f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Having an emergency fund with three to six months’ worth of living expenses can ensure you’re financially prepared in the case of a job loss, medical emergency or other unexpected expense — but most Americans don’t have sufficient savings. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 60% of Americans have $500 or less in their savings account, with 38% having $100 or less.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

While the emergency savings you need will vary depending on the cost of living where you live, even in the most affordable major cities in America, $500 won’t be enough to keep you afloat for one month, let alone six.

To find the minimum emergency fund needed in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. by population, GOBankingRates determined the cost to cover necessary expenses, including groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation, and found the amount you would need in savings to cover these costs for three to six months.

Here’s a look at the minimum emergency savings needed in America’s 50 largest cities, ranked from most to least expensive.

Key Findings

You would need over $50,000 for a six-month emergency fund if you live in San Francisco.

In the three largest cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — you would need over $20,000 for a six-month emergency fund.

You would still need over $10,000 for a six-month emergency fund in Detroit, the populous city with the lowest cost of living.

See: 5 Ways the Middle Class Can Build Wealth Over the Next 5 Years

Find: How Big Will the Average Social Security Check Be for Retirees in 2024?

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

1. San Francisco

Total annual expenditures: $104,729

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $26,182

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $34,910

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $43,637

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $52,365

Story continues

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

2. San Jose, California

Total annual expenditures: $92,516

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $23,129

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $30,839

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $38,548

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $46,258

3. Oakland, California

Total annual expenditures: $76,212

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $19,053

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $25,404

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $31,755

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $38,106

4. Los Angeles

Total annual expenditures: $70,320

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,580

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $23,440

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $29,300

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $35,160

5. Seattle

Total annual expenditures: $68,909

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,227

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,970

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,712

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,455

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

6. San Diego

Total annual expenditures: $68,792

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,198

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,971

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,663

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,396

7. New York

Total annual expenditures: $64,726

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,181

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,575

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,969

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,363

8. Washington

Total annual expenditures: $64,264

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,066

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,421

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,777

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,132

9. Long Beach, California

Total annual expenditures: $63,056

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,764

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,019

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,273

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,528

Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

10. Boston

Total annual expenditures: $62,593

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,648

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $20,864

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,081

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,297

11. Denver

Total annual expenditures: $53,529

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,382

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,843

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $22,304

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,765

12. Portland, Oregon

Total annual expenditures: $52,587

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,147

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,529

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,911

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,294

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

13. Austin, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $52,052

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,013

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,351

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,688

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,026

14. Aurora, Colorado

Total annual expenditures: $48,570

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,143

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,190

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,238

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,285

15. Sacramento, California

Total annual expenditures: $48,429

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,107

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,143

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,179

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,214

16. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Total annual expenditures: $45,421

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,355

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $15,140

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,926

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,711

I Stopped Shopping at Walmart: Here’s Why It Was a Good Money Move

17. Miami

Total annual expenditures: $44,517

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,129

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,839

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,549

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,259

18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total annual expenditures: $43,083

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,771

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,361

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,951

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,542

19. Minneapolis

Total annual expenditures: $42,329

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,582

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,110

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,637

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,165

20. Raleigh, North Carolina

Total annual expenditures: $41,721

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,430

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,907

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,384

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,861

I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

21. Mesa, Arizona

Total annual expenditures: $41,575

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,394

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,858

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,323

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,787

22. Las Vegas

Total annual expenditures: $41,297

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,324

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,766

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,207

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,648

23. Phoenix

Total annual expenditures: $41,287

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,322

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,762

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,203

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,644

24. Nashville, Tennessee

Total annual expenditures: $41,140

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,285

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,713

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,142

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,570

Find Out: Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

25. Atlanta

Total annual expenditures: $41,086

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,271

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,695

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,119

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,543

26. Fresno, California

Total annual expenditures: $40,667

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,167

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,556

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,944

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,333

27. Bakersfield, California

Total annual expenditures: $40,305

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,076

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,435

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,794

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,152

28. Chicago

Total annual expenditures: $40,179

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,045

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,393

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,741

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,089

29. Omaha, Nebraska

Total annual expenditures: $38,721

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,680

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,907

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,134

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $19,360

Read: 8 Things Frugal People Never Do at the Start of a New Year

30. Arlington, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $37,448

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,362

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,483

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,603

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,724

31. Dallas

Total annual expenditures: $37,373

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,343

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,458

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,572

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,686

32. Fort Worth, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $37,119

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,280

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,373

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,466

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,560

33. Philadelphia

Total annual expenditures: $36,396

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,099

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,132

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,165

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,198

See: 9 Frugal Secrets I Learned From Growing Up Poor

34. Tucson, Arizona

Total annual expenditures: $36,320

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,080

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,107

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,133

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,160

35. Jacksonville, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $35,898

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,975

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,966

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,958

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,949

36. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total annual expenditures: $35,513

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,878

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,838

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,797

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,757

37. Houston

Total annual expenditures: $34,828

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,707

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,609

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,512

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,414

38. San Antonio

Total annual expenditures: $34,248

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,562

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,416

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,270

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,124

Check Out: 5 Frugal Habits of Barbara Corcoran

39. Columbus, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $34,155

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,539

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,385

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,077

40. Wichita, Kansas

Total annual expenditures: $33,222

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,305

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,842

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,611

41. Kansas City, Missouri

Total annual expenditures: $33,141

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,285

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,047

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,809

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,570

42. Louisville, Kentucky

Total annual expenditures: $32,770

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,193

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,923

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,654

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,385

What Is the 75/15/10 Rule? A Simple Path to Financial Wellness

43. Milwaukee

Total annual expenditures: $32,660

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,165

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,887

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,608

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,330

44. Baltimore

Total annual expenditures: $32,576

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,144

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,859

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,573

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,288

45. Indianapolis

Total annual expenditures: $32,439

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,110

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,813

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,516

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,219

46. Oklahoma City

Total annual expenditures: $31,947

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,987

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,649

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,311

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,973

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total annual expenditures: $31,179

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,795

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,393

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,992

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,590

48. El Paso, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $30,010

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,503

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,003

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,504

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,005

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Total annual expenditures: $29,349

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,337

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $9,783

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,229

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $14,674

50. Detroit

Total annual expenditures: $26,204

Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $6,551

Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $8,735

Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $10,919

Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $13,102

Methodology: GOBankingRates defined the minimum emergency savings needed in every state as the amount needed to afford three to six months of living expenses. GOBankingRates used the top 50 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey and cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Calculations included only the necessary expenses from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey: groceries (“food at home”), housing (“shelter”), utilities (“utilities, fuels and public services”), transportation (“gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” + “other vehicle expenses”), healthcare and miscellaneous. Using the cost of living index and the average expenditure cost, one month’s expenses were calculated and extrapolated for three to six months. This estimate captures the minimum emergency savings needed in the top 50 US cities to cover basic expenses for three to six months. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 19, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The (Minimum) Emergency Savings Needed in America’s 50 Largest Cities