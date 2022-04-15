Minimax Finance Releases the Second Version of Their DeFi Protocol

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Minimax Finance, a multi-chain yield aggregators hub, releases the second version of their DeFi protocol. The platform offers multiple ways to invest crypto - staking, lending and yield farming. With a set of advanced features for effective management of crypto investments.

Vaults from major protocols in one place.

The Minimax team have developed the application, which sources vaults from multiple DEXs, yield aggregators, lending dApps, etc. So people can invest their crypto into multiple protocols by using just one and save themselves a lot of time and trouble. In addition, the platform provides them with an informative interface, where they can view all the important information on their investments - how much they've invested, APY/APR, the amount of earnings, etc.

Stop loss and take profit for staking, lending and yield farming

Minimax Finance introduces stop loss and take profit features for staking, lending and farming. With the help of these features users can protect their investments from big losses when crypto prices suddenly fall and automatically fix the profit, when the prices grow.

For example, the price of BTC is 41000 USD at the moment of depositing a stake. If a user sets the stop loss parameter equal to 95%, the stake will be taken out of the staking pool and automatically converted into stable coins when BTC price falls by more than 5%.

If a user specifies take profit parameter equal to 10%, the stake will be taken out of the staking pool and automatically converted into stable coins, when BTC price grows by more than 10%.

Multiple positions per vault with separate parameters for each position

E.g. a user has 100 CAKEs. CAKE is a solid token, yet it's quite volatile. So the user may want to split the CAKEs into three parts (e.g. 50 CAKEs, 30 CAKEs and 20 CAKEs) and create a separate position for every part. For each position, she/he may set up a different strategy, monitor the results and then move the funds from all three positions into the best performing one.

What will be in the next version?

Combination of yield farming and algorithmic trading

The dApp will enable users to set price levels at which a certain token will be automatically sold and purchased on loop. With tokens being staked in between.

Let's say a user has 10 ETH and would like to convert it into stable coins once ETH price becomes more than 3500 USD. But when the price goes below 3000 USD, the user would like to convert the stable coins back into ETH. And then, once the price goes above 3500 USD once more, he/she would like to convert ETH into stable coins, then at 3000, vice versa stable coins are converted into ETH. The process repeats an endless number of times, making the user richer and taking none of her/his time once the algorithm is set up. Both ETH and stable coins are being staked and generate yield between the conversions.

Auto-selling of rewards to increase yield

For example, at Pancakeswap users may stake CAKE and earn other tokens like BSW, FROYO, etc.

Usually in such situations the rewards would be waiting for the users to manually claim them. Minimax.finance will offer three automated ways to utilize them:

reinvest to the same vault

convert and stake as stable coins

transfer to the user's wallet

Easy migration of positions from other protocols

Users will be able to see the list of their positions on other protocols on a single page and move them to Minimax with a click of a button.

This way they will be able to monitor and manage all their DeFi assets in one place instead of multiple platforms. Which will make monitoring and management of DeFi investments much more convenient and efficient.

About Minimax Finance

The purpose of Minimax Finance is to build a DeFi application, which makes investments in DeFi safer, easier to manage and much more profitable.

