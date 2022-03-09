U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,219.50
    +50.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,962.00
    +360.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,448.25
    +181.25 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.80
    +23.50 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.36
    +0.66 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.00
    +9.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.14 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.69
    -2.76 (-7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    +0.1560 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.06
    +3,395.96 (+8.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.86
    +79.36 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.57
    +113.46 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Size to Grow by USD 1.73 bn | North America will have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The miniature parts zinc die casting market will be dominated by North America during the forecast period. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.73 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

The rising focus on industrial automation across the world is driving the miniature parts zinc die casting market growth. However, factors such as the increasing use of advanced steel for automotive body parts may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

For more information about the drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the growth of the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Company Profiles

The miniature parts zinc die casting market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D, technological innovations, market expansions, investments, and distribution networks to compete in the market.

The miniature parts zinc die casting market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc., Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the miniature parts zinc die casting market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into automotive, electronics, medical, and others. The automotive segment will contribute to the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Zinc is the most popularly used metal for casting procedures in the automotive industry. The automotive industry offers significant growth opportunities for the global miniature parts zinc die casting market. Casting procedures produce lightweight, easily maneuverable, and affordable accessories. The rising production of automobiles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, will lead to significant growth in the demand for metal cast parts, which is driving the growth of the automotive segment during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the miniature parts zinc die casting market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, South American region.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the miniature parts zinc die casting market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Miniature Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.5

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Carteret Die Casting
Corp., Cascade Die Casting Group Inc., Chicago
White Metal Casting Inc., Custom Metal Crafters Inc.,
Die Castings China, EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH and
Co KG., ForceBeyond, Form Technologies, Kemlows
Diecasting Products Ltd., LEECH Industries, Mag tec
Casting Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd., Northwest Die
Casting, Phb Inc., Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.,
Thomas Dudley Ltd., Vexos, and Yoder Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast
period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 C. Palmer Die Casting Inc.

  • 10.4 Carteret Die Casting Corp.

  • 10.5 Cascade Die Casting Group Inc.

  • 10.6 Chicago White Metal Casting Inc.

  • 10.7 ForceBeyond

  • 10.8 Form Technologies

  • 10.9 LEECH Industries

  • 10.10 Minda Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Phb Inc.

  • 10.12 Rajshi Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniature-parts-zinc-die-casting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-73-bn--north-america-will-have-highest-market-growth--technavio-301497750.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Tops $41K After Yellen's Crypto Statement Inadvertently Published Early

    Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss said based on Yellen's remarks the impending crypto order is positive and supports responsible innovation.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • Russian rouble ticks higher in little volume after stark losses

    The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. "The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary

    The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies defying U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo said in an interview published on Tuesday. Washington is threatening to add companies to a trade blacklist if they skirt new export curbs against Russia, as it ramps up efforts to keep a vast array of technology out of the country that invaded Ukraine last month.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineU.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, accordin

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.