U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    +27.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,532.00
    +220.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,187.75
    +83.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.30
    +16.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.30
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.26
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.57
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1578
    +0.0057 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9630
    +1.3880 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,939.16
    +245.36 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.02
    +5.35 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.38
    +16.95 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Mining Automation Market to be Worth $8.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining automation market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for accuracy and productivity required during mining activities is the high impact rendering driver for the market. The growing adoption of the automated mining is attributed to the advantages associated with automated systems. For instance, in January 2022, Hexagon AB, one of the eminent players in digital reality solutions combining sensors, independent technology, and software programs, acquired Minnovare, one of the prominent players in drilling technology that enhances the cost, speed, and accuracy of drilling underground. The initiative aims to strengthen and accelerate Hexagon AB's underground roadmap and strengthen the drill and blast portfolio.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The equipment automation solution segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period. Retrofitting the mining equipment with automated technology is expected to substantially contribute to segment growth.

  • The autonomous trucks are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increased deployment of autonomous trucks at the mining sites to increase productivity and safety of the workers is expected to keep the segment buoyant.

  • The metal mining application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of over 6.9% over the forecast period. Increased gold exploration activities globally are expected to account for segment growth.

Read 159 page market research report, "Mining Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Software Automation, Services, Equipment Automation), By Application, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mining Automation Market Growth & Trends

The industry witnesses the adoption of drones as a step towards the evolution of unmanned and aerial data collection technology at mining sites. The automated drone system is poised to become an essential strategic part of the future of mining. For instance, in June 2020, Caterpillar Inc., a manufacturer in the construction, mining, and transportation sector, acquired Marble robots Inc, which operates as a robotic company that includes machinery for package delivery, prescriptions, and groceries. The initiative aims to expand Robotization and autonomy strategy and demonstrates its commitment to the coming generation of Jobsite results. Structure on its leadership in independent mining, the company plans to work and bring scalable results to meet the changing requirements of construction, chase, artificial, and waste diligence.

Additionally, the implementation of Geographic Information System (GIS) in mineral exploration activities has supplemented the market growth. GIS enables mining professionals to perform in-depth analysis and get insights on mineral mining, evaluate mining conditions, and display geochemical or hydrological data. The transition from conventional mining techniques to automation has negatively impacted the market. The incorporation of drones, autonomous machinery, and sensors has substantially affected the local employment at the mine sites. Moreover, skilled workers that specialize in handling remotely automated and controlled systems are expected to be in demand. For instance, in September 2021, ABB launched eMine, a fast and powerful truck charging that helps and diverts toward a zero-carbon mine, making an all-electric mine possible with electrification and a digital system. They also unveiled the piloting of the ground-breaking capability and gave FastCharge, one of the most crucial charging systems designed to affiliate with all makes of electric mining.

Furthermore, the upcoming concept in mining operations is the use of central or virtual control room that monitors several mines in distant sites from a single location. The virtual control room is expected to facilitate benchmarking and comparison of identical processes at different plants. For instance, in January 2022, Accenture, a services-based company that provides a wide range of services in interactive, strategy, and consulting technology and operations, collaborated with Celonis. This data processing company sells software as a service (SaaS) to enhance business processes, and it has formed a partnership to work in process mining. They both have to create an alliance to help the organization gain some insights through which they update and optimize their business process. Accenture has set Celonis' data-driven operation and capabilities into its tools and platforms to give new situations and insights to inform decision-making.

Mining Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mining automation market based on solution, application, and region:

Mining Automation Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Software automation

  • Services

  • Equipment automation

Mining Automation Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Metal mining

  • Mineral mining

  • Coal mining

Mining Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • MEA

 List of Key Players of Mining Automation Market

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • Autonomous Solutions Inc.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Hexagon AB

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Rio Tinto

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Sandvik AB

  • Siemens

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Process Mining Software Market - The global process mining software market size is estimated to reach over USD 7.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness about the need to understand and analyze business processes driven by digital transformation is one of the key factors driving market growth. Additionally, the constant increase in data volumes across industries is driving the demand for process mining software and services.

  • Intelligent Process Automation Market - The global intelligent process automation market size is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The fast-paced development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its implementation is propelling the strategists to realign their business models with modern technologies. Intelligent process automation helps achieve flexible and intelligent automation by combining artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and other emerging technologies. It can be used in a variety of scenarios, such as processes that have predefined rules and minimal human judgment involved. It primarily helps automate repetitive processes and in turn reduce manual efforts. Significant advantages such as improved customer experience and increased process efficiency are anticipated to drive the adoption of this technology in near future.

  • Smart Home Automation Market - The global smart home automation market size is expected to reach USD 130.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for the convenience of remote and real-time operation of smart home automation system has increased the growth and penetration of the smart home automation. Increasing urban and geriatric population have created the need to incorporate smart home automation concept in order to address the arising challenges. Further, increase in demand of smartphones and easy accessibility of internet are expected to fuel growth in the demand for the in the coming future. The growing adoption of the automation in security, lighting, HVAC, energy management, and smart kitchen arenas is anticipated to revolutionize the market by 2025.

Browse through Grand View Research's  Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mining-automation-market-to-be-worth-8-6-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301617782.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Oil Prices Cool as Traders Look Beyond OPEC Cut

    Oil prices fell back early Tuesday as traders began to look further than OPEC’s modest output cut, which led to a rally at the beginning of the week.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans f

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Ethereum Classic surges over 24%, hashrate hits record high

    ETC, the token of Ethereum Classic, logged a double-digit gain in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning in Asia, while its hashrate hit a record high on Monday as miners look for alternatives in anticipation of the “Merge.” See related article: Markets: Bitcoin rises slightly, Ether and Ethereum Classic gain amid price run […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump and dump allegations 'are without merit'

    Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to a new shareholder lawsuit alleging its former CFO was involved in a pump and dump scheme.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

    BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.

  • MicroStrategy, With Bitcoin's Price Depressed, Looks to Lightning to Boost Usage, Saylor Says

    Michael Saylor, who transformed a sleepy software firm into a cryptocurrency powerhouse via a (currently underwater) multi-billion dollar bet on bitcoin, is now having the non-crypto part of the business work on bitcoin-related projects as well. Speaking to an audience at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, the executive chairman and former CEO of MicroStrategy said the firm's developers are working on solutions that would allow to onboard large numbers of people onto the Lightning network, a payment network on top of bitcoin allowing faster and cheaper transactions. Saylor announced on Aug. 2 he stepped down as MicroStrategy CEO, retaining his position as chairman of the board and taking on the new title of executive chairman.

  • Can Europe’s $375 Billion in Relief Keep People Warm Enough?

    (Bloomberg) -- European households will benefit from at least 376 billion euros ($375 billion) in government aid to stem whopping energy bills this winter, yet there’s a risk the smorgasbord of spending won’t bring enough relief.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRu

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Natural gas prices slide amid Gazprom and Siemens Energy clash over Nord Stream 1 maintenance

    US oil prices rose but gas prices slumped on Tuesday in tandem with a clash between Gazprom and Siemens Energy over repair work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

  • Markets: Bitcoin rises slightly, Ether and Ethereum Classic gain amid price run for alternatives

    Bitcoin rose slightly in Tuesday morning trading in Asia after falling below the key resistance line of US$20,000 on Monday morning. Ether posted the greatest gains in the crypto top ten by market cap as the rest of that list rose or fell by less than 1%. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether edge up; […]

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.