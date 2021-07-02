U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,346.18
    +26.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,790.92
    +157.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,609.93
    +87.55 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,308.49
    -20.87 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.22
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    +0.42 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0480 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1680
    -0.3550 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,539.38
    +237.27 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    824.83
    +15.29 (+1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

Minimum wage continues to rise in states as federal action stalls

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·4 min read

Minimum wage increases went into effect in several states on July 1 as states take it upon themselves to increase pay for low-wage workers to keep up with the growing cost of living.

The federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 an hour, a number that has been in place since 2009. (Democrats tried and failed to raise the federal minimum wage as part of stimulus negotiations earlier this year.) In a majority of states, the state minimum wage is now higher than the federal minimum.

"It's been a dozen years since Congress raised the national minimum wage, so the lowest-paid workers in the U.S. economy have seen an 18% pay cut as the cost of living went up over that time period," Ben Zipperer, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told Yahoo Finance. "Congressional inaction is why places like Delaware, Florida, and more than two dozen other states have increased their minimum wage in the last several years."

The wage hikes that took place on July 1 include Nevada, which raised the minimum wage to $8.75 an hour for employees who receive health benefits from their employers and $9.75 an hour for employees that do not. Oregon raised the minimum wage to $12.75 in "standard" wage counties and to $14 in the Portland Metro area. Additionally, D.C. raised its minimum wage to $15.20.

Several counties or cities also saw minimum wage hikes go into effect, such as in Chicago and in nine California cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Delaware lawmakers recently passed legislation that would phase in a $15 an hour minimum wage over the course of several years if the state's governor signs the bill. That action follows Virginia, which committed to $15 an hour in May this year.

Business owner: It's 'super important' to pay $15 an hour

For one business owner in Delaware, the move toward $15 an hour is a no-brainer.

"We've always paid $15 an hour here at the inn," Kristen Deptula, owner of the Canalside Inn in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, told Yahoo Finance. She purchased the inn at the end of 2019. 

"It was super important to me," Deptula added. "I'm going to keep the employees longer, they're going to be happier, they're not grinding really hard and working for nothing." All of Deptula's employees are paid the same rate.

With the economic recovery underway, wage increases are likely to be a big focus for workers as they expect pay increases as businesses search for more workers and raise prices in some cases.

Chipotle, for example, raised employee wages to between $11 to $18 an hour in May while also raising menu prices by around 4%. Many other household brands are also planning wage and price increases.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: A person carries a take out bag outside Chipotle on the Upper West Side on December 11, 2020 in New York City. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining would close on Monday December 14th due to an ongoing spike in COIVD-19 cases. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
A person carries a take out bag outside Chipotle on the Upper West Side on December 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Effect of minimum wage hike in Los Angeles

Researchers are still uncertain about the precise impacts of raising the minimum wage as households and businesses recover from the pandemic.

A recent study in the National Bureau of Economic Research looked at the effect of minimum wage increases in Los Angeles County.

The authors found that restaurants in LA dealt with higher labor costs in high-income neighborhoods by increasing prices, and in low-income neighborhoods by changing their product offerings. Some restaurants in the study had to shutter, especially if they were located near competing restaurants that faced a lower statutory minimum wage.

The study "suggests that minimum wage increases are more effective in mitigating income inequality when they are enacted in high-income neighborhoods," Christopher Esposito, one of the authors of the study, told Yahoo Finance. 

"High-income neighborhoods have a wealthy customer base that essentially pays for the higher wages through higher prices," he explained. "Lower-income neighborhoods lack a wealthy customer base, and so restaurants in these areas are forced to adapt in other ways, including by changing their menus [or] product offerings."

Esposito added that while a higher minimum wage didn't reduce employment for restaurants in high-income areas in Los Angeles County, the same can't be said with certainty about low-income neighborhoods.

But for small business owners like Deptula, who said she considers the handful of employees she manages a "part of the family," paying higher wages wasn't so much an economic consideration as a principle. 

"They have to know that we have their back, and we have to lead them to successes," she said.

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • This is the No. 1 reason unemployed Americans aren’t looking for work

    Amid a record number of job openings, Americans are taking their time looking for work, with only about 10% of job seekers actively searching for a new gig. The survey included both unemployed people and people who have a job. Meanwhile, as businesses say they can’t find enough workers, Republican governors in several states have cut the enhanced unemployment benefits that went into effect when the U.S. was first in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • There's no labor shortage — just not enough good jobs

    Employers in California and the U.S. are scrambling to fill jobs as the dust settles from COVID-19. Just don't call it a labor shortage.

  • The outrage factor in the Trump Organization indictments

    For years, the Trump Organization's CFO got free cars, a luxury apartment and even walking-around money he paid no tax on. Wouldn't it be nice.

