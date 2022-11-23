U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market to Register CAGR of 14.8% during Forecast Period, Says TMR

·6 min read

  • Technological advancements in robotic assistance devices, as well as growing public awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, are driving the market growth

  • Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and respiratory diseases, has created multiple growth avenues for the minimally invasive surgery market across the globe

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The minimally invasive surgical instruments market stood at USD$15.7 Bn in 2021. The projected market growth from 2022 to 2032 is 14.8%, which is significantly higher than the historical growth. Handheld instruments segment is expected to expand with a CAGR of around 16.9% between 2022 and 2032.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50865

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Growth Drivers

  • The emerging minimally invasive surgery market trends include surgical robots which have changed the landscape of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and surgeons are becoming more comfortable with them. Minimally invasive surgery operations are significantly less expensive than in-patient and traditional open surgeries, resulting in increased value for both patients and insurance. This tendency is expected to continue in the next years. Open surgeries are significantly more traumatic than minimally invasive surgery. As a result, the minimally invasive surgical instruments market is estimated to grow exponentially in the coming years.

  • The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as kidney diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, respiratory diseases, and heart diseases across the world has led to the preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

  • The minimally invasive surgical devices industry is predicted to grow as demand for laparoscopic surgery has increased substantially. This technology allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery instead of open surgery, lowering patient risk and expediting recovery. These aspects act as growth boosters for the minimally invasive surgical instruments market.

  • Increasing geriatric population across the globe which is more prone to chronic ailments, has opened new growth avenues for the minimally invasive surgical instruments market. As a result, technical advancements in robotic assistance devices and growing public awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive surgery are driving the market growth.

Key Findings Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Study

  • In 2017, the handheld devices segment of the minimally invasive surgical instruments market stood at USD$1.9 Bn. The market for handheld devices is expected to reach USD$ 19.2 Bn by 2032, with a predicted CAGR of 16.9% between 2022 and 2032.

  • Patients with heart problems are more likely to develop chronic illnesses. These diseases may demand minimally invasive therapy using portable instruments, endoscopic scopes, and cutting equipment, which will drive the market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=50865

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Key Players

The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is moderately competitive, with only a few major players. Some of the market's major players include:

  • Ethicon Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes,

  • GE Healthcare

  • Medtronic

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Depuy Synthes

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Regional Analysis

  • North America is expected to grow immensely owing to the rise in instances of chronic disorders in this region. In the United States, the minimally invasive surgical instruments market was worth USD$ 5.9 Bn in 2021. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

  • The minimally invasive surgical instruments market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.3% and reach the value of US$ 2.8 Bn during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=50865

Market Segments Covered in Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Analysis

By Application Type

By Device Type

  • Handheld Instruments

  • Inflation Devices

  • Cutter Instruments

  • Guiding Devices

  • Electrosurgical Devices

  • Auxiliary Device

  • Monitoring & Visualization Devices

By Region Type

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • APEC

  • MEA

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Esthetic Implants Market: The global market for esthetic implants is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031 to reach more than US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Implantable Pumps Market: The global Smart Implantable Pumps Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Telemedicine Market: The global telemedicine market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 526.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: The global clinical laboratory services market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 561.1 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital Brain Health Market: The global digital brain health market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 382.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Teleradiology Market: The global teleradiology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 26.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

ePharmacy Market: The global ePharmacy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 362.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

