U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,915.44
    -43.35 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,319.08
    -234.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,039.21
    -144.45 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.96
    -1.63 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -13.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.58 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    -0.0056 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7680
    +0.0760 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1803
    -0.0113 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3840
    +0.8760 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,518.25
    -10.93 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.06
    -2.37 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.43
    -37.76 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

The mining automation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2022 to USD 4.2 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The key factors driving the growth of the mining automation market are increasing number of government initiatives to attract foreign investments and promoting mining automation, increasing integration of technologies such as IoT and AI with various mining automation equipment and software, and growing digital transformation of global mining industry.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mining Automation Market by Offering, Technique, Workflow, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164652/?utm_source=GNW
Growing demand for metals, minerals, coal, and ores, among others in various process and discrete industries is another major factor contributing to the growth of the mining automation market.

Mining equipment held the largest share of the market while communication systems are projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Mining equipment such as autonomous hauling trucks have their own wireless network that helps in transmitting the data generated from the truck for remote condition monitoring.The wireless network is also used to receive commands related to target course, speed, and dumping spots from the supervisory control unit.

With the introduction of modern tunneling equipment such as tunnel boring machines (TBMs), tunneling jumbos, and road headers, the task of mining companies became easier and economical.However, communication systems are expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the review period.

The wireless communication system is being increasingly deployed by mining companies owing to its rugged nature, ease of installation, and low cost of maintenance.

Underground mining technique accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2021
Some of the most common types of underground mining techniques are room and pillar mining, cut-and-fill stopping, longwall mining, shaft mining, and slope mining.In room and pillar mining, the roof of the mine is supported by rock pillars spaced out at regular intervals from where the ore is mined.

Cut-and-fill stopping is used in vertical stops and in mining high-grade irregular ore bodies.Many end-user industries such as automotive, construction, oil & gas, and energy & power are witnessing rising demand for application of metals, minerals, coal, ores, and others, thereby driving underground mining activities worldwide.

Furthermore, as underground mining is significantly more dangerous than surface mining due to potential dangers such as collapse, the release of toxic gases, and the lack of proper ventilation, there is a growing demand for automated mining equipment for underground mining activities.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the mining automation market in 2021 while the rest of the world (RoW) is projected to register the highest growth rate during the review period
The dense population and the growth in per capita income in Asia Pacific, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are driving the growth of process and discrete industries in this region, which in turn are driving the demand for metals, coal, minerals, and ores etc.This rising demand for metals and ores is in turn driving the mining automation market in the Asia Pacific region.

In Vietnam, the demand for minerals in the domestic and foreign markets is witnessing a steady growth.Moreover, supportive policy framework in the region are promoting the growth of the mining automation market.

For instance, over the last decade, the Indonesian Government has continued to develop the detail of the new mining regulatory regime and has incorporated new laws for enhancing the potential of the mining sector in the country.However, RoW is projected to register the highest growth during the review period.

RoW comprises of South America and Middle East & Africa. Major mining countries in South America include Bolivia, Peru, Chile, and others (Argentina and Brazil). Mining is one of the most productive sectors in the South American region, having a significant share in the GDP of South American countries. About one-fifth of the world’s iron ore reserves are in South America, major beds being in Brazil and Venezuela. Similarly, there is an abundance of non-ferrous metals in South America. In South America, mining companies have been slowly increasing their investments in the region and have started implementing advanced automation technologies in their mining operations. Similarly, in Bolivia, the new mining policy allows mining companies to enter the Bolivian mining sector either by a joint venture or leasing contract. Allowing foreign investments has significantly improved the growth of the Bolivian mining industry.

Major players operating in the mining automation market include Caterpillar (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), SANY Group (China), RPMGlobal (Australia), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), and Siemens (Germany), among others.

Research Coverage:
The research report on the global mining automation market covers the market based on offering, technique, workflow, and region.Based on offering, the mining automation market is segmented into equipment (autonomous hauling/mining trucks, autonomous drilling rigs, underground LHD loaders, tunnelling equipment, smart ventilation systems, pumping stations, and others (hybrid shovels, total stations, mining dozers, wheel loaders, and mining excavators)), software (remote operating and monitoring systems, proximity detection and collision avoidance systems, workforce management systems, data management solutions, fleet management systems, air quality & temperature monitoring systems, and others (asset tracking and payload monitoring systems)), and communication system (wireless mesh networks, navigation systems, and RFID tags).

Based on technique, the mining automation market is segregated into surface mining and underground mining.Based on workflow, the mining automation market is segregated into mine development, mining process, and mine maintenance.

The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
This report segments the mining automation market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different offering, technique, workflow, and region.
The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and expected market scenario and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164652/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Could Rise After Latest EU Sanctions on Russia. Why a Rally May Not Last.

    Following an adjustment period to find new sources of shipping, capital, and insurance for Russia’s oil, prices may give back the accrued premiums.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

    One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

    ImmunoGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMGN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Retirement Changes Coming in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Knows His Potential Successor at Tesla

    The billionaire's face and name are attached to the premium electric vehicle maker, but things could change soon.