Minimizer & Premier Mfg. launch trilingual marketing campaign

High Bar Brands
·2 min read

French and Spanish resources now available for Canada and Latin America

French cover of Minimizer catalog
French cover of Minimizer catalog
French cover of Minimizer catalog
Spanish cover of Premier Mfg catalog
Spanish cover of Premier Mfg catalog
Spanish cover of Premier Mfg catalog

OWATONNA, Minn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing are increasing their marketing efforts in Canada and Latin America with the release of a trilingual marketing campaign.

Among the resources now available in French and Spanish are each company’s product catalog, as well as each of their websites - minimizer.com and premier-mfg.com.

“We’re excited to offer these materials in English, French, and Spanish,” Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said. “We’re members of a global marketplace, and as we increase our footprint with additional Latin American distributors and our French-speaking customers in Quebec, Canada, it’s important we offer the necessary tools to those customers, as well as our salespeople and end-users.”

The High Bar Brands companies also offer distributor counter mats in all three languages.

“The counter mats are great because each one offers a slot to insert a new product-specific advertisement,” Hansen said. “And now that we offer these ads in both French and Spanish, it’s only going to help our distributors and end-user customers.”

Hansen also says Minimizer and Premier Mfg. are not done developing additional trilingual resources.

“We’re working on creating installation instructions in both French and Spanish, and we’ll continue to produce additional videos in those languages, as well,” Hansen said.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

CONTACT: Steve Hansen High Bar Brands 8002483855 steve@minimizer.com


  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • India to launch supercharged push for global electric vehicle players

    India plans to offer fresh incentives to companies making electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broad auto sector scheme it expects to attract $14 billion of investment over five years, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The country's efforts to promote EVs to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution have been stymied so far by a lack of investment and weak demand, as well as the patchwork nature of existing incentives that vary from state to state. The new automotive sector scheme, however, has been under discussion since mid-2020 to provide a more focused approach, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

  • Death of a Treasury Bull Market Rocks Faith in Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks may be catching a breather in Monday trading, but the aftershocks from the sharpest bond selloff in almost five decades are set to reverberate across investing strategies hitched to the cheap-money era.Consider the troublesome cross-asset linkages out there. Technology stocks have become ever-more sensitive to U.S. debt, with co-movements turning the most negative since 1999, according to Bank of America Corp.Volatile currencies from the Mexican peso to Australian dollar have become more vulnerable to Treasury gyrations. Meanwhile, the short-term link between bonds and the S&P 500 have spiked to the most positive since 2016 -- signaling the growing threat of concurrent declines across both assets.As the U.S. experiment with run-it-hot economics spurs the demise of the long-dated Treasury bull market, strategies tied to the low-rate era look dangerous. And that raises the prospect of fresh selling to come.“The duration heuristic is the most powerful force in the market at present,” Warren Pies, founder of 3Fourteen Research, wrote in a note. “The pandemic -- and our collective response to it -- has created this situation.”While the Treasury rout has been taking place for good economic reasons -- juicing trades that ride the business cycle -- some of the biggest market winners of the past year still look vulnerable.Take Big Tech. While they have not always shown a positive link with bonds, the likes of Facebook Inc. and Netflix Inc. are by nature long-duration trades. When economic growth plunged in the pandemic, investors bought these equities for their promise of long-term profits discounted at record-low rates.With the U.S. economy expected to expand at the fastest pace since the 1980s while bond yields are on the rise, the sector has become less attractive -- while cyclicals like energy and financials have regained favor.In fact, U.S. tech stocks are even more vulnerable to higher rates now than during the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when the Federal Reserve signaled a reduction in its asset purchases, BofA strategists led by Andy Pham wrote in a note.The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% in Monday trading as Treasury yields dipped, underscoring the close ties between the two.All this is a problem for those chasing U.S. large-cap benchmarks where tech is easily the chunkiest sector. It’s also an issue for a classic 60/40 portfolio.One way of figuring out duration risk in stocks is to invert dividend yields, an indication of how long it would take an investor to recoup their initial investment, other things being equal. By that measure, a portfolio with 60% in the S&P 500 and 40% in Treasuries would have highest duration in some two decades, according to Jeroen Blokland.“Equity duration has steadily increased over the last decade as the weight of technology stocks, very high duration stocks, has risen to all-time highs,” the Robeco portfolio manager wrote on the asset manager’s website. “As a result, portfolio duration has increased as well, as both bond duration and equity duration have spiked.”Stock sectors have fluctuated in the past month by more than what is implied by their historical relationship with rates, suggesting the market is pricing in another 15 to 25 basis point gain in 10-year yields, UBS Group AG strategists led by Keith Parker wrote in a note last week.All this is causing headaches for some of Wall Street’s hottest products.Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF at Ark Investment Management was one of the best performing funds in the U.S. in 2020. But the ARK Innovation ETF, ticker ARKK, is down 20% from a February peak after being caught up in the fallout of rocketing rates.Risky BusinessSensitivity to rates has been elevated in credit, too. Duration in the $43.5 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) climbed to a record 10.3 years later last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s fallen to 9.7 years now, with the fund slumping around 6.5% this year amid the Treasury yield surge.Meanwhile in currency markets, commodity-exposed nations including Mexico, Australia and Canada have been in the line of fire thanks to bonds, according to BofA. “The rate rise has contributed materially to a synchronized, risk-off environment across rates, equities, and FX,” strategists wrote in a Thursday note.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of EM currencies has dropped nearly 3% from a one-year high reached last month.Morgan Stanley, for its part, is bearish on emerging-market currencies on expectations that few central banks will raise rates fast enough to counteract the effects of rising U.S. yields, strategists led by James Lord wrote.That would mark a break from the past year, when those exchange rates caught a break from a depreciating dollar as risk appetite recovered.The silver lining in all this? Investing strategies that ride the business cycle are picking up the slack. A long-short value strategy, for example, is set for its best quarter since 2001, a Bloomberg index shows.“As long as bond yields are moving higher, value has a chance to perform,” JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What we have learned in the 12 months since 'the bottom'

