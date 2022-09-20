MINILUXE ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES

MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX; OTCQX: MNLXF) (“MiniLuxe” or the "Company") announces today that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSXV permitting the Company to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2,800,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.99% of the Company’s presently issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (the "NCIB").

The NCIB will commence on September 20, 2022 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 2,800,000 subordinate voting shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) September 20, 2023. Under the NCIB, the Company may not acquire more than 2% of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares in any 30-day period.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its subordinate voting shares does not adequately reflect the Company’s underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's subordinate voting shares represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources and will enhance shareholder value. The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the working capital of the Company.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its broker for the NCIB ("Canaccord"). The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and the purchase and payment for the subordinate voting shares will be made in accordance with TSXV requirements at the market price of the subordinate voting shares at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by Canaccord. All subordinate voting shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic purchase plan ("APP") with Canaccord as the designated broker. The APP provides a set of standard instructions to Canaccord to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the APP. Canaccord will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company and subject to the policies of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP.

To the Company’s knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any subordinate voting shares to the Company during the course of the NCIB. The Company has not purchased any of its subordinate voting shares in the past 12 months through a normal course issuer bid.

A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSXV can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry.

MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and vocational employers, with a diverse, predominantly female and BIPOC workforce on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from talent (provision of nail care and waxing services) and product (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully-integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed nearly 3 million services. www.miniluxe.com

