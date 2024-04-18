The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

Chauntel Moore / iStock.com

As the overall cost of living becomes more expensive and wages do not keep up with rising home prices, many would-be buyers may feel frustrated at having their homeownership dreams sidelined. However, there is some good news — even if your income is under $100,000 annually, there are 42 states where you can buy a home.

How did we find that out? GOBankingRates found each state’s average 2024 home value and average monthly mortgage with the assumption that buyers would choose a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and make a 20% down payment with a 6.82% interest rate. From there, assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income, GOBankingRates found the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home in each state.

Ranked in order of states where you’d need the highest to lowest salaries to afford a home, this is the minimum salary you need to earn to buy a home in 2024.

Art Wager / Getty Images

51. Hawaii

2024 average home value: $967,270

20% down payment: $193,454.00

Loan amount: $773,816.01

Monthly mortgage: $5,055.01

Annual mortgage: $60,660.18

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $202,200.59

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. California

2024 average home value: $785,333

20% down payment: $157,066.65

Loan amount: $628,266.60

Monthly mortgage: $4,104.20

Annual mortgage: $49,250.42

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $164,168.07

zorazhuang / iStock.com

49. District of Columbia (DC)

2024 average home value: $718,017

20% down payment: $143,603.38

Loan amount: $574,413.51

Monthly mortgage: $3,752.40

Annual mortgage: $45,028.82

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $150,096.08

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

48. Massachusetts

2024 average home value: $615,963

20% down payment: $123,192.52

Loan amount: $492,770.08

Monthly mortgage: $3,219.06

Annual mortgage: $38,628.72

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $128,762.39

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Washington

2024 average home value: $589,240

20% down payment: $117,847.99

Loan amount: $471,391.97

Monthly mortgage: $3,079.41

Annual mortgage: $36,952.87

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $123,176.22

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images

46. Colorado

2024 average home value: $550,945

20% down payment: $110,188.90

Loan amount: $440,755.61

Monthly mortgage: $2,879.27

Annual mortgage: $34,551.25

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $115,170.84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Utah

