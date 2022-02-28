Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Surpass Value of US$ 23.6 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Rising maternal age and increasing incidences of gynecological disorders, the gynecological category gained the major market share, TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global minimally invasive surgery market was valued over US$ 8.7 Bn in 2020 and the market is anticipated to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The minimally invasive surgery market is estimated to cross the mark of US$ 23.6 Bn by 2031. Less risk of infection and complications, scarring reduction, and faster recovery with much less discomfort are expected to increase demand in the global market. Furthermore, minimally invasive operations are quite economical than regular surgeries, which is predicted to increase their popularity in the upcoming years. The global minimally invasive surgery market is expected to be propelled by beneficial reimbursement scenarios, as well as better cancer understanding and patient support initiatives by governments.



Request Brochure of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66893

The development and preservation of an artificial pneumoperitoneum is connected with laparoscopic surgery, which elevates the possibility of the operation team being exposed to aerosol. Participants in the global minimally invasive surgery market are expected to face difficulties in expanding their businesses as a result of this. Earlier, papillomavirus, activated Corynebacterium, and HIV were found in surgical smoke, culminating in the infection of many surgeons. As a result, stakeholders are following the standards of CDC to maintain continuity in healthcare services.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to be a very promising market. With rise in senior population, the number of patients who attend hospitals and clinics is expected to grow as well. Additionally, new technology and utilization of topical treatments are projected to drive the market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Story continues

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Minimally Invasive Surgery Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=66893

Key Findings of Market Report

Tubular continuum robots have the potential to revolutionize minimally invasive surgery. Firms in the minimally invasive surgery market are ramping up manufacturing of robotic systems that aid in the elimination of malignancies in difficult-to-reach areas such as the pituitary gland. Medical researchers at the Hannover Medical School and the International Neuroscience Institute are garnering acclaim for their efforts to improve tubular continuum robotics through more research.





Companies in the minimally invasive surgery market are creating mechatronics systems, which combine embedded electronics, software engineering, and micromechanics to offer safe and efficient MIS operations during laparoscopic surgeries that are ergonomically sound. Companies are working on articulated handles for laparoscopic instruments that will improve posture comfort and reduce wrist stress.





FDA, ISO, and CE approval are now required for the delivery of MIS tools and devices. Dex Surgical is establishing its reputation by adhering to FDA, CE, and ISO standards for its MIS instruments and tools, which aid to better surgical outcomes. Firms in the global market are forming partnerships with medical professionals and surgeons to obtain patents for MIS equipment.





In 2020, the hospitals segment accounted for a large portion of the global minimally invasive surgery market. During the forecast period, the category is expected to be driven by rising demand from personal care and healthcare industries, as well as the existence of a significant number of competitors.





Due to the multifunctional nature of endoscopic mucosal resection surgery, the segment is likely to lead the global minimally invasive surgery market. This function is extremely useful for a variety of medical procedures.



Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=66893

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Growth Drivers

Presence of experienced and skilled personnel and increase in the use of technologically sophisticated tools are projected to boost the minimally invasive surgery market in Asia Pacific





In the minimally invasive surgery market, med-tech firms are stepping up their R&D efforts to build robotic systems that replicate the characteristics of the daVinci surgical system, which is gaining traction in gynecology and urology. Complex algorithms as well as artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming more prevalent in robotic systems, which is helping to drive market expansion.



Request a Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66893

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

The Ottawa Hospital

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: Segmentation

Procedure

Laparoscopic Surgery

Robotic Surgery

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection

Endoscopic Sub-mucosal Dissection

Disorder Type

Orthopedic

Cosmetic & Bariatric

Gynecological

Cardiothoracic

Gastrointestinal

Urological

Others



End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Rubber Gloves Market: The report, the global rubber gloves market was valued over US$ 2.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rubber gloves are protective hand covers worn to reduce human exposure to dangerous or harmful environments. Rubber hand gloves are used in various industrial and medical applications. These are made by using different types of rubber depending upon the requirement of the task.

Echocardiography Market: The global echocardiography market was valued over US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Echocardiography is a medical test that utilizes sound waves to create a live image of the heart known as electrocardiogram (ECG). This test enables doctors to monitor the condition of the heart of the patient and understand its function.

Intramedullary Nails Market: The global intramedullary nails market was valued at US$ 0.73 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Intramedullary fixation is valuable and appropriate for majority of fractures. With newer nail designs and attention to technique, nailing can be extended to both proximal and distal extra articular fractures.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mis-market.htm