    It's been a year since the stock market hit its lows during the Coronavirus Crash. Here are some of the things that we've learned.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.‘Chilling Effect’The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia. Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”Bright LineHe said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures fall after Germany extends lockdown; traders await Powell

    Traders on Tuesday will be closely eyeing remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • Apple Car Would Be Welcomed by Parts Maker Pivoting to EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. entering the electric-car race could be a boon to Continental AG’s Vitesco Technologies powertrain unit as it attempts a wrenching transition away from internal combustion engines.Reports that Apple is working on a self-driving EV have ignited speculation about how the technology giant would pursue such a plan. Talks with carmakers including Hyundai Motor Co. have fizzled, perhaps due to reluctance to aid a disruptive new rival. But for automotive suppliers eager to unlock fresh revenue streams, it would be much-needed business.“An Apple car would certainly be an exciting development,” Vitesco Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf said in an interview. “The more EVs there are, the better.”Soon-to-be spun-off Vitesco can’t afford to be picky. Car-parts makers are under pressure as the industry shifts toward battery-powered vehicles, which require fewer parts than gasoline and diesel-powered cars. Volkswagen AG last week became Germany’s most valuable company after rapid-fire announcements on how it wants to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric leader. BMW AG shares surged after the manufacturer said it expects EVs to account for about half of sales by 2030.Legacy AssetsThe bolder plans suggest the end of the combustion engine is nearing. Vitesco identified sales worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) -- based on 2018 revenue -- linked to the making of parts like turbochargers and injectors that it plans to exit or discontinue. Finding buyers for these assets will be difficult, Wolf said ahead of a briefing with investors on Thursday.“Vitesco is currently one of the most pragmatic suppliers when discussing the shift away from combustion engines,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Patrick Hummel said in a note. “There will be two areas of focus during the investor day: the planned cash injection from Conti into Vitesco (we assume 1 billion euros) and the timing to reach break-even in electrification technology.”Vitesco seeks to shift about a third of its sales into components for so-called mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars over the next three to five years, the CEO said. Many of its existing products, like engine controls, can also be deployed in EVs, he said.“No matter what’s coming, we have the full range of hybrid and EV products, and that’s our great advantage,” Wolf said. “We don’t focus on just one specific technology but we cover all options.”Chip ShortageThere’s still room for growth though. Powertrain sales fell 11% to about 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year, according to Continental’s annual report, when the pandemic shuttered showrooms and factories.Like its peers, the business has been suffering from an industrywide shortage of semiconductors that’s disrupted automotive production. Initially, Vitesco expected bottlenecks to ease during the second quarter, but they may persist the entire year, Wolf said.Vitesco’s transition to becoming a separate company has dragged on since early 2019. Continental was already trailing competitors in separating new technologies from legacy operations when it delayed -- and then dropped -- plans to sell shares in Vitesco to the public. Europe’s second-biggest car-parts maker last week said it will push ahead with a spinoff in the second half of the year.Profit PushAfter the spinoff and subsequent listing is completed, Vitesco may consider cooperations to keep pace with the quickly developing EV market, Wolf said. One potential partner is Schaeffler AG, the German ball-bearings maker that owns a 46% stake in Continental, he said.After Vitesco struggled for years to lift profitability, Wolf said he’s convinced that returns will rise after the company exits unprofitable businesses and improves the development and production of electric-car components while generating solid returns in sensors and electronics.Vitesco’s financial footing is “very, very solid,” and goes beyond expenses related to the turnaround and investments in future technologies, he said.(Updates with analyst comment in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Southeast Asian internet battle, Sea's rise sends rivals scrambling

