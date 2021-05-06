U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,142.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,508.75
    +17.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.60
    +6.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.18
    -0.45 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.83
    +0.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.89
    -0.59 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1310
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,090.61
    +2,841.83 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.78
    +85.47 (+6.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.12
    +9.82 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims may reach new pandemic-era low: 538,000 Americans likely filed

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Minim to Present at Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19, 2021 at 9:15 am

Minim

MANCHESTER, NH, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced that Gray Chynoweth, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Doherty, Chief Financial Officer will present at Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Microcap Conference:

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Minim Management, please visit https://sidoticonference.com/microcapconference or email James@HaydenIR.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com


  • Lufthansa unit Swiss International to cut jobs, planes and flights

    Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss is cutting its fleet by 15% and its workforce by up to 780 more people, the airline said on Thursday, as it responds to the collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The airline, which received loan guarantees from the Swiss government worth 1.275 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion) last year, said it expects a 20% decrease in demand over the medium term, making restructuring unavoidable. It saw its passenger numbers plunge 90% in the first quarter of 2021, pushing it into a operating loss of 201 million Swiss francs.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Glaxo Defends Strategy in Face of Elliott Management Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s management defended the company’s strategy as the pharmaceutical giant comes under growing pressure to revive its fortunes after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. took a stake.Speaking at Glaxo’s annual general meeting Wednesday, Chairman Jonathan Symonds said he understood investor skepticism, but said the company was now “doing the right things” and asked shareholders to judge it on the results. Glaxo is preparing to split in two next year, spinning off its consumer unit and leaving the remaining company focused on biopharma and vaccines.“We recognize there is much still to do,” Symonds said at the virtual AGM. We “understand skepticism given promises made in the past. But be in no doubt that we -- this board and this management team -- are determined to deliver.”Glaxo is in the middle of a turnaround effort led by Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, who has been in post since 2017. The company has lagged behind competitors, notably fellow British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, after it moved away from lucrative areas like oncology, which Walmsley has been trying to rebuild. Pressure on Glaxo to demonstrate successful change stepped up in recent weeks because of Elliott’s move to build a stake.While the activist hedge fund’s plans are unknown, investors and analysts have speculated it may push Glaxo to execute its split and strategy faster. The company is planning to set out the blueprint for the new business in June. Symonds reiterated Thursday that the dividend for the two new companies will be lower than the longstanding annual payout of 80 pence a share.The company has also come under fire for its absence on the Covid-19 vaccine effort. Glaxo decided early on to use its adjuvant technology -- substances used to enhance the immune response to vaccines -- to partner with other drugmakers in developing a shot, rather than creating its own. Symonds acknowledged at the meeting that it was “disappointing” its main partnership with Sanofi hasn’t moved as quickly as planned.Glaxo is still working with a number of companies to develop coronavirus shots that could be available later this year. The company is also awaiting emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its Covid-19 antibody treatment with Vir Biotechnology Inc.It was “disappointing that the largest of those partnerships -- Sanofi -- was delayed,” Symonds said. “We intend to be competitive across a range of vaccine technologies, including mRNA, and we are well-placed to do this.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

    Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be. Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

  • Mortgage refinances slow as homeowners close their eyes to low rates

    Though mortgage rates are at their lowest levels in months, refinance activity is quieter.

  • Why Morgan Stanley is convinced the housing market isn’t in a bubble

    The housing market is red hot at the moment, with the Case-Shiller index soaring. But Morgan Stanley has some good reasons why the current situation isn't a bubble.

