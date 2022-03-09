Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Size to Grow by USD 1.73 bn | North America will have Highest Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The miniature parts zinc die casting market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.73 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%.
Market Dynamics
The rising focus on industrial automation across the world is driving the miniature parts zinc die casting market growth. However, factors such as the increasing use of advanced steel for automotive body parts may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The miniature parts zinc die casting market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, market expansions, investments, and distribution networks to compete in the market.
The miniature parts zinc die casting market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc., Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the miniature parts zinc die casting market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By application, the market is classified into automotive, electronics, medical, and others. The automotive segment will contribute to the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Zinc is the most popularly used metal for casting procedures in the automotive industry. The automotive industry offers significant growth opportunities for the global miniature parts zinc die casting market. Casting procedures produce lightweight, easily maneuverable, and affordable accessories. The rising production of automobiles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, will lead to significant growth in the demand for metal cast parts, which is driving the growth of the automotive segment during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the miniature parts zinc die casting market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, South American region.
