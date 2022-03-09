Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Size to Grow by USD 1.73 bn | North America will have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The miniature parts zinc die casting market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.73 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The rising focus on industrial automation across the world is driving the miniature parts zinc die casting market growth. However, factors such as the increasing use of advanced steel for automotive body parts may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

For more information about the drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the growth of the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The miniature parts zinc die casting market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, market expansions, investments, and distribution networks to compete in the market.

The miniature parts zinc die casting market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc., Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the miniature parts zinc die casting market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into automotive, electronics, medical, and others . The automotive segment will contribute to the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Zinc is the most popularly used metal for casting procedures in the automotive industry. The automotive industry offers significant growth opportunities for the global miniature parts zinc die casting market. Casting procedures produce lightweight, easily maneuverable, and affordable accessories. The rising production of automobiles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, will lead to significant growth in the demand for metal cast parts, which is driving the growth of the automotive segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the miniature parts zinc die casting market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, South American region.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting

Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago

White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc.,

Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and

Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows

Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec

Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die

Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.,

Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast

period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 C. Palmer Die Casting Inc.

10.4 Carteret Die Casting Corp.

10.5 Cascade Die Casting Group Inc.

10.6 Chicago White Metal Casting Inc.

10.7 ForceBeyond

10.8 Form Technologies

10.9 LEECH Industries

10.10 Minda Corp. Ltd.

10.11 Phb Inc.

10.12 Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniature-parts-zinc-die-casting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-73-bn--north-america-will-have-highest-market-growth--technavio-301497750.html

SOURCE Technavio