2024 average home value: $519,376

20% down payment: $103,875.13

Loan amount: $415,500.51

Monthly mortgage: $2,714.29

Annual mortgage: $32,571.48

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,571.61

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. New Jersey

2024 average home value: $518,053

20% down payment: $103,610.60

Loan amount: $414,442.38

Monthly mortgage: $2,707.38

Annual mortgage: $32,488.53

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $108,295.12

benedek / Getty Images

43. Oregon

2024 average home value: $494,672

20% down payment: $98,934.35

Loan amount: $395,737.41

Monthly mortgage: $2,585.19

Annual mortgage: $31,022.23

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $103,407.45

Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. New Hampshire

2024 average home value: $474,549

20% down payment: $94,909.87

Loan amount: $379,639.47

Monthly mortgage: $2,480.03

Annual mortgage: $29,760.30

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $99,201.00

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Montana

2024 average home value: $449,576

20% down payment: $89,915.15

Loan amount: $359,660.62

Monthly mortgage: $2,349.51

Annual mortgage: $28,194.14

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,980.47

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

40. Rhode Island

2024 average home value: $448,030

20% down payment: $89,605.95

Loan amount: $358,423.82

Monthly mortgage: $2,341.43

Annual mortgage: $28,097.19

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $93,657.29

39. Idaho

2024 average home value: $443,343

20% down payment: $88,668.56

Loan amount: $354,674.23

Monthly mortgage: $2,316.94

Annual mortgage: $27,803.25

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $92,677.51

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Nevada

2024 average home value: $441,049

20% down payment: $88,209.81

Loan amount: $352,839.23

Monthly mortgage: $2,304.95

Annual mortgage: $27,659.40

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $92,198.02

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Arizona

2024 average home value: $436,020

20% down payment: $87,204.04

Loan amount: $348,816.14

Monthly mortgage: $2,278.67

Annual mortgage: $27,344.03

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $91,146.77

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. New York

2024 average home value: $427,542

20% down payment: $85,508.46

Loan amount: $342,033.83

Monthly mortgage: $2,234.36

Annual mortgage: $26,812.36

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $89,374.53

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Maryland

2024 average home value: $417,676

20% down payment: $83,535.27

Loan amount: $334,141.09

Monthly mortgage: $2,182.80

Annual mortgage: $26,193.64

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $87,312.13

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

34. Florida

2024 average home value: $409,179

20% down payment: $81,835.74

Loan amount: $327,342.96

Monthly mortgage: $2,138.39

Annual mortgage: $25,660.73

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,535.76

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Connecticut

2024 average home value: $408,726

20% down payment: $81,745.12

Loan amount: $326,980.48

Monthly mortgage: $2,136.03

Annual mortgage: $25,632.31

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $85,441.04

ferrantraite / Getty Images

32. Virginia

2024 average home value: $382,770

20% down payment: $76,553.94

Loan amount: $306,215.77

Monthly mortgage: $2,000.38

Annual mortgage: $24,004.55

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $80,015.16

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Maine

2024 average home value: $378,605

20% down payment: $75,721.10

Loan amount: $302,884.39

Monthly mortgage: $1,978.62

Annual mortgage: $23,743.40

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $79,144.66

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Vermont

2024 average home value: $376,350

20% down payment: $75,269.90

Loan amount: $301,079.61

Monthly mortgage: $1,966.83

Annual mortgage: $23,601.92

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $78,673.06

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

29. Delaware

2024 average home value: $371,809

20% down payment: $74,361.77

Loan amount: $297,447.07

Monthly mortgage: $1,943.10

Annual mortgage: $23,317.16

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $77,723.87

krisbasonphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Alaska

2024 average home value: $362,178

20% down payment: $72,435.50

Loan amount: $289,742.01

Monthly mortgage: $1,892.76

Annual mortgage: $22,713.15

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $75,710.51

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Wyoming

2024 average home value: $333,617

20% down payment: $66,723.43

Loan amount: $266,893.71

Monthly mortgage: $1,743.50

Annual mortgage: $20,922.05

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $69,740.18

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

26. Minnesota

2024 average home value: $328,582

20% down payment: $65,716.41

Loan amount: $262,865.66

Monthly mortgage: $1,717.19

Annual mortgage: $20,606.29

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $68,687.63

Kruck20 / iStock.com

25. North Carolina

2024 average home value: $323,913

20% down payment: $64,782.67

Loan amount: $259,130.69

Monthly mortgage: $1,692.79

Annual mortgage: $20,313.50

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,711.68

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Georgia

2024 average home value: $323,033

20% down payment: $64,606.64

Loan amount: $258,426.54

Monthly mortgage: $1,688.19

Annual mortgage: $20,258.30

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $67,527.68

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

23. Tennessee

2024 average home value: $310,011

20% down payment: $62,002.24

Loan amount: $248,008.95

Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14

Annual mortgage: $19,441.66

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

22. Texas

2024 average home value: $299,337

20% down payment: $59,867.32