  • Chip Shortage Forces Carmakers to Leave Out Some High-End Features

    (Bloomberg) -- When automakers were first hit with chip shortages at the end of last year, they tried idling factories until the troubles blew over. But with the crisis stretching into its fifth month and getting worse, they’re getting creative to keep at least some production moving forward.Nissan is leaving navigation systems out of thousands of vehicles that typically would have them because of the shortages. Ram no longer offers its 1500 pickups with a standard “intelligent” rearview mirror that monitors for blind spots. Renault has stopped offering an oversized digital screen behind the steering wheel on its Arkana SUV -- also to save on chips.The crisis is an historic test for the century-old auto industry just as it is trying to accelerate a shift toward smarter, electric vehicles. For decades, carmakers moved steadily to include more and better advanced features; now, they’re stripping some of them out -- at least temporarily -- to salvage their sales.That rollback underscores the depth of the issues facing the industry. Just last week, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. all flagged worsening problems from chip shortages. A failure to secure critical supplies is a massive short-term setback -- millions of vehicle sales will be lost this year -- and bodes ill for the future as competition from tech-savvy internet and consumer-electronics companies intensifies.“This probably gets worse before it gets better,” said Stacy Rasgon, who covers the semiconductor industry for Sanford C. Bernstein. “It just takes a long time to bring this capacity online.”NXP Semiconductor NV Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers said the shift to electric vehicles is happening faster than anticipated, which has added to the increased demand for automotive chips. NXP plans to ship at least 20% more auto chips by revenue in the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2019, even though car production has dropped about 10% over the period, he said.Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., cautioned the crisis is far from over. His company, which is the world’s most advanced chipmaker and will be critical to any resolution, will begin to meet auto clients’ minimum requirements by June, but expects the car-chip shortages could last until early 2022, he said in an interview with CBS.Automakers can’t just wait. One reaction to the shortage is to allocate the scarce components to more profitable and better-selling vehicles at the expense of other models -- something manufacturers like France’s Renault SA and Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. are doing.Carmakers are also building vehicles with less technology. Peugeot is going back to old-fashioned analog speedometers for its 308 hatchbacks, rather than use digital versions that need hard-to-find chips. General Motors Co. said it built some Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks without a certain fuel-economy module, costing drivers about 1 mile per gallon. Nissan is cutting the number of vehicles with pre-installed navigation systems by about a third, according to a person familiar with the matter.Why Can’t We Just Make More Chips?The Japanese manufacturer, which in early January became one of the first automakers to warn of an impending shortage, is also prioritizing chip supply to the two best-selling models in each major market, the person said. In one instance, Nissan flew chip supplies from India to the U.S. on a chartered cargo flight to help production move forward there. A representative for Nissan declined to comment.Buyers of Renault’s sporty Arkana now have to settle for a smaller display without a navigation map, and forgo an option for a phone charger by induction.Stellantis NV -- formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group -- has modified the Ram 1500 pickup so that the digital rearview mirror that usually comes standard is now available only as an upgrade option, according to a person familiar with the matter. The manufacturer is also using parts that don’t require chips from its more basic Ram Classic truck to keep the pricier version moving down the assembly line.“Given the fluid nature of this complex issue, Stellantis employees across the enterprise are finding creative solutions every day to minimize the impact to our vehicles so we can build the most in-demand products as possible,” spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in an email.The car industry’s predicament dates back to poor planning during the pandemic and limited chipmaking capacity, but it’s been compounded by shrinking available cargo space as the global economy recovers from Covid-19. When automakers can secure orders, their chips often can’t ship.That bottleneck is compounded by the fact that major car-chip makers NXP, Infineon Technologies AG and Renesas Electronics Corp. account for just 40% of supply, with the remaining 60% split between tens of thousands of smaller designers. Those smaller players often lack the influence to get their chips manufactured at foundries when capacity is tight.In at least one case, carmakers are asking a major chipmaker to send microcontrollers that don’t meet standard specifications, a person familiar with the matter said. Those sub-standard chips wouldn’t jeopardize safety essentials, like brakes, the person said, but they could mean in-car entertainment or emissions monitoring systems are more likely to malfunction in extreme weather.Automakers and suppliers can accept whatever chips are available and rewrite the software to give them a new task, said Sig Huber, a consultant at Conway MacKenzie and a former head of purchasing at Fiat Chrysler. Tesla Inc. said last week it alleviated issues by reaching out to new semiconductor suppliers and then quickly writing new firmware for those chips.Stellantis is working on more standardization across its vehicle lineup rather than having to use specific chips for some models, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on an call with reporters this week.“More standardization and flexibility, which is key when we have supply constraints,” he said. “We’re managing scarcity.”Manufacturers are also stocking incomplete cars, or “building shy” in industry parlance, to keep production lines humming. In Hamtramck, greater Detroit, an area stretching several blocks is filled with Ford F-150 pickup trucks sans some chips. General Motors said it is also storing unfinished vehicles while awaiting semiconductors.Meanwhile, behind the scenes, car suppliers are going to unusual lengths to try to secure chips. A Stellantis partner called JVIS-USA LLC tried to sue NXP in a Michigan court in April in a Hail Mary attempt to get more chips, but a judge rejected its request. Automotive supplier Visteon Corp. flagged that carmakers may seek compensation because of the shortages. In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda visited a Renesas plant that had suffered a fire to hasten its return to production.Yet no relief is in sight, with even Apple Inc., whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the chip-customer line, saying last week it’s starting to feel the pinch. That may leave carmakers wanting even when chip manufacturers eventually manage to increase capacity.“This has the potential to be a longer-term issue,” said Anna-Marie Baisden, an automotive analyst at Fitch Solutions. “This will only be exacerbated as vehicles become technologically advanced and use more chips.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin posts smaller loss as sales more than double

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin posted a smaller first quarter loss in 2021 of 42.2 million pounds ($59 million) and said it continued to take steps towards profitability, as its sales to dealers more than doubled. That compared with the 110.1 million pound loss the luxury brand posted in the same period last year, when it brought in fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll to shore up its finances. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash.

