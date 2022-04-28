MINILUXE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH ON OTCQX®

MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce qualification to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



MiniLuxe Holding Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MNLXF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited by this partnership with OTC Markets Group and the opportunity to expand our reach of prospective investors to the US” said Tony Tjan, Chairman and Co-founder of MiniLuxe.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the heavily-used but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and vocational employers, with a diverse, predominantly female and BIPOC workforce on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from talent (provision of nail care and waxing services) and product (sales of proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully-integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences, and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed nearly 3 million services.

www.miniluxe.com

For further information

Anthony Tjan

Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

atjan@miniluxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



