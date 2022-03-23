Mini Refrigerator Market to Be Worth US$ 3,060.2 Million by The Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Mini Refrigerator Market to Reach US$ 3060.2 Mn by 2032, Single Door Refrigerator Segment to Dominate the Market, Says FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mini Refrigerator Market size is expected to reach ~US$ 3,060.2 Mn by the end of 2032. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of ~7.1% between 2022 and 2032. According to the report, growing popularity of portable kitchen appliances and emerging trend of energy star certified appliances boost demand for mini refrigerator across the globe. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.



Attribute Details Mini Refrigerator Market Product Value in 2021 US$ 1,431.5 Mn Mini Refrigerator Market Product Value in 2022 US$ 1,535.5 Mn Mini Refrigerator Market Product Value in 2032 US$ 3,060.2 Mn Mini Refrigerator Market Historical CAGR (2016-2021) 6.3% Mini Refrigerator Market CAGR (2022-2032) 7.1%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11171

It includes in-depth insights into the mini refrigerator market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the mini refrigerator market was at ~US$ 1,042.8 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, East Asia dominates the mini refrigerator market globally owing to rise in adoption of portable mini refrigerator to the outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, adventure sports, along with expanding demand for cold storage in vehicles to keep the food and beverages fresh during travel.

East Asia emerges as one of key markets owing to rise in per capita spending on kitchen appliances which makes mini refrigerator affordable along with increase in number of nuclear families led to increase in demand for mini refrigerator in the region.

Growth of online retailers’ sales channel is expected to boost the sales of mini refrigerator over the forecast period.

Prominent players are analyzing consumer behavior and purchase pattern to understand the current household trend. The company’s focus remains on developing innovative products that come with minimum-maintenance requirement, as, it is one of the core objectives of having smart technology.



Story continues

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11171

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2016-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Price Range, Capacity, End User, Sales Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • The Whirlpool Corporation

• Samsung Electronics

• Videocon Industries

• Godrej Appliances

• LG Electronics

• Haier Group Corporation

• Electrolux AB

• Panasonic Corporation

• Siemens AG

• ARB Company

• Highsense Infotech

• Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Co., Ltd

• Danby Appliances Inc.

• Whynter, LLC

• Engel

• Koolatron Corporation

• Dometic Group AB

• EdgeStar Appliances Company

• Midea Group

• Uber Appliance Company. Pricing Available upon Request

Rise in Demand for High Capacity Mini Refrigerator at Commercial Areas

Based on the capacity, the 4-5 cu. Ft. is expected to be the most attractive segment in the mini refrigerator market over the forecast period. Rise in demand for high capacity portable refrigerator in commercial areas such as hospitals and clinics to store drugs and medical devices that requires specific storage conditions is the primary factor expected to exhibit a significant growth in the global mini refrigerator market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, unique features associated with mini refrigerator such as portability, efficient cooling temperature, and high capacity propel the global mini refrigerator market for further growth. However, 2-2.9 cu. Ft. segment is expected to expand at higher CAGR during the forecast owing to increasing demand of such products on vehicles as well as outing or some small holiday trip with such capacity.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11171

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the mini refrigerator market are The Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Videocon Industries, Godrej Appliances, LG Electronics, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, Siemens AG, ARB Company, Highsense Infotech, Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Co., Ltd., Danby Appliances Inc., Whynter, LLC, Engel, Koolatron Corporation, Dometic Group AB, EdgeStar Appliances Company, Midea Group, Uber Appliance Company, and others. These manufacturers are developing technological advanced products with high energy star certified products to meet growing consumer requirements as well as to have a competitor edge in the market. Moreover, collaboration with domestic distributors, strategic partnership, seeking for certifications, and enter into e-commerce platform remains a popular strategy among the prominent players in the market. Companies intend to expand their geographical footprint through mergers and acquisition.

In January 2020, Godrej Appliances introduced a new mini refrigerator for hotels and hospitals, to cater to the cooling requirements of the industry. Company developed innovative product to meet the growing demand of cooling device that works on advanced thermostatic technology.

In 2019, Haier Group Corporation launched two new vertical freezers namely Mini-Vertical Freezer ‘BD88DEM’ and Haier Premium Vertical Freezer ‘BD168WL’ in India to stock small to large variety of food items. The refrigerator is designed to reduce the problem of frost formation and provide a wide temperature range between -14 to -25 degrees.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Sandwich Preparation Refrigerators Market - Customers are in surge of variety of products and are looking for additional features in conventional products. Thus, Companies focus on offering large number of product and introduction of new products every years.

Refrigerator Water Filter Market - The global refrigerator water filter market is estimated at US$ 1,114 Million in 2022 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,995 Mn by 2032.

Pizza Preparation Refrigerator Market - Pizza preparation refrigerators are valuable addition to kitchen as they keep the prepared and unprepared toppings well preserved and fresh. Manufacturers delivers a wide variety of pizza preparation refrigerators that include additional storage for ingredients and a cutting board.

Mini Washing Machine Market - Mini washing machines are small clothes washing machines. They are built in such a way that customers can easily carry them from a storage place to a bathroom or kitchen sink, where they can fill them with water, drain the water, and begin washing clothing.

Mini Refillable Perfume Bottles Market - The mini refillable perfume bottles market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 3.5-4.5%. The market for mini refillable perfume bottles is projected to grow owing to the rising standard of living in luxury and trending developments in the cosmetic industry based on new fashion and personal care.

Tray Liners Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, tray liners market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Tray liners are placed in the base of the trays to prevent direct contact of tray and the content which is placed in it.

Spackling Paste Market - The spackling paste market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.5%. A spackling paste is a non-porous substance applied on a surface to act as a waterproofing and holding agent and used to fill spaces.

Tape Measure Market - The tape measure market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 4.5-5.0%. A tape measure is a portable device used to measure the size of an object up to 10m or more. The scale is a flexible strip composed of steel or carbon steel.

Water Color Market - The watercolor market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 3.5-4.5%. The watercolor market is likely to grow demand based on the fact that more than 50% of the chemical in colors are removed and instead, water is used.

Wood Panel Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, wood panel market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Rapid expansion of the construction industry in recent years has positively influenced global market trends, owing to economic improvement in both developed and developing economies.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mini-refrigerator-market



