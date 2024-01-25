Advertisement
The (Minimum) Emergency Savings Needed in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Gabrielle Olya
·14 min read
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Having an emergency fund with three to six months’ worth of living expenses can ensure you’re financially prepared in the case of a job loss, medical emergency or other unexpected expense — but most Americans don’t have sufficient savings. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 60% of Americans have $500 or less in their savings account, with 38% having $100 or less.

While the emergency savings you need will vary depending on the cost of living where you live, even in the most affordable major cities in America, $500 won’t be enough to keep you afloat for one month, let alone six.

To find the minimum emergency fund needed in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. by population, GOBankingRates determined the cost to cover necessary expenses, including groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation, and found the amount you would need in savings to cover these costs for three to six months.

Here’s a look at the minimum emergency savings needed in America’s 50 largest cities, ranked from most to least expensive.

Key Findings

  • You would need over $50,000 for a six-month emergency fund if you live in San Francisco.

  • In the three largest cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — you would need over $20,000 for a six-month emergency fund.

  • You would still need over $10,000 for a six-month emergency fund in Detroit, the populous city with the lowest cost of living.

1. San Francisco

  • Total annual expenditures: $104,729

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $26,182

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $34,910

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $43,637

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $52,365

2. San Jose, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $92,516

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $23,129

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $30,839

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $38,548

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $46,258

3. Oakland, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $76,212

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $19,053

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $25,404

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $31,755

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $38,106

4. Los Angeles

  • Total annual expenditures: $70,320

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,580

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $23,440

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $29,300

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $35,160

5. Seattle

  • Total annual expenditures: $68,909

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,227

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,970

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,712

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,455

6. San Diego

  • Total annual expenditures: $68,792

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,198

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,971

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,663

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,396

7. New York

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,726

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,181

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,575

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,969

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,363

8. Washington

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,264

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,066

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,421

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,777

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,132

9. Long Beach, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $63,056

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,764

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,019

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,273

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,528

10. Boston

  • Total annual expenditures: $62,593

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,648

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $20,864

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,081

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,297

11. Denver

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,529

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,382

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,843

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $22,304

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,765

12. Portland, Oregon

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,587

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,147

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,529

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,911

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,294

13. Austin, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,052

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,013

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,351

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,688

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,026

14. Aurora, Colorado

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,570

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,143

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,190

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,238

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,285

15. Sacramento, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,429

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,107

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,143

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,179

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,214

16. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,421

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,355

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $15,140

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,926

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,711

17. Miami

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,517

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,129

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,839

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,549

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,259

18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,083

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,771

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,361

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,951

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,542

19. Minneapolis

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,329

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,582

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,110

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,637

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,165

20. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,721

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,430

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,907

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,384

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,861

21. Mesa, Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,575

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,394

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,858

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,323

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,787

22. Las Vegas

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,297

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,324

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,766

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,207

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,648

23. Phoenix

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,287

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,322

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,762

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,203

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,644

24. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,140

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,285

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,713

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,142

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,570

25. Atlanta

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,086

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,271

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,695

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,119

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,543

26. Fresno, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,667

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,167

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,556

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,944

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,333

27. Bakersfield, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,305

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,076

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,435

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,794

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,152

28. Chicago

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,179

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,045

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,393

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,741

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,089

29. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Total annual expenditures: $38,721

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,680

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,907

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,134

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $19,360

30. Arlington, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $37,448

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,362

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,483

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,603

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,724

31. Dallas

  • Total annual expenditures: $37,373

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,343

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,458

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,572

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,686

32. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $37,119

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,280

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,373

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,466

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,560

33. Philadelphia

  • Total annual expenditures: $36,396

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,099

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,132

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,165

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,198

34. Tucson, Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $36,320

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,080

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,107

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,133

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,160

35. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $35,898

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,975

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,966

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,958

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,949

36. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Total annual expenditures: $35,513

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,878

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,838

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,797

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,757

37. Houston

  • Total annual expenditures: $34,828

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,707

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,609

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,512

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,414

38. San Antonio

  • Total annual expenditures: $34,248

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,562

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,416

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,270

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,124

39. Columbus, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $34,155

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,539

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,385

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,077

40. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total annual expenditures: $33,222

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,305

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,842

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,611

41. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total annual expenditures: $33,141

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,285

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,047

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,809

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,570

42. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,770

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,193

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,923

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,654

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,385

43. Milwaukee

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,660

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,165

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,887

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,608

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,330

44. Baltimore

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,576

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,144

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,859

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,573

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,288

45. Indianapolis

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,439

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,110

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,813

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,516

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,219

46. Oklahoma City

  • Total annual expenditures: $31,947

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,987

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,649

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,311

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,973

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total annual expenditures: $31,179

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,795

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,393

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,992

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,590

48. El Paso, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $30,010

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,503

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,003

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,504

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,005

49. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total annual expenditures: $29,349

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,337

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $9,783

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,229

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $14,674

50. Detroit

  • Total annual expenditures: $26,204

  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $6,551

  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $8,735

  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $10,919

  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $13,102

Methodology: GOBankingRates defined the minimum emergency savings needed in every state as the amount needed to afford three to six months of living expenses. GOBankingRates used the top 50 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey and cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Calculations included only the necessary expenses from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey: groceries (“food at home”), housing (“shelter”), utilities (“utilities, fuels and public services”), transportation (“gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” + “other vehicle expenses”), healthcare and miscellaneous. Using the cost of living index and the average expenditure cost, one month’s expenses were calculated and extrapolated for three to six months. This estimate captures the minimum emergency savings needed in the top 50 US cities to cover basic expenses for three to six months. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 19, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The (Minimum) Emergency Savings Needed in America’s 50 Largest Cities