    In front of an open-air Jakarta restaurant, delivery drivers clad in the orange colours of Southeast Asia tech group Sea Ltd wait for orders next to the green-jacketed riders of market leaders Gojek and Grab, in what has become the latest battleground for tech supremacy in Southeast Asia. The humble noodles eatery signed up for Sea's nascent ShopeeFood service a month ago, but "immediately, there were orders everyday," said manager M.A Rasyid. Riding on the success of a cash-generating gaming business, U.S.-listed Sea has invested heavily in its Shopee e-commerce brand and successfully taken on Alibaba's Lazada and other rivals in recent years.

  • Crypto Exchange OKEx Korea to Close as New AML Rules Come Into Force

    An exchange spokesperson said the new anti-money-laundering regime would make it too tough to continue operating.

  • How to find the lowest rate on a 15-year mortgage as rates rise

    Rates are much lower than for 30-year mortgages right now, but payments can be stiff.

  • Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Push Worries Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets, or what some call a digital dollar and others call a Fedcoin.As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.A digital currency could fundamentally change the way Americans use money, leading some financial firms to lobby the Fed and Congress to slow its creation -- or at least ensure they’re not cut out.Seeing the threat to their profits, the banks’ main trade group has told Congress a digital dollar isn’t needed, while payment companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are trying to work with central banks to make sure the new currencies can be used on their networks.“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.Lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Department officials and the Fed haven’t yet approved the rollout of a U.S. virtual currency, which could still be years away. Nor have they decided how a digital dollar would interact with the existing global payments network. Still, the U.S. and other countries seem committed enough to digitizing their currencies that it’s making financial industry executives nervous.“The fire has been lit,” said Josh Lipsky, who has helped convene government officials from the U.S. and other countries working on digital currencies as director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. “The world is moving very quickly on these projects.”At issue are forms of digital cash being considered by the U.S. and other governments. The growing popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, whose market value has grown to more than $1 trillion, inspired the projects. Unlike those privately created tokens, the new currencies would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but its use would likely decline.Using the currencies could be as simple as holding up the screen of a mobile phone to be scanned. Behind the scenes, the digital cash would move from one account to another. This is similar to how most money already works -- the majority of U.S. dollars are just digital entries in bank accounts -- but the new currency could potentially avoid the go-between of a commercial bank or credit-card network. For vendors, settlement would happen almost immediately, without having to wait for the money or worry about fraud.The U.S. effort got an extra push last month, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help Americans who don’t have access to the banking system.In video remarks last week to a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said “digital currencies would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside cash and other forms of money.”Powell in a Bank for International Settlements panel on Monday said the Fed has “an obligation to be on the cutting edge of understanding the technological challenges” and the costs and benefits of a digital dollar but wouldn’t rush the project. Powell also said the Fed wouldn’t proceed without support from Congress, ideally in the form of legislation.Cunha said the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in the third quarter, including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars. He wouldn’t say if either platform uses the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Once the prototypes are released, Cunha said, others will be able to see and build on the code.The Fed’s work is meant to show what’s possible without taking a stand on major issues that the central bank, Treasury and Congress must address, Cunha said. These include whether the Fed itself should host customer accounts, whether to allow anonymity, and what protections consumers would have in case of a cyber-breach or mistaken transaction.