-premise infrastructure to cloud-based services is having an impact on the revenues of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of servers, albeit the adverse impact on them is slightly milder than the effect on storage equipment. The emergence of IaaS has had a strong impact on the IT hardware market. The biggest advantage of IaaS is that it allows enterprises to scale operations or introduce innovations in the workflow without the need to make substantial investments in storage and servers for the traditional on-premise hardware environment. At the same time, cloud-focused infrastructure spending is expected to increase in terms of server, disk storage, and networking hardware.

