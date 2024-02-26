The Minimalist’s Grocery List: 7 Things I Always Buy and Why

PixelsEffect / iStock.com

In today’s economic climate, utilizing strategies to keep grocery expenses low while ensuring your meals are packed with nutrients is harder than ever. Juggling the weekly chore of creating a grocery list, balancing meal plans and expenses, and navigating the aisles of the grocery store is no easy feat.

Whether you’re facing tight financial constraints for yourself or your family or are simply seeking ways to save more, embracing a frugal approach to shopping is a good options. And who better to turn to for insights on cultivating a savvy shopping list that prioritizes budget-friendly buys than minimalists?

Keep reading to explore the seven essential items on a minimalist’s grocery lists and embark on your journey to savings.

Eggs

An ever-versatile food, eggs are in every minimalists’ shopping cart.

“They’re an affordable protein packed with nutrients,” said Alex Adekola, a self-described minimalist and the CEO of Ready Adjuster. “A dozen eggs cost me around $2 to $3 and I can make plenty of quick breakfasts and meals with them.”

Versatile doesn’t even begin to cover the benefits of eggs. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a sneaky snack, eggs have your back. And at about $0.16 to 0.25 cents each, they are a major budget steal.

Bananas

Searching for a wallet-friendly yet nutritious treat? You can’t beat the price of bananas.

“At about $.50/lb, bananas give me an easy grab-and-go fruit option,” Adekola said. “They work for snacks, smoothies, baking, etc.” Plus, with their impressively low price tag, they give berries a run for their money.

Frozen Vegetables

Did you know that frozen vegetables pack the same punch as their fresh counterparts? If, like me, you’ve had one too many wilted kale mishaps, it’s time to embrace the frozen aisle.

“I always carry bags of frozen veggies like broccoli, green beans and cauliflower,” Adekola said. “They last longer than fresh and I can get them for about $1 per bag on sale.”

Plus, frozen vegetables are often cheaper than fresh vegetables when they are out of season.

Whole Grains

Ride-or-die pantry heroes, whole grains are beloved by minimalists everywhere for their long shelf life, budget-friendly price tags and endless culinary possibilities.

“Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and oats are another must-have on my grocery list,” said Gabrielle Marie Yap, senior editor and culinary entrepreneur at CarnivoreStyle. “I can buy them in bulk, which saves me money and reduces packaging waste. Plus, they are incredibly versatile. I can use them as a base for meals, add them to soups or even make them into breakfast cereals.

By making the switch from processed grains like cereals and bread, Yap slashed her weekly grocery bill by a whopping $10, saving over $500 a year.

Canned Beans

Minamists swear by canned beans, the shelf-stable protein powerhouses, for good reason. Soups, salads, dips, tacos, you name it — canned beans can be used for a variety of quick and easy dishes that won’t break the bank.

“Beans provide fiber and plant-based protein on the cheap,” Adekola said. “I can get multiple meals out of less than a can of black or pinto beans.”

Chicken

When it comes to lean protein sources, chicken and fish are the go-to choices for budget-conscious minimalists. While red meat and specialty cuts can add up quickly and burn a hole in your wallet, chicken remains a reliable and affordable option.

“I watch for sales on family packs of chicken breasts or thighs and stock up,” Adekola said. “At $2/lb or less, it’s an affordable and versatile protein.”

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

The secret to savings begins with embracing seasonal shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables. By syncing with the seasons, you not only indulge in the freshest produce but also keep more cash in your pocket.

“One of the main items on my grocery list is always fresh fruits and vegetables,” Yap said. “I can use them in various dishes, from salads to stir-fries and even as snacks. By focusing on seasonal produce, I can cut costs and reduce waste. This method also allows me to enjoy various flavors throughout the year as different fruits and vegetables come into season. I’ve discovered that this not only benefits my health but also my finances.”

By swapping out pre-packed meals and snacks for fresh products, Yap was able to trim her weekly grocery expenses from $50 to a mere $30, saving an impressive $20 per year and over $1,000 in annual savings.

