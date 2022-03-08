U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,745.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,299.00
    -21.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.38
    +1.98 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4350
    +0.1260 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,646.16
    +727.02 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.50
    +13.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,053.07
    -168.34 (-0.67%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Mining Chemicals Market to Develop at CAGR of 4.3% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Expansion of the global mining chemicals market is being fuelled by rise in waste and water treatment industrial activities

- Increase in the number of mining projects throughout the world is likely to foster the growth of the global mining chemicals market in the years to come

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining chemicals market is estimated to attain valuation of US$ 36 Bn by 2027. The global mining chemicals market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% during forecast period, from 2019 and 2027. Mining chemicals are those chemicals that improve the efficiency and usefulness of mining techniques. Flocculants, surfactants, pH modifiers, chelants, dissolvable, extractants, scale inhibitors, authorities, frothers, consumption inhibitors, disperants, surfactants, dewatering and crushing guides are amongst the several types of mining chemicals.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

One of the primary factors likely to drive the global mining chemicals market is the increase in the number of mining projects being undertaken throughout the world. The rise in demand for minerals due to declining ore grades across various mines, as well as increasing demand for mining chemicals used in water treatment to drive market growth. Different laws are passed by various countries to regulate the effect of mining on the environment, has accelerated market expansion. The increasing usage of these chemicals in various industry applications such as explosives, mineral handling, and rising water and wastewater treatment is expected to bolster demand in the market. Besides, the growing demand for high purity minerals is projected to have a favorable influence on the market in the future years.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1320

The global mining chemicals market has grown significantly over the years, spurred by growing demands from a variety of end-use sectors such as mineral processing applications and water and wastewater treatment. Notably, the widespread use of mining chemicals in wastewater treatment is likely to provide significant revenue to the mining chemicals market in the recent years. The need for grinding aids has increased in a variety of industries, which is likely to boost in the usage of mining chemicals.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In 2018, water and wastewater treatment segment held around 40% of the market share last year. The constantly changing landscape of environmental legislation relating to industrial effluents and discharge is a primary driver for the rapid growth of operational activities in wastewater treatment. Government authorities in industrialized countries maintain a careful eye on waste and water recycling to protect the safety of people and the environment in general. This is a crucial trend that is likely to boost the demand for a variety of items in the global mining chemicals market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1320

  • Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The high speed of industrialization is fueling development, resulting in widespread utilization of mining chemicals in water and wastewater treatment in industrial settings. The significant need for chemicals in the packaging industry, particularly in the creation of flexible packaging, has also contributed to the expansion of the regional market. In terms of growth, China's abundance of chemical reserves renders the country very promising.

Global Mining Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

  • Increase in demand for platinum, copper, and gold, copper from various applications is expected to boost interest in mining activities, which is further projected to drive the demand for mining chemicals during the forecast period

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1320

  • Mining chemicals are widely used in the waste and water treatment industry. Due to numerous rules implemented by various countries to restrict the influence of mining on the environment, mining chemicals used for water treatment have become increasingly popular.

Global Mining Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Phillips Chemical Company LP

  • BASF SE

  • Ashland Inc.Chevron Corporation

  • The Dow Chemical Company

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1320

Global Mining Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Frothers

  • Flocculants

  • Collectors

  • Solvent Extractants

  • Grinding Aids

  • Others

Application

  • Mineral Processing

  • Explosives and Drilling

  • Water and Wastewater Treatment

  • Others

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Mining Waste Management Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mining-waste-management-market.html

Limonene Polymers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/limonene-polymers-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mining-chemicals-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mining-chemicals-market-to-develop-at-cagr-of-4-3-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301496893.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Bra

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Today

    The value of cruise line stocks plunged on Monday as investors weighed multiple headwinds heading the industry's way. Not only are oil prices spiking, but there's also concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could sink consumer discretionary spending on things like cruises. Carnival Corporation's (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shares fell as much as 6.9% in trading today, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 7.9%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 7.4% at one point.