  • A 19th Century Theory Explains Why Consumers Might Not Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereConsumers who saw their savings jump during the pandemic might be deterred from splashing out as the economy recovers if a 19th-century theory holds.European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos raised the prospect of so-called Ricardian equivalence in a speech last week that addressed how the pace of consumer spending will contribute to the economic rebound.Named after British political economist David Ricardo, the theory states that people assume they’ll ultimately have to pay for the government’s budget. Hernandez de Cos, who heads the Bank of Spain, said consumers might hold back in anticipation of higher taxes after governments increased their debt burdens in the Covid-19 crisis.“We can’t rule out that in Spain and other countries, as a consequence of the deterioration in public finances, that what we economists call a Ricardian effect could occur,” he said.Policy makers are keen to understand how European consumers will behave after the pandemic. Savings have risen in part because access to travel and leisure has been restricted, while some workers’ wages have been protected by furlough programs. A spending spree would turbo-charge the recovery.Bloomberg Economics reckons the euro zone’s biggest economies boosted excess savings by 387 billion euros ($464 billion) last year. Oxford Economics estimates excess savings accumulated by euro-area households could reach 840 billion euros by early 2022.Ricardian equivalence may not apply. Marion Amiot, an economist at S&P Global Ratings, notes that during the region’s debt crisis about a decade ago, people cut their savings rate even as some countries raised taxes.She also says when European officials lifted the first round of strict lockdowns last year, the savings rate of households as a percentage of disposable income fell to 17% in the third quarter from 25% in the second quarter.“The same thing is likely to happen when things normalize this year,” she said. “There’s no evidence that this relationship exists in the euro-zone.”Read My LipsSome governments have shown they’re aware of the risk. French officials have said a post-crisis tax hike would drag on economic growth and consumer confidence. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that “we have cut taxes and we will stick to this line: no tax increases in our country.”Spain’s administration has said it will hold off on any tax increases until the recovery is on solid footing.Hernandez de Cos said Ricardian equivalence is just one factor to consider. He also said some demand is lost forever -- for example, canceled vacations in 2020 won’t mean people take extra vacations in 2021 -- and savings are skewed toward richer people who tend to spend a smaller share of their wealth than low-income groups.Read more: Euro Area’s $714 Billion Boom Hope Hinges on Senior SaversStill, economist Oliver Rakau at Oxford Economics reckons older, wealthier people will spend more than expected. He has analyzed consumer surveys that show higher-income households report the greatest increase in intentions to make major purchases.He says Hernandez de Cos is probably trying to stave off any suggestion that monetary and fiscal support for the economy should be withdrawn too soon.“Evidence of Ricardian equivalence in Europe is not necessarily very straightforward,” Rakau said. “I would tentatively interpret caution by the Bank of Spain as that they want to caution against too much optimism.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something

    In one of the more light-hearted moments of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, Ajit Jain, vice chairman of Insurance Operations, was asked if he'd be willing to underwrite the insurance to cover Elon Musk's SpaceX mission to Mars, assuming Musk asked.

