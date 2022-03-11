U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Mining Chemicals Market Size Worth $15.57 Billion By 2028 at of CAGR 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research
·5 min read
Grand View Research
Grand View Research

Mining Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ore Type (Copper, Iron), By Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling), By Region (Europe, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

San Francisco, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mining chemicals market size is estimated to reach USD 15.57 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors, such as rising demand for minerals and increasing mining and water treatment activities, are likely to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In 2020, iron emerged as the fastest-growing ore type segment with a CAGR of more than 6%. The growing demand for iron ore in different industries including wastewater and petroleum is expected to fuel the segment growth.

  • The solvent extractants segment is a prominent product segment, in terms of growth rate, as solvent extractants offer protection against oxidative degradation and offer excellent operational reliability.

  • The explosives & drilling segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing need for minerals and metals is expected to augment the demand for mineral extraction over the forecast period.

  • Water treatment is expected to be the second-highest application segment from 2021 to 2028, in terms of growth rate, due to the increasing demand for major commodities, such as iron ore and copper.

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing foreign investments in emerging countries, including China and India, which have contributed to the regional market growth.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, “Mining Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ore Type (Copper, Iron), By Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling), By Region (Europe, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028”, published by Grand View Research.

Mining Chemicals Market Growth & Trends

The demand for mining activities across the globe is rising owing to increasing infrastructural developments and automotive production and growing demand for minerals. The mining market includes the sales of metals and minerals and other valuable materials, such as coal, stone, sand, and gravel, which are extracted from the earth’s crust.

The manufacturers in the market are focusing on adopting different strategies, such as expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships, to obtain a high market share. Key stakeholders in the industry are inclined towards the development and innovation of novel products and consequently are planning significant investments for R&D activities.

Manufacturers have personal R&D centers dedicated to development purposes and are inclined towards forming alliances with various research organizations and institutes to achieve optimized results. Industry participants maintain strong relationships with international as well as local suppliers and distributors to maintain a consistent sales flow of products throughout the year.

Mining Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mining chemicals market on the basis of ore type, application, and region:

Mining Chemicals Ore Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Powder Gold

    • Collectors

    • Coatings

    • Flocculants

    • Grinding Aids

    • Solvent Extractants

    • Dust suppressants

    • Defoamers

    • Antiscalants

    • Biocides

    • Lubricants

    • Frothers

    • Others

  • Iron

    • Collectors

    • Coatings

    • Flocculants

    • Grinding Aids

    • Solvent Extractants

    • Dust suppressants

    • Defoamers

    • Antiscalants

    • Biocides

    • Lubricants

    • Frothers

    • Others

  • Copper

    • Collectors

    • Coatings

    • Flocculants

    • Grinding Aids

    • Solvent Extractants

    • Dust suppressants

    • Defoamers

    • Antiscalants

    • Biocides

    • Lubricants

    • Frothers

    • Others

  • Phosphate

    • Collectors

    • Coatings

    • Flocculants

    • Grinding Aids

    • Solvent Extractants

    • Dust suppressants

    • Defoamers

    • Antiscalants

    • Biocides

    • Lubricants

    • Frothers

    • Others

  • Others

    • Collectors

    • Coatings

    • Flocculants

    • Grinding Aids

    • Solvent Extractants

    • Dust suppressants

    • Defoamers

    • Antiscalants

    • Biocides

    • Lubricants

    • Frothers

Mining Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Mineral Processing

  • Explosives & Drilling

  • Water Treatment

  • Stockpiles

  • Mine Haul Roads

  • Surface Mining

  • Underground Mining

  • Others

Mining Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Russia

    • Spain

    • Italy

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

  • Central & South America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Peru

    • Chile

    • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

List of Key Players of Mining Chemicals Market

  • Ashland, Inc.

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

  • BASF SE

  • Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Cytec Solvay Group

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

  • Cheminova A/S

  • Akzo Nobel

  • NASACO

  • Beijing Hengju

  • Clariant AG

  • ArrMaz

  • Orica

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Fuel Transfer Pump Market - The global fuel transfer pump market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing product demand in several applications, including transportation, chemical, food and beverages, and construction.

  • Oil Spill Management Market - The global oil spill management market size is expected to reach USD 177.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing onshore and offshore drilling activities are the major factor driving the market growth. Rising oil spill incidents from past five years along with strict environmental regulations are anticipated to remain a key factor for the global market. Moreover, increase in the marine oil & gas transportation globally is also projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

  • Offshore Mooring Systems Market - The global offshore mooring systems market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing oil and gas production and exploration from the offshore fields rather than the onshore and the rising development of shale drilling regions for sustainable growth in future is expected to drive the demand for offshore mooring market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Drilling & Extraction Equipments Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