“We think it’s important that we not wait for the policy debate because then we’ll be a year or so behind,” Cunha said. “This will take significant outreach to the industry and serious debate.”The potential that the central bank could cut banks out of their middleman role in the lucrative U.S. payments system is causing angst among banks.So is the push coming from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown is urging the Fed to move quickly to create digital-currency accounts for Americans who can’t easily access the financial system and have been forced to deal with payday lenders who charge higher fees and interest rates. Brown’s plan could threaten the deposits that commercial banks rely on to make mortgages and other loans.“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.The ABA, which says it’s lobbying Congress on the issue, last year in written testimony called the digital dollar a costly solution in search of a nonexistent problem.Two lobbyists for a large bank said they’re in contact with lawmakers to keep track of the issue. They expect lobbying to pick up once banks can actually see the Fed’s work and how it might affect them, said the lobbyists, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations.Interest in a digital currency has gathered momentum in part because many banks take days to give consumers access to checks deposited in their accounts and some charge stiff overdraft fees. Those without bank accounts sometimes must pay high fees to cash paychecks or transmit money to relatives.Some of the profits of credit-card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, could be at risk if the new currencies let Americans more easily make transactions without their involvement and fees.Spokespeople from both companies say their firms are working with central banks to ensure the new currencies can run over their networks. Mastercard in February began to issue pre-paid debit cards loaded with the “Sand Dollar,” a digital currency issued by the Bahamas.“We’re increasingly having conversations with central banks as they think about designing potential central bank digital currency, CBDC, and we’re talking to them about how they think about design,” said Visa’s North America president Oliver Jenkyn, at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month. “So there’s a lot of talking, but there’s actually a lot of action alongside it as well.”Other countries are further along. China is currently piloting a digital yuan in several cities. Lipsky said there’s a chance its currency could be ready for a broader debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which he said could cause tensions if American athletes are asked to use a currency that the Chinese government can completely track.Brown earlier this month sent a letter to Powell urging him to speed up the research. “We cannot be left behind,” Brown wrote.Among other threats, Brown pointed to the development by Facebook Inc. and other companies of their own cryptocurrency, once called Libra. That currency, since renamed Diem, was slated to launch in 2020 but has struggled to win regulatory approval.Advocates of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have mixed feelings about the Federal Reserve muscling into the industry.A Fedcoin could acclimate Americans to purchasing Bitcoin, said Jerry Brito, who heads Coin Center, a cryptocurrency advocacy group. But depending on the government’s direction, such a currency could be used to track Americans’ spending, destroying the partial anonymity that was once the promise of crypto, he said.A U.S. digital dollar could also put the final nail in the coffin for Bitcoin as a means of exchange, Brito said. Crypto enthusiasts have already started to acknowledge that’s happening anyway, and instead tout the currency as a store of value or “digital gold.”(Adds Powell comments from BIS panel in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • What Drives Interest Rates? Old Question Is Key to New Economics