  • Zambia Shuts Seized Copper Mine as Prices Soar Toward Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia said a lack of capital halted production at a copper mine it seized from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd., a development the operator disputed.The standstill at Konkola Deep, a high-grade underground pit that also contains cobalt, was triggered by a shortage of funds to develop new mining areas, said Barnaby Mulenga, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines. The lack of capital is also curbing output at other operations of Konkola Copper Mines Plc, which was placed under provisional liquidation in 2019 after the government alleged Vedanta lied about expansion plans and paid too little tax.KCM said on Thursday that Konkola Deep is still operating. Higher copper prices will also make it economical to open up new mining areas, it said in a statement.The developments at KCM come as copper surged back above $10,000 a ton, with the reopening of major industrial economies sparking a commodities rally. Africa’s No. 2 copper producer is reliant on exports of the metal, but production at Konkola Deep may only resume after the resolution of a legal arbitration with Vedanta opens the way for new investment, Mulenga said.“This demand for copper will only get higher and the sooner these issues are resolved there is still an opportunity to exploit this resource,” Mulenga said. “This is a giant which is sleeping and we remain positive that it will be mined at some point.”Zambia Plan to Sell Billionaire’s Mines Stuck in Legal Mire Mulenga said KCM’s current challenges result from Vedanta failing to complete underground works that would have allowed more ore to be extracted from Konkola Deep. The flagship mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt requires most of the $1.2 billion needed to turn KCM around, he said.Vedanta, which has denied the government’s allegations, said it was “saddened” to hear about the production halt at Konkola Deep. The company said it had invested more than $1.7 billion in KCM and had planned to spend a further $1.5 billion to make the operations profitable.Last month, employees of more than 30 contractors at KCM stopped work and staged protests over workers’ grievances.The mounting problems at KCM highlight the political risks as President Edgar Lungu’s government seeks a greater share of mining revenues ahead of elections this year. While Zambia’s copper production rose to a record last year, that didn’t prevent the nation from defaulting on its external debt.Zambia also plans to sell a majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines Plc after acquiring the operations from Glencore Plc, Mulenga said earlier this year. The government wants to raise about $300 million to expand output and pay off the $1.5 billion it owes the commodities giant.A Copper Mining Lesson From Zambia: History Repeats Itself (Updates with comment from KCM in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Pledges Another ‘Sharp’ Rate Hike to Hit Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereBrazil’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points and promised another hike of the same size next month in a renewed push to bring inflation back to target.The bank on Wednesday raised the Selic to 3.5%, in line with estimates from all economists in a Bloomberg survey and the guidance given by policy makers at their prior meeting in March. If it makes good on its promise, the bank will have raised borrowing costs by 225 basis points to 4.25% by June.“A partial normalization of the policy rate remains appropriate to keep some degree of monetary stimulus during the economic recovery,” central bank board members in wrote in a statement accompanying their decision. “However, the Committee emphasizes that there is no commitment with this plan, and that future steps of monetary policy could be adjusted to assure the achievement of the inflation target.”The bank, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, is acting to rein in inflation that’s surged above the target ceiling to a four-year high. Food and fuel costs have jumped in recent months, and the government recently restarted emergency aid that will firm up demand. Put together, analysts see consumer prices above target this year and next despite an incipient recovery.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank tried to reach a compromise: it promised another sharp rate hike of 75 basis points in the next meeting, but warned that it is not ready yet to fully normalize monetary policy. Despite acknowledging the decline in underlying inflation and mentioning -- for the first time ever -- its dual mandate, we believe that the overall tone of the statement was somewhat hawkish.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistClick here for the full reportThe decision makes room for the real to extend recent gains. The Brazilian currency is the best performer among majors in the past month, up 4.4% amid rising commodity prices. A stronger exchange rate helps fight inflation by making imports less expensive.Real Has Scope to Gain After BCB’s Hiking Signal: Inside Brazil“They are continuing the hawkish tilt,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Toronto. “Hike aggressively sooner, and then create some breathing space for the real.”Nearing 8%For the first time, policy makers mentioned their secondary mandate of fostering full employment, introduced in the same law that gave the bank its long-sought formal autonomy earlier this year. Yet they offered a positive outlook, saying recent economic indicators have been better than expected despite the pandemic, and predicting uncertainties over growth to gradually return to normal.Last month, President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration started paying out another round of monthly stipends at a total cost of 44 billion reais ($8.2 billion). Lawmakers have recently indicated they will seek an extension of that aid if the government does not accelerate plans for a new social program as the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.Read More: Brazil’s Budget Foreshadows Another Year of Massive SpendingConsumer prices rose 6.17% in the year through mid-April, and many economists see that reading approaching 8% in May. The central bank targets annual inflation at 3.75% this year, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.In their statement, policy makers wrote various measures of underlying inflation are already at the top of the range compatible with hitting their target. Complicating matters, commodity prices continue to increase, and higher energy costs are pressuring prices in the short-term.“The central bank is signaling it plans to get to a 5% Selic in 75-basis point hikes, though it leaves the space to change its mind,” said David Beker, chief Brazil economist at Bank of America Corp.(Updates with central bank statement in third paragraph, economist quote in fifth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin will eventually hit '$1 million a coin,' CoinDesk editor predicts

