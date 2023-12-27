Minimum wage to increase at start of new year

Dec. 27—Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday reminded New Yorkers that the state's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 as part of a multi-year plan to increase the minimum wage and index it to inflation. The minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, and $15 per hour in the rest of the state. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides will increase to $18.55 an hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island and $17.55 an hour in counties in upstate New York.

"New York's historic minimum wage increase will help to ensure that New Yorkers can continue to keep pace with rising costs," Hochul said in a media release. "Starting January 1, minimum wage workers who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks are urged to file a complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that they get the wages they are owed."

State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, "The elevation of the minimum wage serves as lifeline for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet as costs rise. Steady, multi-year changes allow businesses time to adjust while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families."

Hochul and the state Legislature agreed to increase New York's minimum wage through 2026 and index it to inflation beginning in 2027. After the initial increase, the minimum wage will increase by 50 cents in 2025 and 2026. In 2027, the minimum wage will increase annually at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region, a regional measure of inflation. An "off-ramp" is available in the event of certain economic or budget conditions, the release said.

Indexing the minimum wage to inflation "will help to maintain the purchasing power of workers' wages from year to year," the release said. "Increasing the minimum wage overall overwhelmingly benefits low-income workers, particularly women and people of color who comprise a disproportionate share of minimum wage workers."

Eighteen other states either currently tie their minimum wage to inflation or some other economic formula or are slated to do so, including three states which have minimum wages at or above $15 in 2023.

The state Department of Labor is conducting a public awareness effort to remind New Yorkers about the minimum wage increase and encourage minimum wage workers to report missing wages.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor's website or by calling 833-910-4378.