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripped down to basics, the new consensus in economics goes like this: It’s fine for governments to borrow and spend more money -- so long as they can get hold of it cheaply.But as a guide to policy, the doctrine has a blind spot. Because even after arguing the point for a couple of centuries, economists find it hard to pin down what drives long-run interest rates -- or predict where they’re headed.“The greatest area of uncertainty in any forecast is really the forecast of interest rates,” Laura Tyson, a senior economic adviser to the Clinton and Obama administrations, told Bloomberg TV . “The profession has not been great at timing either the direction or the amount.”Those are crucial questions right now, for governments trying to figure out how much it’s safe to spend on pandemic recovery, and for investors wondering if this year’s surge in sovereign-bond yields is a blip or the start of a new era.‘More Power’For years, estimates of future borrowing costs have tended to be too high –- leading to projections of bigger debts, and helping deter public spending. Some worry the opposite could happen now: politicians will grow complacent about low interest rates, borrow and spend too much, then get a nasty surprise when they spike.But there’s a school of economic thought says that governments and central banks play a bigger role in shaping interest rates than the mainstream acknowledges. Translated into practical terms, that means countries can turn their own borrowing costs into a policy choice, instead of a price that gets discovered in the marketplace.It’s not a new idea, says Paul McCulley, the former chief economist at Pimco. “The central bank has always had more power over long rates than the consensus had thought,” he says. “They just weren’t exercising it.”Now, they are -– one way and another.The Bank of Japan has been explicitly targeting government borrowing costs for years, under a policy known as yield-curve control. Australia followed suit during the pandemic.But central bankers, often the main buyers of sovereign debt nowadays, have other ways to steer the yields without officially making them a policy tool. European Central Bank officials, for example, acknowledge off the record that they manage the cost of borrowing for euro-area governments via bond purchases.The Federal Reserve, which is buying about $80 billion of Treasuries every month, practiced overt yield-curve control during World War II. In the past year, Fed officials have referenced the policy without suggesting it’ll be implemented anytime soon.‘Self-Fulfilling’Sometimes the idea on its own is enough, says McCulley, who now teaches at Georgetown University. Once central banks acknowledge they have that power, “and the market agrees with that, then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The concern about such policies has been that politicians will spend their countries into bankruptcy or hyperinflation without some kind of external discipline.Once, financial markets were thought to provide it. More recently the task has been assigned to central banks, which were supposed to be walled off from the rest of government so they can focus on nipping any signs of inflation in the bud.Key parts of that intellectual edifice have crumbled, especially since the financial crisis. Bigger budget deficits and debts, one of the things that were supposed to push interest rates higher, didn’t do so.Politicians pivoted to austerity anyway, without much of a push from the markets -- and economies suffered a lackluster recovery as a result.Covid-19 brought a different approach. Spending by governments has been the key to recovery -- and the frameworks for assessing how far they could safely go didn’t seem much use.New RulesTypically based around budget deficits or national debts as a share of the economy, traditional fiscal guidelines didn’t have a role for interest rates. They made no provision for the way debts have become cheaper to service even as they grew bigger -- because of the plunge in borrowing costs. Even the Euro area, which enforces a strict version of the old-school rulebook, threw it out in the pandemic.Economists are working on new rules for a low-rates era.In a November paper, Jason Furman and Larry Summers -– Harvard economists and senior officials in the Obama administration -- argued that the interest payments a government has to make every year are a better benchmark than its total debt or annual deficit.The idea carries weight in the Biden administration. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she agrees with it.Furman says that the rule of thumb advocated in his paper –- keeping real debt-service costs below 2% of GDP –- is applicable regardless of who’s right in the debate about what drives interest rates. He says there’s not much to be gained from using monetary policy to impose a cap on government borrowing costs.“Can central banks decide one variable? Yes. Can they simultaneously decide three variables? No,” he says. “You can do financial repression for a while,” but that just makes it harder to meet other targets like keeping inflation under control.‘Always This Danger’Modern Monetary Theory, an emerging school of economics, agrees that inflation is the ultimate yardstick for policy. But it has different ideas about how governments pay for their spending -- and what determines long-term interest rates.While Furman and Summers favor explanations such as ageing populations, rising inequality and capital-saving technology, the MMTers follow a line of thought that has roots in the work of John Maynard Keynes. It emphasizes the role of monetary policy. The long run is just lots of short runs piled together, the reasoning goes. So when central banks persist in keeping short-term borrowing costs low, they shape long rates too.After decades on the fringes, MMT economists see the debate shifting in their favor. Some of their positions are now widely held: Countries that borrow in their own currencies can’t go broke, and the real risk of overspending is inflation not bankruptcy.The MMTers would like the profession to take another step in their direction by acknowledging that governments can manage their own borrowing costs.In the mainstream models, even when governments are paying low interest rates and have room to spend, “there’s always this danger” that debt costs could spike and derail their plans, says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “They haven’t put into this framework that the interest rates are a policy variable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates below 3% are still around, but they're disappearing fast

    Surveys show rates are climbing rapidly, and they're expected to keep going up.

