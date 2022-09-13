U.S. markets closed

MINILUXE SHAREHOLDERS RECOMMIT TO VOLUNTARY LOCK-UP

MiniLuxe Holding Corp.
·1 min read
MiniLuxe Holding Corp.
MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX) announced today that its core shareholders representing approximately 75% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have recommitted to a voluntary lock-up agreement for the next twelve months.

Executive Chairman Anthony Tjan commented, “Core shareholders are committed to the long-term growth and value creation in MiniLuxe as it moves towards a vision of being the leading lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. The lock-up is reflective of shareholders who are aligned with our mission and excited by the company’s intrinsic value and growth trajectory.”

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, high quality services, and fair labor practices in its efforts to transform the nail care and waxing industry. Underlying MiniLuxe’s mission and purpose is to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of diverse self-care professionals across our omni-channel ecosystem and talent empowerment platform.
  
Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams from talent (provision of nail care and waxing services) and product (sales of proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully-integrated digital platform that manages all client bookings, preferences, and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling and client preferences, track their performance and compensation, and access training content. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed nearly 3 million services. www.miniluxe.com

For further information
Anthony Tjan
Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.
atjan@miniluxe.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