Loan amount: $239,469.29

Monthly mortgage: $1,564.35

Annual mortgage: $18,772.23

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $62,574.09

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. New Mexico

2024 average home value: $293,497

20% down payment: $58,699.33

Loan amount: $234,797.31

Monthly mortgage: $1,533.83

Annual mortgage: $18,405.99

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $61,353.28

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. South Dakota

2024 average home value: $310,011

20% down payment: $62,002.24

Loan amount: $248,008.95

Monthly mortgage: $1,620.14

Annual mortgage: $19,441.66

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $64,805.53

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. South Carolina

2024 average home value: $288,972

20% down payment: $57,794.31

Loan amount: $231,177.22

Monthly mortgage: $1,510.18

Annual mortgage: $18,122.20

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,407.34

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Wisconsin

2024 average home value: $288,799

20% down payment: $57,759.78

Loan amount: $231,039.10

Monthly mortgage: $1,509.28

Annual mortgage: $18,111.38

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $60,371.25

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Pennsylvania

2024 average home value: $256,401

20% down payment: $51,280.28

Loan amount: $205,121.11

Monthly mortgage: $1,339.97

Annual mortgage: $16,079.64

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,598.80

xavierarnau / Getty Images

16. Illinois

2024 average home value: $254,709

20% down payment: $50,941.71

Loan amount: $203,766.85

Monthly mortgage: $1,331.12

Annual mortgage: $15,973.48

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $53,244.93

csfotoimages / Getty Images

15. North Dakota

2024 average home value: $252,382

20% down payment: $50,476.30

Loan amount: $201,905.21

Monthly mortgage: $1,318.96

Annual mortgage: $15,827.54

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,758.47

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Nebraska

2024 average home value: $251,535

20% down payment: $50,306.90

Loan amount: $201,227.60

Monthly mortgage: $1,314.54

Annual mortgage: $15,774.42

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $52,581.41

Stephen Emlund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Missouri

2024 average home value: $238,808

20% down payment: $47,761.55

Loan amount: $191,046.19

Monthly mortgage: $1,248.02

Annual mortgage: $14,976.29

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $49,920.98

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

12. Indiana

2024 average home value: $231,278

20% down payment: $46,255.59

Loan amount: $185,022.36

Monthly mortgage: $1,208.67

Annual mortgage: $14,504.08

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,346.93

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Michigan

2024 average home value: $230,125

20% down payment: $46,025.03

Loan amount: $184,100.13

Monthly mortgage: $1,202.65

Annual mortgage: $14,431.79

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $48,105.95

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Ohio

2024 average home value: $218,535

20% down payment: $43,707.07

Loan amount: $174,828.27

Monthly mortgage: $1,142.08

Annual mortgage: $13,704.95

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,683.18

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

9. Alabama

2024 average home value: $218,004

20% down payment: $43,600.75

Loan amount: $174,402.99

Monthly mortgage: $1,139.30

Annual mortgage: $13,671.62

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,572.06

gnagel / Getty Images

8. Kansas

2024 average home value: $217,817

20% down payment: $43,563.35

Loan amount: $174,253.38

Monthly mortgage: $1,138.32

Annual mortgage: $13,659.89

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $45,532.96

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Iowa

2024 average home value: $212,367

20% down payment: $42,473.40

Loan amount: $169,893.59

Monthly mortgage: $1,109.84

Annual mortgage: $13,318.12

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $44,393.74

Davel5957 / Getty Images

6. Oklahoma

2024 average home value: $200,153

20% down payment: $40,030.57

Loan amount: $160,122.28

Monthly mortgage: $1,046.01

Annual mortgage: $12,552.14

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,840.46

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Arkansas

2024 average home value: $198,364

20% down payment: $39,672.80

Loan amount: $158,691.21

Monthly mortgage: $1,036.66

Annual mortgage: $12,439.96

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,466.52

Kirkikis / Getty Images

4. Kentucky

2024 average home value: $196,412

20% down payment: $39,282.42

Loan amount: $157,129.67

Monthly mortgage: $1,026.46

Annual mortgage: $12,317.55

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $41,058.48

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Louisiana

2024 average home value: $195,240

20% down payment: $39,047.98

Loan amount: $156,191.93

Monthly mortgage: $1,020.34

Annual mortgage: $12,244.03

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $40,813.45

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Mississippi

2024 average home value: $170,653

20% down payment: $34,130.66

Loan amount: $136,522.65

Monthly mortgage: $891.85

Annual mortgage: $10,702.14

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $35,673.80

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. West Virginia

2024 average home value: $155,080

20% down payment: $31,016.07

Loan amount: $124,064.28

Monthly mortgage: $810.46

Annual mortgage: $9,725.52

Minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home: $32,418.39

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the (1) average 2024 home value for each state. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82% as sourced from Freddie Mac for April 4, 2024, and there was no P&I, HOA fees, or property tax included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to find the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford the home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States