  • QuantumScape Seeks $859 Million to Fund Pilot Line Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle battery startup that went public via a reverse merger, said it’s seeking to raise as much as $859 million to fund expansion of a pilot production line.Shares of the San Jose, California-based company have rallied 18% since Feb. 15, the day before it announced it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its solid-state battery technology. At the time, it also said it would build a 200,000 square-foot pilot line in California to make prototype cells for partner Volkswagen AG and other potential auto customers.QuantumScape is now seeking to more than double the capacity of that pilot line, dubbed QS-0, it said in a regulatory filing Monday. It wants to provide more prototype cells to VW and other automakers, plus prospective customers in other industries, according to the filing.The company will use proceeds from selling shares to build the pilot line and secure a lease for it in the second half of 2021, with the aim of starting production of prototype cells in 2023.QuantumScape shares fell as much as 8.6% to $58.79 in pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday, a day after the stock sale was disclosed. The offering is expected to be priced after the market closes Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.QuantumScape shares spiked late last year after it merged with the blank-check company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and have swung wildly since then.It’s among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, an innovation that could dramatically speed up adoption of electric vehicles. The batteries are seen as a safer, cheaper alternative to the lithium-ion batteries currently used in the industry.Proceeds will also be used to fund QuantumScape’s portion of a battery manufacturing facility it plans to build as part of a 50-50 joint venture with VW. That facility, dubbed QS-1, will produce 21 gigawatt hours of batteries.VW has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs through a joint venture if enough batteries can be produced at competitive prices.The automaker is obligated to invest another $100 million in QuantumScape if its batteries meet certain technical specifications by March 31, according to the filing. QuantumScape will complete the required tests shortly before that date, and if the milestone isn’t met and VW doesn’t waive the requirement, the battery maker warned it won’t receive the financing.(Updates with pre-market trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon to Sell Deliveroo Stake Worth Up to $148 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. could raise as much as 107 million pounds ($148 million) by selling some of its stake in Deliveroo Holdings Plc in the food-delivery startup’s London initial public offering.Amazon will own 11.5% of Deliveroo following its listing, down from the 15.8% it holds now, according to the prospectus for the sale. That implies the retailer could sell as many as 23.3 million shares, which at 4.60 pounds each -- the top end of the range at which Deliveroo is marketing the stock -- would be worth 107 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations.London-based Deliveroo started taking investor orders on Monday in the sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds of stock. The company is looking to raise 1 billion pounds from the IPO, with the rest of the proceeds going to Amazon and other early investors.Index Ventures, DST, Greenoak, Bridgepoint, Accel, are among the other investors selling down stakes in the IPO. Major U.S. fund companies Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. aren’t offering any shares in the offering, according to the prospectus.Deliveroo Chief Executive Officer Will Shu plans to sell 6.7 million shares, a sliver of his existing holdings, valued at 30.8 million pounds at the top end of the price range.Shu will hold 6.3% of the company post listing, though the stake will carry 57.5% of Deliveroo’s voting rights because he will be the sole owner of Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each, versus one vote each for Class A stock. On the third anniversary of the IPO, the Class B stock will automatically convert into Class A. Deliveroo is giving Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, are the subject of debate in London at the moment. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.Because of that prohibition, Deliveroo is listing on the LSE’s standard segment, making it ineligible for indexes such as FTSE 100 despite its expected market capitalization of as much as 8.8 billion pounds.Embracing two classes of shares would help the LSE attract more fast-growing technology companies, many of which choose to list in the U.S. Corporate governance experts frown on the structure, saying it can weaken protections for minority shareholders.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.