  • Ireland rebels against Biden tax deal in blow to US

    Ireland has joined a rebellion against Joe Biden's global deal on corporation tax as it seeks to maintain the low rate that has made it an EU haven for tech giants. The country is among nine others which have rejected the deal, with Ireland's finance minister saying it was not in a position to join the agreement due to proposals for a global minimum tax rate of at least 15pc which have been championed by the US. Ireland's refusal to back the shake-up will be viewed as a snub to Biden who has str

  • Trump Organization Charges Magnify Risks of Debt Refinancing

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after President Donald Trump helped incite a riot in the Capitol, prospects for his family business were surprisingly not that bad.Sure, some business partners were cutting ties and fewer tourists were staying at his hotel in Washington D.C., but he’d recently refinanced debt tied to one of his most valuable properties, Mar-A-Lago was bustling and he was teasing a new social media operation.Now, in the latest twist, the business and its longtime Chief Financial Officer

  • June jobs report: Economy adds back 850,000 payrolls, unemployment rate ticks up to 5.9%

    The U.S. Labor Department released its June jobs report Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Owning stocks is ‘a privilege of the few’: Betterment CEO

    Betterment CEO Sarah Levy joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss digital trading and increased access to the stock market.

  • The tax shock that could save Social Security

    If they come for our Social Security and Medicare checks in a few years’ time – and there is an ominous chance that they might – the month just past will be worth remembering. It was in June 2021 that we got clear confirmation that we could rescue our country’s retirement system simply, fairly and without breaking a sweat. ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative public interest website, got hold of the secret tax filings of the superrich.

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

    The U.S. Department of Education has canceled approximately $3 billion in student loans since President Joe Biden entered office in January 2021. The agency first forgave $1 billion in March for 72,000 borrowers with approved fraud claims against colleges, universities … Continue reading → The post Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Timeline: H&M's China sales hit as boycott bites

    Stockholm-based H&M, which counts China as one of its biggest markets for sales - accounting for 5% of sales last year - and one of its two biggest purchasing sources, has been singled out in particular. The company was wiped from e-commerce platform Tmall and its store locations from mobile phone maps in China, while its app has vanished from local app stores.

  • Xi warns anyone trying to bully China ‘will face broken heads and bloodshed’

    China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.

  • Religion at the Supreme Court: 3 essential reads

    Illuminating recent Supreme Court rulings. Geoff Livingston via Getty ImagesThe Supreme Court wrapped up its latest term on July 1, 2021, with a couple of final opinions. It was the first session with Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting on the bench. Her appointment – replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September 2020 – tipped the balance further in favor of conservative-leaning justices, who now hold a 6-3 majority in the highest court of the land. Religion proved a throughline for the ses

  • How to invest in a Roth IRA like — and unlike — PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel

    The average retirement saver may not be able to mimic the growth of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s Roth individual retirement account, but they could try a few of his and other billionaires’ investing strategies. Thiel’s Roth IRA grew from less than $2,000 in 1999 to $5 billion today, thanks in large part to private security investments. Thiel had used his Roth IRA to buy 1.7 million shares of PayPal (PYPL)in 1999, three years before the company went public when it was worth $1,700, according to a ProPublica report.

  • 10 and 30-year Treasury yields retreat after better-than-expected June jobs

    Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields are lower Friday after the latest monthly update on the labor market showed that 850,000 new jobs were created in June as the economy perked up and companies rushed to add more workers.

  • Lockheed Tops Boeing, Airbus For Big Fighter Deal As Richer Contract Looms

    Switzerland selected Lockheed's F-35 for a $6.5 billion fighter contract, beating offerings from Boeing and Airbus.

  • Xi Warns China’s Rivals That They Will Hit ‘a Great Wall of Steel’

    President Xi Jinping celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party with a defiant speech about foreign powers and Taiwan.

  • The looming stagflationary debt crisis will deliver a one-two punch to markets and economies

    Nouriel Roubini warns: After 'the Minsky Moment' crashes overheated speculative markets, 'the Volcker Moment' will arrive to crash the debt-burdened global economy

  • Where’s Your Refund? IRS Backlog Grows to 35 Million Tax Returns

    The Internal Revenue Service ended this year’s tax filing season with a backlog of more than 35 million unprocessed returns, a four-fold increase over 2019, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said in a report to Congress Wednesday. The 2021 tax season “was perhaps the most challenging filing season taxpayers, tax professionals, and the IRS have ever experienced,” Collins says in her report. The agency faced a “perfect storm” of challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and the relief e

  • 130 countries agree to global minimum tax on large corporations

    The Biden administration says agreement on framework to overhaul international taxation is a step toward ending a global race to the bottom.