    As investor interest in cryptocurrency spikes, bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the next five years, one expert told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV attracts new buyers

    Aston Martin has powered past sales expectations following strong demand for its first SUV. The DBX made up just over half the 1,353 cars it sold in the first three months of the year - more than double the 578 cars bought in the same period last year. Revenue jumped 153pc to £224m and pre-tax losses more than halved to £42m. New buyers are being attracted to the brand by the DBX, executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said, describing the “remarkable appetite” for the model. The strongest demand came from China where sales jumped 900pc, said Mr Stroll. He last year rescued Aston after its shares collapsed following a float only three years ago. “China is not a sports car market, and 20pc of buyers there are female,” he said. Losses were reduced by what Mr Stroll called an “expensive but needed” decision last year to destock, meaning Aston now only builds cars to order. It expects to sell 6,000 vehicles this year.

  • Global pharma shares slide as Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

    Shares of drugmakers involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, fell on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on vaccines. Biden threw his support behind a World Trade Organization waiver of intellectual property rights on vaccines to increase their availability to poorer nations including India, which is under the grip of a massive second wave of infection. "It could clearly reduce potential revenues some of these firms were expecting to generate from licensing their patents", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

  • China Stocks Slump as Vaccine IP Waiver Proposal Hits Drugmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s key equities index fell on Thursday following the Labor Day break, led by a slump in drugmakers after news that the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines.The CSI 300 Index dropped 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% at close. The tech-heavy ChiNext Index fell 2.5%. The health-care subgauge was the worst performer on the benchmark CSI 300, while Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. dropped by as much as 26% in Hong Kong on the prospect of increased global supply.Tourism stocks also fell despite the increased number of travelers over the break from a year earlier. Songcheng Performance Development Co. closed 5.4% lower, while China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. lost 5.2%. Even with domestic travel recovering, spending still lags, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Lydia Ling wrote in a note.Adding to the bearish sentiment was a statement from China saying the nation was suspending ministerial economic talks with Australia, a largely symbolic move showing Beijing’s growing frustration with Canberra. Rising geopolitical tensions between China and some western countries are also weighing on the market, with the European Union increasingly taking a tougher stance on Beijing.“It’s unclear what the actual impact of halting the dialogue will be on trade and markets,” said Wu Xuan, chief strategist at Tebon Fund. “It does cast doubt and uncertainty towards the safety of investments of Chinese firms overseas, especially in areas where the geopolitical conditions are not so friendly toward China.”While growth continues in the world’s second-largest economy, traders say the recent economic signals offer few catalysts to push the key benchmark away from its recent narrow band. The best quarterly earnings since 2010 were met with range-bound trading, a wave of new pandemic cases in developing countries is weighing on markets, a supercharged commodities boom may spur inflation and the Communist Party’s Politburo meeting last week called for a continuation of macro policies.“The mainland market lacks upside catalyst,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi. “The Politburo meeting offered nothing that excite the investors, as there is no additional incentives to boost the economy. The virus situation is worrying and the relationship with the U.S. is relatively sour.”Traders were jittery about Thursday’s open as they recalled their return from the last national holiday in February when a rally that pushed the CSI 300 past its 2007 peak fizzled on the back of a renewed deleveraging campaign by Beijing. The gauge is down 12% since that year-to-date high before Thursday.That’s not to say there aren’t drivers that could give the market a lift out of the doldrums. The end of the holidays will mean retail investors could return en masse, having piled into Chinese equity exchange-traded funds ahead of the break. Both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG strategists believe the recent decline has made Chinese stocks relatively attractive, as the benchmarks are trading at undemanding price-to-earnings multiples.Read more: ‘Buy in May’ Is Right Strategy for Goldman and UBS: China TodayForeign investors have been bullish: they bought a combined 52.6 billion yuan ($8.1 billion) of mainland stocks through Hong Kong’s stock trading links with Shanghai and Shenzhen in April, the most in four months, according to Bloomberg data. On Thursday, they net bought 184 million yuan of mainland shares via the links.(Updates closing prices in paragraphs 2 and 3, adds northbound flow in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Windfall Gives Lee’s Widow a $7.4 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.Billionaires will transfer more than $2 trillion within the next two decades, according to research by UBS Group AG and PwC. The families of Petr Kellner and Heinz Hermann Thiele are poised to inherit fortunes worth more than $30 billion after the entrepreneurs died suddenly this year at ages 56 and 79, respectively.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”(Adds other billionaire wealth transfers in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.